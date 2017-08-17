Wirecard AG's (WRCDF) CEO Markus Braun on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Wirecard AG (OTCPK:WRCDF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 17, 2017 7:00 AM ET

Executives

Iris Stöckl - VP of Corporate Communications & IR

Markus Braun - CEO, CTO & Member of Management Board

Burkhard Ley - CFO & Member of Management Board

Analysts

Gautam Pillai - Goldman Sachs Group

Gerardus Vos - Barclays

Johannes Schaller - Deutsche Bank

Adithya Metuku - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Steven Kwok - KBW

Knut Woller - Baader-Helvea

Operator

Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the Wirecard Earnings Call Regarding Q2 Results 2017. [Operator Instructions]. So let me now turn the floor over to your host, Iris Stöckl.

Iris Stöckl

Yes. Good Day, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Wirecard, I'd like to welcome you to the earnings call on the second quarter first half year 2017. On the call with me are Markus Braun, CEO, presenting strategy and outlook insights; and Burkhard Ley, CFO, presenting the figures.

And now let me hand over to Markus Braun.

Markus Braun

Hello, ladies and gentlemen. I can say that we can show a very strong first half year. On Page 5, you'll find on aggregate the most important numbers, and I think they are self-explaining. Perhaps one remark, we had last year in the second quarter this Visa effect that was shown in the financial results. This is why we compare the earnings after taxes and the earnings per share to an adjusted result of last year, where we take out this €91 million of extraordinary onetime effect that was the result of the sales of Visa Europe to Visa Inc. On this basis, I think we can show in all numbers very strong growth.

Against the background of this growth, as we had early indicators after the first half year, we already raised our guidance for this year. We -- you know that our first guidance was an EBITDA of €381 million to €400 million, and we raised this guidance now to today's guidance of €392 million to €406 million. Of course, we always say the median, so in this case, €399 million is the most likely scenario.

On Page 6, you'll find a breakdown what was achieved organically and what was achieved by our newest acquisitions that had first financial impact now in 2017. And of course, an organic growth of 28% on transaction level and a revenue growth of 25% and a resulting EBITDA growth of around 27% organically, shows an accelerating trend of digitalization of payment. So I think we can definitely say market is going up, and Wirecard is extremely strong positioned in this market and the result is a very strong growth curve that we can show here organically. Additionally, I think the first month that now the Wirecard North American business contributed to the overall results also showed a very good step into the U.S. market. I will come to this a little bit in detail later.

The global megatrends, of course, more than impact. Beside of the ongoing trend of transactions going online, we see also an increasing trend, as we are saying I think some time, that legacy infrastructure at the point-of-sale is step-by-step substituted by contemporary, fully digitalized infrastructure taking mobile and Internet technology into account. And this also results in an increased trend that also cash transactions step-by-step are substituted by electronic or fully digitalized transactions. This trend is also very strong in the emerging countries but also strong in the developed countries. So I would say really overall, we can say we see an accelerating trend of digitalization overall and this, of course, results also in a general trend of digitalization of payment.

When I come to Wirecard's position, I think what hugely is paying off today that we very early invested in the heavy expansion of our business model to this end-to-end approach, where we fully integrated the back end in terms of Acquiring & Issuing into Wirecard platform. So we have today one platform that integrates Wirecard and Issuing, which has highly synergistic effect.

Around this platform, and this is depicted on Page 10, we have built up a layer, a data layer that also now takes new and state-of-the-art instruments in the area of machine learning and artificial intelligence into account that additionally serves a model set of value-added services that, on the one side, we receive data. On the other side, also feeding data into this data layer. So I think this overall Wirecard planet, as I would call it, is today a huge technology differentiator in the market. We're able, currently, to aggressively roll this out on global level and we are also coming up step-by-step on the Issuing & Acquiring side with -- beside of our white label approach; out-of-the-box label approaches, like, boon, for example, on the Issuing side; or the Checkout Portal, that is a merchant brand on the Acquiring side, that mainly of course focuses today on small- and medium-sized businesses that also, of course, follow this approach of a constant expansion of the value chain where around the nucleus of payment, a complete planet of value-added services is build up that really solve problems for merchants and for consumers in the area of payment on an end-to-end basis.

So beside of a constant global rollout of Wirecard platform, this constant expansion of the value chain around the nucleus of payment is a core strategy, and this gives us today huge business model advantages, profitability advantages and also differentiating advantages against competition.

I'm telling since some time the market that we started already 2 years ago by taking the philosophy that from the beginning, we implemented in terms of data and risk management side also to come up with a set of instruments that starts to support the merchants with data-driven services; also on the marketing side; on the targeting of customer side; on the conversion side so that consumers that would leave the store are converted by additional value-added services. This general philosophy, we implemented now in the first half year in the new Wirecard omnichannel e-point-of-sale suite that was launched in the context of the Money20/20 that already is able, beside of taking into account transaction entry data, also to include product information, to include general customer information and is also currently in the process to start to take into account social media data. So we strongly believe that in the next 5 to 10 years, the data generated by the payment flow will be a huge additional leverage for merchants to improve their service and product offering towards the consumer. And on the one side, reaching a better, let's say, targeting, bringing down marketing cost and on the other side help to reduce churn and help to increase over the lifetime of the consumer, the overall consumer value. We had already first implementations and we can already prove in various industries that such first-stage implementations already lead to direct results, where merchants have real significant effect also on increased revenue side.

A very important number, of course, is always on new sales number. You'll find the new sales of the first 6 months on Page 19. We signed additional contracts. This doesn't include contracts that came in this year into the group by M&A, so these are really new organic sales of €10.8 billion. The number is up from last year first half year, where it was at around €8.4 billion, so it is up by 28%. And of course, this is the main reason for our outperformance, and this is also the main reason for the strong organic development of the company.

On this page, you also find highlighted, boon, we launched this year with Apple in about 5 to 6 additional countries. I can say that probably by the end of the year, we will achieve a complete European infrastructure with boon on the Apple side as well as on the Android side being active in the most relevant countries. And by next years, probably we'll also start to roll out boon outside Europe.

On Page 21, you'll find an update in terms of transaction growth broken down into the various industries. No significant changes, I would say, in relation to the first quarter. So we know that especially consumer goods is currently outperforming because it has to close a huge gap to the other industries which are late adopters. Travel and mobility, market growth there is significantly lower than in consumer goods. In relation to this market growth, we had a very strong individual growth of about 18 point -- nearly 20% in the -- nearly 19% in the first half year. So consumer goods and digital goods is showing growth numbers above 40% and airline travel at around 19%.

A quick update to inorganic effects in the first half year on Page 25. You'll find concrete numbers, and there are mainly 3 effects. Of course, the most significant one is the Wirecard North American business, that is the former Citi Prepaid business that was first consolidated in March 2017, so we have now the first 3.5 to 4 months in the numbers. And in relation to that, we definitely can say these are very strong numbers. We achieved a revenue of nearly €45 million and an EBITDA contribution of €8.2 million. At the €8.2 million, you can take into account that the local integration costs in this first 4 months was around €700,000. So without that, the real result would have been at around €9 million. So I can -- I would definitely say we see there an outperformance to what we anticipated in the beginning of the year.

I would say MyGate in South Africa very much developed in plan, and we have a first small revenue effect from the first 2 countries that were closed in relation to the Asian deal we did with Citi. This was Singapore and Hong Kong, but this was only done 2 weeks before the end of the first half year, so mid of June. So these are just 2 weeks numbers and still, we achieved already a revenue of €3 million. We achieved an EBITDA of about €0.5 million, but this was totally compensated by local integration costs in the same time frame of about €500,000. This is why the overall result in this first 2 weeks was 0.

Coming quickly to the outlook of the remaining year. I would definitely -- or I can definitely say indications for the second half year are already very strong. So we definitely would say the strong trend of the first half year we will also see in the second half year. I can also already say that generally spoken, our overall Vision 2020 is looking increasingly conservative. So yes, I would say, we are very strongly positioned in a strongly growing market. And I can only repeat, I definitely would say what we can achieve in the next 10 years can totally outperform what we achieved in the last 10 years.

And with this message, I want to come to an end, and I would like to hand over to Burkhard Ley to give you some details in terms of financials.

Burkhard Ley

Yes. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Like usual, on the one hand, some details with regard to the financials, and secondly, I'll try to take some of the strategic aspects Markus mentioned in his introduction and try to give you an overview where we find the result of that in our financials.

Beginning on Page 30. Markus mentioned the development of the figures from transaction volume to after-tax profit. Again, in some cases, those figures have to be eliminated by the last year's Visa effects. If we do that, all the relevant development, as you see here again, are between 32% and 37% growth, so far more or less on a clear level. Just 2 figures a bit different. The one is income tax; the other one is equity, and so to those 2, I will come to some more detailed comment in a minute.

Balance sheet situation stays very comfortable with €1.5 billion of equity in comparison to €4 billion of total assets. So I think we stay in a very comfortable situation. The balance sheet development reflects the organic and inorganic growth of the company.

Same we can say with regard to the development of our number of employees. If you compare the 4,300 actually was last year's figure, that's a plus of roughly spoken 650. 150 of them from M&A, 500 organic. And like always, a focus on technology; also on operations in preparation, specifically in East Asia, Australia, New Zealand for the transaction with Citi and sales and marketing.

The next page, a few more detailed figures from the P&L. Cost of materials, meanwhile for some quarters, on a level of around 52%, 53%. I can mention besides that Citi Prepaid U.S.A.'s on a comparable level, above 50%, below 55%. And so far, this cost of materials stabilized on that level.

Personnel expenses, nothing spectacular as the M&A transactions had significant impact in the time before.

Other operating expenses, I would like to come back what we also said 3 months ago. We have extraordinary cost, specifically advisory costs, which of course predominantly have a onetime character with regard to the 2 very complex and big transactions we agreed with Citigroup. And so far when I mentioned €4 million of onetime costs in Q1, I can say it's a bit more than €4 million also in Q2, which is on the one hand, the integration of Citi Prepaid U.S. and of course the preparation of the closing Singapore, Hong Kong and the other countries in the Citi Asia Pacific transaction. And so far, overall a bit more than €8 million of advisory costs with regard to that. This, more or less, I know that some of you try to correlate this to the other operating income and in so far, if you take the €8.6 million of other operating income in the first half of the year, it's more or less comparable to the expense I just mentioned before.

Amortization, depreciation, more or less on the level we have known from the quarters and even 2 years before, nothing significant with regard to the financial result. Let me add again, we, of course, adjusted 6 months 2016 by Visa. Secondly, I would like to repeat what I always say, the financial result does not really reflect the interest expenses and interest income of the company as we, following IFRS, have to show the interest income in our financial institutions, specifically Wirecard Bank and our Newcastle subsidiary as a revenue. This was an amount of, roughly spoken, €6 million in the first half of the year and shows that investing in securities as well as in FinTech activities meanwhile has a significant income stream as a result.

And so third comment to the financial result that's not new is the fact that more than 50% of the financial expenses are not cash relevant but are linked to compounds and adjustments following IFRS necessities, specifically in the short-term and midterm liabilities. And in so far, the real cash expense to banks is substantially lower.

On the next page, again, some comments with regards to the balance sheet. This time, I would like to begin on the equity and liabilities side of this page. The first look to total equity might look a bit surprising that in half a year, we just increased total equity by €40 million. The reason here is that just in Q2, I'm not talking about Q1, just in Q2, we had a significant swing in the other components of equity of, roughly spoken, €50 million, which is just related to the very strong euro development in the second quarter. And this is linked to the fact that following M&A transactions, specifically in the figures of goodwill and customer relationships, we, of course, have to put those assets in the currency of the transaction. So when we acquired Citi Prepaid in North America, of course, customer relationships and goodwill is in U.S. dollars and compared with the other transactions we did in the years before. So also in the quarters before, you always saw slight swings upwards, partially downwards, of this position. We never had a swing in this dimension as euro was very strong, not just in relation to U.S. dollar, but also to the relevant Asian currencies. And so far, that's the reflection of this €50 million between end of Q1 and end of Q2.

Second effect to be mentioned, the bank loans, which are purely related to M&A, increased by, roughly spoken, €150 million before report date while corresponding outflows of €90 million are after report date. And in so far, we have a gross cash increase of exactly this €90 million.

Staying on the liability side, the deferred tax liabilities and the increase by, roughly spoken, €13 million is purely linked to the Citi Prepaid transaction. The liabilities of the acquiring business reflect, like always, the seasonality of our business, some -- which typically leads to the effect that these liabilities achieve a peak at the end of Q4 because of this postponed payout after Christmas, and this leads me to mention again on this side that I stay in the recommendation to focus on the adjusted cash flow statement before this one eliminates the seasonality effect. But of course, on a long-term or midterm view, you also get a good overview about our development if you look at the IFRS-conformed long version of the cash flow statement.

The other liabilities increased specifically with regard to the liabilities linked to the Citi aspect transaction.

On the asset side, we see -- following the M&A transactions Markus mentioned at the beginning, we see an increase specifically of goodwill customer relationships. If I combine these 2 figures, roughly spoken, €200 million from Citi Prepaid, roughly spoken, €20 million from MyGate South Africa and around €110 million of Citi Asia Pacific, that's the gross effect. And then between end of March and end of June, we see the minus €50 million of this FX effect I mentioned before.

Financial investments and other assets, there we had substantial development last year specifically with regard to Visa. This year, we stay with around €50 million of collared floaters included in this position, which I would always add to the gross cash of our company, and the increase in comparison to end of March of, roughly spoken, €25 million is linked to an increase of our FinTech activities.

Trade receivables and other receivables, up by €40 million to €50 million in comparison to end of last year. Nearly $20 million of that is M&A related, linked to the Citi Prepaid transaction. The rest is, roughly spoken, €10 million, FinTech; and €15 million, others. The other figures follow more or less the typical development. And so far, we can see plus €600 million in the total assets. And so this more or less corresponds primarily to M&A and also to the organic growth of the company.

We have a look on the next page, net cash calculation without going into all the details and with €140 million. If I add the undrawn bank facilities, we actually sit on a war chest of around €500 million.

Next page, a few words, like usual, about the income tax analysis. On the first look, you'll see a slight decrease, but on a more detailed look, you'll see that the cash-relevant tax expenses are exactly stable in comparison to last year. There's one tendency bringing the figure a bit upwards, which is the higher tax rate we have in North America and the U.S. with the Citi Prepaid transaction in Q2. There was one position, which I mentioned before, the extraordinary advisory cost, which again brings it a bit down. But I stay with what I also said 3 months ago, over the next quarters, I would expect the cash-relevant taxes to go upwards a bit, not spectacular, but could be 1.5 or 2 percentage points. In addition to that, you see a substantial change of the deferred taxes. This is related to deferred tax liabilities in Wirecard Bank and will not have a continuous character.

The last page, like usual, shows cash flow, cash flow conversion. And as we did not have any significant comments in Q1, I would say the same in Q2. It documents a positive development of this cash flow conversion in the last quarters as well.

And with that, I would like to give back to Iris.

Iris Stöckl

Thank you very much, Burkhard. Thank you very much, Markus. We can now start the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And the first question comes from Gautam Pillai from Goldman Sachs.

Gautam Pillai

A couple, if I may. Firstly, on your North American business, can you please walk us through the dynamics you see here? And you had mentioned that the performance was clearly ahead of your own expectations. What do you think are the underlying drivers behind that? And related to that business, it's sort of tracking around the 20% EBITDA margin currently. Do you think it can operate in line with group margins over time? That's my first question. Secondly, on the new volume signing metric, which you report every half year, continues to see strong momentum there. Can you please confirm if this comprise only of new merchant signings? Or does it also include your increasing wallet share or scope within your existing customer base?

Markus Braun

To your first question, North America, so I would definitely say that a big trend for this year is a better conversion of the overall customer base than we anticipated. So I think our North American colleagues that we took over together with colleagues we brought in very early from Wirecard Group are doing a tremendous job. And I think that also the fact that we have, especially in terms of prepaid cards, already the next generation of technology in place and can also show a much broader area of technology value-added services that also lead to in the next year Acquiring, et cetera, is giving us additional momentum especially with large clients, and these are mainly large clients; these are mainly corporate-funded cards. So overall, I would say, yes, we had a very good start into the year, and we have a better conversion of the existing client base than we thought in the beginning of the year.

We guided that after integration cost, we will have a contribution of €13 million this year, and this can definitely be seen currently as a very conservative guidance. So the potential is definitely there that we outperform that. Coming to your margin question, we definitely think that especially when we also introduce Acquiring, which will be next year and the remaining Wirecard planet infrastructures step-by-step, we can definitely raise and leverage over time the EBITDA margin to group level. This is definitely our goal, and we're definitely saying that probably in the next 2 years, this could be possible by the current anticipation of the scaling business. To your second question, it only -- this €10.8 billion are only new sales. Existing merchants are only included if it's a real new contract that covers a new business model of the merchant or a new country that we didn't have before. It doesn't include increase of volume of existing client relationships. So these are really new sales.

Gautam Pillai

Got it. And a quick follow-up, if I can, Markus, can you share your thoughts on the [indiscernible] you're seeing in the industry, especially in Europe, with some of the big global players increasing its scale? How do you think the competition landscape is going to evolve in the medium term?

Markus Braun

Let me first say, we are constantly seeing this whole area of fully digitalized payment, as we call it, where Internet and mobile technology is used to cover the full ecosystem of payments solutions. This is really early stage, and we think that this will be a super large growth market in the next years to come. On this basis, we say organic innovation is core. It's a technology growth business model. We're a technology growth company and we are heavily, constantly coming up with new innovations like boon, like the Checkout Portal, like now the e-point-of-sale analytics suite, like our approach of fully integrating Issuing and Acquiring on one fully digitalized platform. This gives us strength, and this is, let's say, our core strategy to attract growth in the next 10 years.

We definitely see that currently, some players -- some incumbent players and some players that are more coming from classical approaches and some also from -- more from legacy point-of-sale side are also probably seeing this trend and are looking for getting additional scale by deals, et cetera, and sometimes also heavily focused on M&A. That's not our strategy today. So we -- our core strategy is really focusing on innovations, technology, and we would say that probably in the next years, 95% of all global transactions are redistributed to, let say, a new technology approach, and we think that we will be huge benefiters of that. This is why, let's say, we are keeping here in this overall process as a buyer on the sidelines. There's no asset in Europe out there, at least not a prominent asset that is public, a public company for instance, that is of interest for us.

But we are definitely seeing as a second trend that some big retail banks that had acquiring not as a core focus but, let's say, a focus that is more on the periphery of their strategy are looking as far as going forward what will be their strategy in this area. And here, we definitely see also, let's say, opportunities for us, might it be for new ways of operated partnerships, where classical retail banks are partnering with technology companies, which is definitely a trend that we see and a smart trend. And on this basis, we could also imagine opportunistic opportunities for us from the M&A side. But generally spoken, we don't see, let's say, for ourselves any reason to participate in this current run in Europe. On the other side, we definitely see that the interest in this business model is heavily going up, also the interest of course in Wirecard. This is a good thing.

So overall, we think that the market only now recognizes the strength of digitalization of payment, only recognizes that payment is a core element for a lot of data-driven services that will drive the market in the next 5 to 10 years. And generally spoken, this is right. And generally spoken, this is a good trend because it brings us in the ability to partner with a complete elite league of companies than in the last 5 to 10 years.

Operator

Next question comes from Vos, Gerardus from Barclays.

Gerardus Vos

Just a couple of questions. Just to follow on from the last question on the M&A side. So if I understand it correct, no interest in existing, let's call it, commercialized assets in kind of Europe, but there is interest in assets which are still in the kind of banks and also in partnerships with those kind of companies. A, is that a correct reflection therefore...

Markus Braun

Yes.

Burkhard Ley

Yes.

Markus Braun

Yes, this is very a good summarize...

Gerardus Vos

Therefore, B+S kind of trying to reach out for a partnership would fit; Concardis would fit; but net kind of [indiscernible] out would not kind of fit?

Markus Braun

If you want to put it to names...

Burkhard Ley

No, let's... Gerardus, let's leave out precise names, but your general comment at the beginning is completely correct.

Markus Braun

Yes. And on the names side, these are even larger I'd say retail groups because you mentioned two quite specialized companies, and we see more very large retail groups where acquiring is not a core element of this [indiscernible] .

Burkhard Ley

Citi -- for example, the Citi deal is a good representative example.

Gerardus Vos

And then secondly, on the data side, a lot of companies are coming out with kind of data, kind of solutions and suites there. How do you commercialize this within Wirecard?

Markus Braun

I think first of all, we are commercializing it since over 10 years on the risk management side. So the general idea of extracting relevant data, where we're allowed to do it in all elements of the process, is philosophy and use it, for example, to improve our risk management. This philosophy, we implemented consistently on the acquiring and on the innovative issuing side since 10 years. So what comes now additionally is that we are also coming up with additional services where we are enabling the merchant to benefit from this data, also, let's say, on the sales, marketing and the conversion side. And this requires new ways of classical user interfaces for the merchant, like fastest data. This also reflects in a breakdown of this approaches into specific industries because industry-specific data is very relevant.

And the new element is definitely that beside of the transaction data that we generate, we also enrich this data with additional information together with the merchants on the customer side and on the product side. I -- we always have here a very organic strategy. We are not so much looking what, let's say, competition is doing. We're saying we're the most innovative company in this area, but we're really looking what benefits the merchant. And when we start to talk about something, we really have it in the market. So the e-point-of-sale analytics suite is really out there in the market. Our sales is already selling it and we have already first merchants on the ground. My message is not that I'm not the only one or we are the only one that see this huge trend of data-driven commerce. That's not the case. My message is we are most advanced in really leveraging data with new value-added services, and we are most advanced because we have the strong back end.

We're acquiring, acquiring processing, issuing, issuing processing and the PSP process is in a way integrated that we can also generate data from all these value chain steps. So I would say that's the message.

Gerardus Vos

Perfect. And then one technical question. If I look at the net EBITDA margin, so I take EBITDA over net revenues, which I assume is roughly the kind of gross profit for the group, the margin came down by around 260 basis points. Is that pure the integration cost or the €4.5 million, which you took during the quarter?

Markus Braun

Yes. I would definitely say that these are the -- both effects, these are the extraordinary consulting and legal costs that Burkhard talked about. And integration cost, of course. For example, I mentioned integration cost for North America that were locally €700,000. On group level, additionally, we had integration cost of €1.3 million. So our philosophy is integration cost that has to be -- that are paid for locally are kept locally and integration costs that the group has to undergo to integrate the new company are on group level. This is why, of course, on group level, integration costs are higher than the local integration cost.

Burkhard Ley

And let me perhaps add some hard figures to all of you. We mentioned the €4 million plus €4 million advisory cost in the first half of the year. And if we come to the overall integration cost, it's €2 million in the North America transaction in the first half of the year. It's €150,000 or €200,000 in South Africa, not relevant, and it's the €0.5 million which we had as the first EBITDA contribution from the Asia Pacific transaction with Citi. And of course, this will continue. So this overall onetime character advisory cost, they will continue to exist because we haven't finalized the transaction in Asia Pacific. But in the second half of the year, these figures will go down.

So I would expect when we had €4 million per quarter, the last 2 quarters, in the next two quarters, more than €1 million, less than €2 million, as a typical figure to be expected. And the integration costs will also continue. This makes me say that the overall EBITDA contribution we can expect from the Asia Pacific transaction with Citi will be more or less compensated also for the second half of the year by integration cost. And so far, this tendency continues, but on the other hand on a lower level.

Markus Braun

And in 2018 following, of course, then the Asian business will, the first time, contribute also on net EBITDA level and then, of course, the margin should go up again.

Burkhard Ley

Exactly. And we stay with the message all of you know that after this -- the last closing of this Asia Pacific transaction, we will contribute that EBITDA, which we announced with a press release at the day of signing and that's exactly our expectation.

Gerardus Vos

To summarize on Q2, we have €2 million integration costs and over €4 million, €4 million advisory costs?

Burkhard Ley

Correct.

Gerardus Vos

And that will include the first EBITDA?

Burkhard Ley

Totally correct.

Operator

Next question comes from Johannes Schaller from Deutsche Bank.

Johannes Schaller

You mentioned earlier around your 2020 targets that given what you're seeing from here, things are maybe looking a little bit conservative. Should we assume that comment is mostly on transaction and revenue growth? And if you say maybe it's a bit conservative, how should we think about margin in that context? I mean, if revenues are better, is there higher drop-through? Or should we still think about that margin range you have given for 2020? And I have a quick follow-up around boon. Just wondering, I mean, there are some markets now where you have been present with boon for some time. Could you maybe give us a sense how the download and the transaction growth has progressed after the, say, initial ramp phase maybe in markets like the U.K. or other markets where you have been active since some time?

Markus Braun

To your first question, you're absolutely right. When we say it is looking conservative, we mean transaction, volume and revenue. EBITDA margin is a relative number to revenue. So when revenue goes up, of course, the absolute number of EBITDA goes up, but the relative message, that we will be at an EBITDA margin of 32% -- 30% to 35%, of course, is our continued message. So when I'm saying it's looking more conservative, I say that €190 billion as a lower band on transaction volume level is looking conservative, and the revenue of €2.5 billion is looking conservative. On EBITDA margin, we stick to our guidance -- we stick to the vision of achieving an EBITDA margin of 30% to 35% and we also stick then to the free cash flow conversion of more than 65%.

Burkhard Ley

If I may add one aspect, like in the typical EBITDA guidance this full year, if you see a bandwidth like the 30%, 35%, our real target is not 30.1% or something like that. That real target is anywhere in the mid, and that's still what we also would say for today.

Markus Braun

Coming to boon, I would definitely say boon is currently -- I always have to say one of the fastest-growing fully digitalized mobile payment solution in Europe, of course, very much driven by the launches also together with Apple. And of course, the first main, let's say, element driving this strong growth is that if banks do not participate at Apple Pay -- in many of the countries we are now live, many banks do not participate, boon is a perfect alternative. Additionally, people using boon see that this is something completely new, that is much more than just an NFC payment solution, but is a new philosophy and a new lifestyle. So I would definitely say boon is a hidden champion, currently.

I wouldn't rule out that by next year, we are also starting to give KPIs. The problem currently is we would have to very much, let's say, agree with big partners like Apple to give out numbers, and we are currently not allowed to give out such numbers. This is why I cannot do that. But if you look into the Apple Stores, you would see that probably in many of these countries, I think the boon app is already under the 30 most downloaded apps. So I would definitely say that boon is currently, on a hidden basis, again, a strong champion in these markets. And the full strength of boon -- of course, it's still very early stage, but also the strategy there is to expand constantly the services, which is very early stage and by finalizing the rollout in Europe. So by next year, perhaps we can come up with some complete indicators. Again, currently, we are not allowed to give, to share out too many numbers.

Operator

Next question comes from Adithya Metuku from Bank of America.

Adithya Metuku

I have 3 questions, if I could. Firstly, can you comment a bit on how big Singapore and Hong Kong, the places where the acquisition in APAC closed, how big they were as a proportion of the total portfolio you're acquiring in the region? And secondly, a housekeeping question for Burkhard. Can you give us the total amount that needs to be paid out in acquisitions now, both performance related and nonperformance related in the third quarter and over the next few years? And finally, I noticed in your financials, you had about €4 million from release of provisions and accruals and you had about €1.5 million in -- from reversal of bad debt. That's nearly 3% of your EBITDA in the first half of the year. Can you give us some color on what drove this? What bad debt and accruals these were?

Burkhard Ley

Okay. Yes, let me try to give a bit more color around this transaction, Citi Asia Pacific. Of course, please respect I cannot comment exact figures because we are in our half NDA but, nevertheless, I understand your question precisely. So if we take the just 2 weeks in Singapore or Hong Kong that's, of course, not representative for the whole year, and please do not challenge me if the figure I am mentioning now are not completely achieved in the rest of the year because that's today's estimation. But I wouldn't be surprised if we end with a revenue in the second half of the year, including the €3 million we had, of anywhere around $60 million or a bit more and then we end with an EBITDA before integration cost anywhere in the area of €3 million plus, which as said before will be completely compensated by the integration cost we have. So the clear message is the overall EBITDA from that transaction in 2017 will be anywhere around 0.

With regard to the purchase price, again, I cannot mention precise figures, but to give you a rough understanding, there were estimations that the overall purchase price is anywhere in the area of $200 million, and Markus and me said that's a quite good estimation for the overall comparison. That's a mixture between the different countries, where Singapore and Hong Kong are and were relevant. And so far, you may have seen that we paid, roughly spoken, $60 million before end of Q2, and I would expect a similar amount in the second half of the year to be paid. The rest is 2018, 2019, and in so far, has to be anywhere in the area of $50 million or a bit lower than $50 million per year to achieve the overall around $200 million. Then the year 2018 will be a year of ramping up the business.

We will have the last closing at the end of June. And in so far, 2018 will lead to a revenue, which is anywhere in the area above $150 million, $160 million perhaps, $170 million from today's perspective. Again, we will give updates to you in all the quarters, but that's today's estimation. And the EBITDA, we'll achieve the whole $20 million beginning in the time frame 1st of July 2018 to 30th of June 2019. And in so far in the calendar year 2018, you will see a figure, which is between -- which might be anywhere in the area €10 million to €12 million from today's expectation, but we'll also see some additional integration cost. So that's a rough understanding of the dimension. And of course, some parts of the payout I mentioned specifically those in 2018 and 2019 have a variable and success-dependent character. With regard to the earnouts, I mentioned before that there was an earnout which was paid just after the reported 30th of June, which was a €50 million payment with regards to India. This was the biggest amount we still had in the other liabilities. And in so far, the residual amount we, in the maximum, have to pay outside the transaction Citi aspect, which I mentioned is max -- it is...

Burkhard Ley

And so the maximum is -- for the future is $75 million, and that's a bit the environment of Citi aspect and the residual payments.

Markus Braun

And just to add, so what was paid out now for Citi Asia is about 50%, so Hong Kong and Singapore is about 50%.

Burkhard Ley

Yes, correct. And then you asked about these other operating income, that's nothing spectacular. That's a continuous review of the provisions we have, and I would like to repeat the €8 million we had as another operating income is, as you mentioned correctly, partially linked to provisions and accruals. But on the other hand, please consider the advisory costs of €8 million plus in the other operating expenses.

Adithya Metuku

Okay. And just to clarify on the first question on Singapore and Hong Kong, so the second half revenue is going to be $60 million. Did I hear that correctly?

Burkhard Ley

Yes. Totally correct.

Operator

The next question comes from Sanjay Sakhrani from KBW.

Steven Kwok

This is actually Steven Kwok filling in for Sanjay. The only question I have was just around the Citi Prepaid business. The revenues and EBITDA came in quite strong this quarter. Is this a good run rate to use for the rest of the year?

Burkhard Ley

The answer is a simple yes. And insofar, I would repeat what Markus said before, from today's perspective, we might be able to expect a slightly higher EBITDA contribution of that transaction than the originally announced €13 million.

Steven Kwok

And then this is could happen this year or is it still next...

Burkhard Ley

Yes, yes -- no, so from today's point of view, if nothing spectacular happens, I would assume that this run rate is one you can also transfer for the future. And insofar, the overall contribution to be expected for this year might be slightly above the originally announced figures.

Operator

Next question comes from Knut Woller from Baader Bank.

Knut Woller

Just looking at your guidance that you already raised for this year, if I just assume that you would be able to maintain your organic EBITDA growth of H1 in the remainder of the year, and looking here at the new customer signings where we saw an acceleration of the momentum by 2 percentage points year-over-year, I think there's no reason to believe that growth should slow. If I take the run rate from Citi Prepaid, I rather come up to around about $20 million, your EBITDA contribution would end up already by these 2 components above the high end of your guidance. So would you agree that even your raised guidance contains some elements of conservatism if the current momentum isn't slowing down?

Markus Braun

Yes, so let me -- you're absolutely exact. We totally stick to today's guidance, but I would agree that even today's guidance includes conservative elements.

Iris Stöckl

So we are closing our call now. Thank you very much for attending it. And if any further questions, please do not hesitate to contact the Wirecard Investor Relations. Thank you.

Operator

The conference is no longer being recorded.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.