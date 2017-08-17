How Would A Chinese Takeover of FCA Affect Tesla?

We all know it is coming, but I do not believe Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla (TSLA) thought this could be an issue he would have to deal with this soon. Musk wants to play in China's sandbox. Musk is not ready for them to become a player on the global stage and certainly not selling their EVs in the United States.

China is already targeting the Model 3



China is determined to blow out of their borders with global auto sales. U.S. and European firms have facilitated this with Chinese joint ventures that allowed the sale of our cars and trucks over there. The required sharing of technology that ensued will now come back to bite us. Chinese firms have spent years improving their products to meet U.S. and international safety requirements. When the news was released that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had received a takeover offer from a Chinese automaker, alarms went off in my head. While this first offer was turned down, it will not be the last. The article in Automotive News goes on to detail how the Chinese government is fully supporting the push towards global automotive dominance.

A government directive dubbed China Outbound pushes Chinese businesses to acquire international assets from their industries and operate them "to make their mark," much as Geely has done since acquiring Volvo in 2010. Bloomberg reported last week that Chinese companies plan to spend $1.5 trillion acquiring overseascompanies over the next decade — a 70 percent increase from current levels."

Especially important to the Chinese government is its position as a leader in still-emerging electric vehicle technologies. A recent Forbes article details the efforts China is making, and the important role EVs are playing in shaping China's future. After decades of playing catch-up to the internal combustion engine (ICE) auto industry, China now has the opportunity to push to the head of the line in worldwide EV deployment. China has total command of the #1 EV auto market. Now they are after #2, the U.S. market. That would present a full on frontal assault aimed at Tesla.

What will it take?

First, you need a presence and an infrastructure. Everyone knows it is much easier to buy an existing infrastructure than to build a new one. FCA made it known they were for sale a couple of years ago and CEO Sergio Marchionne has been doing everything he can to make Fiat Chrysler more attractive to suitors. I do not believe many expected an offer would come from China.

FCA is a perfect fit for any of the large Chinese firms. Their brands have global recognition. Tesla does not. The recent decision to shut down small and mid size sedan production makes several Chinese firms great matches with their prominence in sedan building, thereby reducing or eliminating any overlapping model issues. Along with that comes their Chinese dominance at the low end of EV pricing. With 162 manufacturing facilities around the world, retooling a U.S. FCA plant to produce Chinese EV's would be a relatively simple matter. Due to the near fanatical obsession by the current world stage for a switch from the internal combustion engine to Electric Vehicles (EV's) we will have given China the perfect launching point for global EV sales.

If a Chinese firm buys FCA they get an existing dealership network of about 2,600 locations just in the U.S., plus access to Canada and Mexico. It would be the perfect platform to spread their low to medium priced EVs here in North America. Chinese firms could pretty much buy any manufacturer selling cars in the U.S. today and dwarf Tesla's sales presence.

Tesla does not a dealership network they can lean on. They have less than 300 sales centers across the globe. Tesla is barely holding its own against Chevrolet for whom EVs are just compliance vehicles. How could they stand up to a full blown assault of as many as a dozen new Chinese EV models in U.S. showrooms?

When it comes right down to it, the range is not the hold up for "commuter" BEV sales as has been proven in China. It is the price. Bring out a 100-mile range, small RAV4 sized SUV for under $30,000 before incentives and watch them fly out of the showrooms. They would make perfect choices for college students, soccer moms running errands, small business transports. The list goes on and on. But Tesla has no capacity to respond to a sub $30,000 price point in the U.S. EV market.

What is the solution for Tesla?

Tesla needs to be very concerned as the dominant player in the U.S. EV market today. Nearly every current or future EV automaker has painted a bull's eye on Tesla. The CEOs of both Volkswagen and BMW recently cited Tesla as their top competitor and target in the space.

Tesla will exhaust its 200,000 unit limit and will lose the full $7,500 U.S. tax credit sometime in early to mid-2018. The biggest problem for Tesla is they are a one trick pony. Where other automakers have a large variety of engines, power trains, and models for sale, no one vehicle model can make them vulnerable. But Tesla ONLY sells expensive BEVs. Any attacks in this space threaten their very existence. While the Model S and Model X would have no direct Chinese competition for now, the loss of any market share could have far reaching consequences with a tarnished image.

New competition continues to push Tesla further down the list of top selling EVs in China as the list below shows.

(source: evobsession.com)

As we can see from this chart of Chinese sales for 2017 thru the end of June, Tesla is well down the list of EVs with just 9,299 combined deliveries. Note the car in 8th place. The new BYD Song DM PHEV (pictured below) has only been selling for 2 months and has already jumped to 8th place in YTD sales. With a price of $18,000-$24,000 after subsidies, this is a very attractive crossover.

(source: waattev2buy.com)

Chinese firms are already taking specific aim at the Model 3 even though it is a year away from landing on Chinese soil. This article attached to the pic below details a new crossover vehicle taking aim not only at the Model 3 but perhaps even the follow-on Model Y.

(source: carnewschina.com)

This is the new Xpeng Indentity X, an EV crossover that will have gone from drawing board to production in just two years when it hits the market later this year. Priced at roughly $30,000 it should sell for a whopping $15,000 less than the base priced Model 3. (with import duties the base Model 3 is expected to sell for $45,000 in China).

If the vehicles shown above made it to U.S. shores Tesla could find itself as far down the list here as it is in China in a matter of months. Getting knocked out of the #1 spot in the U.S. would damage the image and take the wind out of Elon Musk's sails.

Despite denials today from Geely of being interested in FCA, I believe the actual bidding party could prove to be an even bigger threat to Tesla. BYD is my first choice as the auto firm interested in expansion now. BYD is already building all-electric buses and commercial trucks at their plant in Lancaster, California. There is a 40,000 sq.ft. expansion under way and a plan to add electric taxis to the list of products being built at the plant. With their foot already in the U.S. door, they would be a formidable opponent to Tesla. BYD is also the largest seller of EV's in China. BYD has also publicly stated its goal to enter the U.S. auto market by 2020. My second choice is GAC, another top seller who already has a joint venture with Fiat in China.

Conclusion

One way or another Chinese EV vehicles are going to find their way onto the global stage and they have their sights set squarely on the U.S. market. Tesla's precarious financial condition would make it difficult, if not impossible, to compete at the lower to mid-range price points. As we are already seeing Tesla will not be selling many Model 3's at the $35,000 base price. That leaves the entire "under $30,000" marketplace to the competition, Chinese or not. It could force Tesla to retrench back to a niche player for the wealthy. But with Tesla's crushing debt, profitability would be lost forever and a Chapter 11 reorg would be inevitable.

Everything seems to be stacking up against Tesla, from rising inventories of unsold cars to exploding debts and even an increasing cash burn each quarter. And those are just the internal issues. When you factor in the external issues of increased competition from all sides, along with coming new technological advancements in battery architecture, Tesla just does not have the resources necessary to be going after the mass market while defending itself on all fronts. They should have remained a niche player for the high-end market without the need for Gigafactories. Tiffany has done quite well in jewelry, content to leave the mass market to the Zales of the world. The Four Seasons could care less about competing with Embassy Suites or Holiday Inn.

Elon Musk plainly admits his hubris nearly doomed the Model X. It could actually bring Tesla to its knees this time. His determination to be a major automotive player on the world stage may well prove to be his undoing, taking Tesla down with him.

Tesla is one of the riskiest stocks in the market today. If you are up, use stop loss orders. If you are down, you really must have bought at the peak and again make use of a stop loss. If you are contemplating getting in, be aware the big players are already on the way out. I would do some research and see where they moved their money. But if you still have a desire to buy these shares be aware your odds of success diminish every passing day. and... you guessed it, use stop loss orders. "Buena suerte amigo".

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA VIA OPTIONS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I try to make my articles thought provoking which hopefully will inspire you to comment. It is this exchange of ideas and opinions that make SA a great resource. Whether you loved, enjoyed, disliked, or even hated this article click the "follow" button up near the article title to be notified of each article as it is released. Maybe you will like the next one even more.