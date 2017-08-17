Meal Kits Will Be A Low Payoff, High Maintenance Initiative For Amazon

When e-commerce giant Amazon.com (AMZN) announced in mid-July it was getting into the pre-prepared meal business, it took the market about three nanoseconds to assume the worst for newly-IPO'd Blue Apron (APRN). Not only is the nascent ready-to-cook meal game immature and strangely competitive already, but Blue Apron is not yet profitable.

The last thing it needs is to fend off a competitor like Amazon, which not only has a huge reach, but doesn't need its food business to be profitable anytime soon (if at all). Never even mind the fact that it could readily leverage its recently unveiled acquisition of Whole Foods Market (WFM) gives it access to food suppliers... at least in some markets.

Before investors assume this new venture is going to be just another slam-dunk for Amazon, though, you may want to take a look at how much work lies ahead to legitimize and mainstream pre-packaged meals. There are some very big hurdles to cross.

Tough Road Ahead

Consumer opinion survey outfit Field Agent recently polled a wide swath of people, aiming to get a feel for the mass market's perception of ready-to-prepare meals as a service in and of themselves. The findings from that survey were a little surprising, and more than a little concerning.

The first red flag: Users aren't loyal to a brand, or even to the idea.

The key to meaningful fiscal success in the meal-kit game is repeat business from loyal customers; margins aren't strong enough in any aspect of the grocery business to allow for the heavy spending needed to constantly win new customers as well as old customers over. But, it's a market filled with a myriad of choices, and while Blue Apron is presently the most popular provider, Blue Apron does not have a commanding lead. It seems nobody can, as fans of the idea appear to have tried several different services.

Source: Field Agent report on attitudes toward meal kits, July 2017

Amazon is apt to race to the top of the market in terms of share, simply by leveraging its name and customer database. There's a lot of competition in this space though, and though most of them are small and lack scale, they're also nimble and don't have to deal with the usual bureaucracy of a large company (though to its credit, Amazon can move quickly).

More alarming than the plethora of competition already established in the pre-prepared meal arena is the fact that most consumers who have tried meal kits do NOT use them very often. The Field Agent survey indicated that these meals only accounted for between 1% and 5% of meals they've made at home... and not all of the meals they ate were made at home. Indeed, most of the consumers surveyed had never tried a meal kit.

Source: Field Agent report on attitudes toward meal kits, July 2017

Point being, consumers who regularly use pre-prepared meals are only a small subset of those consumers who've ever tried them, and that group is a small subset of consumers who cook at home, and that group is only a minor subset of all U.S. consumers. This market isn't all that big. It was only worth $1.5 billion last year, and though it is growing, that money is being divvied up among a lot of players, including grocers who are getting into the game with much great ease.

One bright spot: Of the respondents who ordered a ready-to-cook meal online, more than half of them did so through a subscription-based service. Amazon is very good at selling subscriptions.

Perhaps most alarming of all, however, is the fact that the biggest headwind for the entire industry is one that Amazon can do little about. That is, the key reason consumers don't try or continue to buy meal kits is their price. Specifically, 71% of people who had tried them said they're too expensive.

Source: Field Agent report on attitudes toward meal kits, July 2017

The end result? While a handful of meal kit users acknowledged they'd probably increase their use of them over the course of the next three years, there was a statistically strange bulge of these consumers that said they'd be using pre-prepackaged meals "Much less" for the time frame. Meanwhile, only about a third of the survey's non-users of meal kits said they'd likely try one over the course of the coming three years. Again, the high price of meal kits appears to be the impasse.

To a modest degree, Amazon can be more competitive on price, just by leveraging its relationships with suppliers of its Whole Foods purchase. There's only so much cost that can be culled from the process though. Pre-packaged meals need to be fresh, which precludes lengthy shipping times that might otherwise improve the fiscal efficiency Amazon could achieve through scale.

Along those same lines, Amazon.com is an enterprise that was built on a scale-up of one process or one product replicated over and over without constant intervention by human hands. The preparation of meal kits is very labor intensive though... territory the company doesn't have a wealth of experience in.

Of course, if the end goal of Amazon's meal kit mission isn't to turn a profit by selling pre-packaged meals but rather just get into consumers' (literal) front doors, the viability of the business model may be irrelevant.

Bottom Line For Amazon's Meal Kit Initiative

While the Field Agent survey offered a variety of other insights as to how U.S. consumers feel about pre-prepared meal kits, the message has been made clear enough... there's not necessarily enough "value add" potential to make this a big payoff for Amazon, or Blue Apron, or any of the other players for that matter. Amazon has an edge in its scale, while other outfits have an edge in that they're nimble and likely operate in shoestring budgets. None of that, however, negates the fact that the business isn't going to become mainstream anytime soon.

A reason to steer clear of Amazon? No, but it's sure not a reason to buy it. In fact, one can't help but wonder if all the disparate, bolt-on ventures Amazon is getting into are slowly but surely making it more difficult for it to do any of them well.

Only time will answer that question though.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.