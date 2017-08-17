Why Are These 6 Non-Commercial-Stage Healthcare Stocks Valued So Highly? Part 1

By S. Mitra, MBA (ISB)

We have a set of stocks in our watchlist that do not have a product in the market and are yet valued at over a billion dollars each in terms of market capitalization. Topping the list are Kite Pharma (KITE) and bluebird bio (BLUE), which are valued that high because they are pioneering CAR-T therapy. There are 29 more stocks in our list, of which, at least one, Opko Health (OPK), does have marketed products, although we have still put it up in that list because we believe its value comes more from its chairman, Dr. Phillip Frost, and not entirely from its product portfolio. To see our entire list and analyses, you will have to visit our website. However, here we will analyze six stocks we have selected from the larger list and added to our core watchlist because we think their high valuation is justified. These are, as follows, company name, ticker, and market cap:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR): 2.83B

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD): 1.92B

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI): 1.74B

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO): 1.63B

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS): 1.59B

Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY): 1.36B

In this article, I will cover three stocks, Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) and Halozyme (HALO). In the next article in this series, I will deal with the other three.

Before we begin, here’s a snapshot of the charts of all three stocks:

Source - Google Finance

As we can see, FOLD is up quite a bit this year, while gains in NKTR and HALO are more modest. Of all three, I like HALO the most, as I will soon discuss.

Nektar Therapeutics is a leader in PEGylated drugs, and while its self-owned product pipeline has its lead candidate only in phase 3, its collaborated drugs have been in the market for years. We covered a single Nektar drug candidate in a previous article, and we found Nektar a trifle overvalued given its ageing PEGylation platform, and its last year's revenue of only $164mn. The company has a cash balance of $400mn mainly because of its illustrious past as a pioneer in PEGylation technology, but unless it gets its act straight and begins a new revenue stream very quickly, that money is not going to last. Overall, at $2.83bn, we find Nektar somewhat overvalued, and would be happier with a price point south of $15.

Amicus Therapeutics gets its value from its lead drug migalastat or Galafold which has been approved in the EU and is already being marketed in Germany, where so far it has filled 179 scrips this year, and aims to target 300 scrips in all by the year end. The drug targets Fabry disease. The drug is also ok’d in Australia, and is progressing towards the market in Japan and a bunch of other non-US countries. In the US, the FDA just recently agreed to allow an NDA submission based on existing trial data, not requiring any additional trials. Its other drug candidate SD-101 is also in stage 3. The company has a cash runway that will last at least another year, by which time it will start a proper revenue stream through Galafold.

Fabry disease is an inherited disease where globotriaosylceramide (GL-3) accumulates in excessive amounts in lysosomes. Symptoms may include “fatigue, angiokeratoma, tinnitus, kidney failure, heart disorders, and nervous system problems.” The market size is set to reach $1.25bn by 2024, with Genzyme and Shire (SHPG) offering ERT (enzyme replacement therapy) and Amicus offering migalastat from among the leading developers of therapy. According to Golbaldata, migalastat may garner sales of $165 million across the 7 major markets by 2024, but the company warns investors that “further growth will be hindered by the drug only being available to Fabry disease patients with mutations amenable to the drug.”

FOLD’s SD-101 for Epidermolysis Bullosa targets what Amicus claims is a $1bn market, which we consider optimistic. However, FOLD will also get a priority review voucher if this drug gets approved, and that is to be valued at at least $100 million dollars, given the latest swing of purchasing priority review vouchers at exorbitant prices. Bottomline here is, we consider FOLD at $1.92bn just about correctly valued, given the potential of its two leading drug candidates.

Halozyme has a market cap of $1.63bn, and an existing revenue stream of $160mn. That fact alone would make it a convincing buy; however, its potential lies in its PEGPH20 product candidate for pancreatic cancer. The drug, which is in late stages of trial, targets a large market, and according to one study, could see peak US sales of around $700mn by 2027. This is ignoring its application in other areas like NSCLC and breast cancer, where also there are considerable numbers of HA-high patients, which is the unique focus area of PEGPH20. HA or Hyaluronan is a scaffold that maintains the tumor microenvironment or TME, and PEGPH20 works with other drugs to dismantle this scaffold and allow the other drug to target the tumor cells.

Halozyme’s ENHANZE platform - whose aim is to enhance the cytotoxic effects of cancer drugs by letting them gain more access to the TME by breaking down HA - partners with a number of companies, as described in the 10-K cited above, “F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc. (Roche), Baxalta US Inc. and Baxalta GmbH (Baxalta), Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer), Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen), AbbVie, Inc. (AbbVie), and Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly).” Some of the top blockbuster drugs in the world like Herceptin and MabThera have used this technology and their owners pay Halozyme royalties for licensing it.

So, as we see from the discussion here, of the 6 high value stocks we have selected for our Avisol Partners watchlist, Halozyme, thus far, looks like the one with the most potential. NKTR and FOLD are also good stocks to buy at slightly lower prices, but HALO, trading at a midpoint between its 52-week range, is a buy right now.

