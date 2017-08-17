Wal-Mart: In Line, But Market Is Out Of Breath

I choose not to add WMT to my portfolio today, but will keep an eye on the stock for future consideration.

The problem with the stock, in my view, is valuation: 18.5x P/E has not been breached since the Great Recession.

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) reported fiscal 2Q18 results on Thursday morning. In line with what I had anticipated earlier this week, the results were satisfactory and slightly above expectations. But the Street turned its nose at the stock due to an unimpressive guidance and a stock that might be stretched at current valuation multiples.

Credit: Wal-Mart's IR page

Wal-Mart by the numbers

Revenues of $123.4 billion came in a solid $560 million above consensus, the first top-line beat since the June 2016 quarter. The strong results came despite another quarter of FX headwinds, which this time caused a drag of 80 bps to total company sales growth. EPS of $1.08 topped consensus by a penny and reached the peak of management's guidance. The narrow beat, however, was more than offset by a next-quarter EPS guidancethat missed expectations by four cents at the mid-point of the range.

Comps of 1.8% were solid and better than last quarter's 1.4%. The organic growth was supported by an increase in both foot traffic and ticket, which I find encouraging given the lingering industry fears over the online competitive threat and price wars. Even Wal-Mart International showed signs of having a pulse, growing +2.5% in constant currency vs. last quarter's more modest +0.8% increase.

One of the key areas of focus in my mind, e-commerce kept showing momentum. GMV (gross merchandise volume) was up +63%, which I continue to find impressive even if it includes elements of inorganic growth (e.g. acquisition of Jet.com). It is a matter of time, I believe, until this relatively small piece of Wal-Mart's business becomes a more meaningful generator of revenues. And even before then, digital sales will likely become a more noticeable driver of YOY revenue growth.

On the stock

Recall Wal-Mart's fiscal 1Q17 results released as recently as May of this year. The company delivered a small top-line miss coupled with in-line earnings for the first half of the year (a beat on 1Q17 offset by low guidance for 2Q17). The end result was a stock that popped +3% on earnings day and kept rising another +3% over the next month or so.

This quarter's results were not that much worse by comparison, if at all. Revenues came in stronger, while full-year guidance on EPS ($4.35 at the mid-point of the range) remained largely aligned with current expectations of $4.37. Digital sales remained robust, and little appears to have changed regarding the company's prospects and fundamentals. Yet, the stock is trading down about -2% intraday this Thursday.

The difference between fiscal 1Q17 and 2Q17, in my view, is that WMT traded at a trailing P/E ratio of 17.0x in May, up from as low as 13.0x in calendar 2016, vs. 18.5x yesterday. Current valuation levels have not been breached since the Great Recession years of 2008-2009 (see below), when lower earnings sent multiples up sharply. It seems to me like the market is starting to run out of breath after a long bull period, and only outstanding performance is likely to be rewarded on the trading floor.

Source: YCharts

At the end of the day, I maintain my views on Wal-Mart. I find the company's stock of high quality, relatively stable and safe in an otherwise turbulent retail sector, but that seems to be fairly valued at or around $80/share. Should prices continue to dip, one may find a good opportunity to buy a few shares on weakness. In my case, I choose not to add WMT to my portfolio today, but will keep an eye on the stock for future consideration.

Note from the author: if you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow DM Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get E-mail Alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.