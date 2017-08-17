Bellatrix Exploration: On The Margin Of The Supply Curve

A cyclical decline in AECO prices in 2018 can be a headwind for the stock, as the balance sheet remains weak.

Recent well results are encouraging. However, more production history is required to be confident that EURs can increase to become economically competitive.

The Canadian natural gas junior Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) has made significant progress reducing debt, after the company faced critical balance sheet challenges early last year when commodity prices collapsed. However, despite the improved credit and liquidity metrics and stronger commodity prices, the stock has continued to slide lower, losing over 40% of its value in the last six months alone. The decline was not cured by the company’s latest quarterly update, which, in our opinion, contained several positive data points.

Bellatrix’s stock performance stands in visible contrast to that of leading dry gas producers in the Marcellus - such as Rice Energy (RICE), EQT Corp. (EQT), and Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) - whose stocks have held ground much better during the same period.

The biggest cause of Bellatrix’s underperformance to date, in our view, is the company's relatively high cost of supply. As the market appears to be increasingly concerned about macro headwinds in 2018, the company's perceived vulnerability, exacerbated by high leverage, is understandable.

We note, however, that Bellatrix recently posted impressive well results that give hope that average EURs and economic returns will improve going forward. That said, the bar for competitive well performance is set quite high.

Cost Of Supply Needs To Improve

To understand Bellatrix’s position on the cost-of-supply curve, we will review the company’s metrics for the second quarter of 2017 reported last week.

The second quarter was relatively favorable in terms of natural gas macro environment for Canadian producers. Looking at the futures curve for Henry Hub, the average price in Q2 of US$3.18 (the table below) was materially higher than the prices anticipated by the futures market for Q2 periods in the next several years.

(Source: Bellatrix Exploration, Q2 2017 MD&A discussion)

Price realizations at AECO, the key benchmark for Bellatrix, were also favorable. AECO daily index price improved by C$0.09 from the first quarter, despite a US$0.14 decline in the average NYMEX price. Relative to the current AECO futures curve, Q2’17 averages shown in the table above look quite favorable.

(Source: GasAlberta)

How did the company fare financially during a quarter that was favorable from a macro perspective?

Please note that all financial data presented below are in Canadian dollars.

In Q2, Bellatrix realized operating pre-hedge netback of $9.35 per Boe.

(Source: Bellatrix Exploration, Q2 2017 MD&A discussion)

The operating netback metric does not capture certain corporate-level items, such as G&A and interest charges. On the G&A side, in second quarter the company incurred G&A and stock compensation expenses of $7.4 million, or ~$2.14 per Boe, slightly higher than in Q1'17.

(Source: Bellatrix Exploration, Q2 2017 MD&A discussion)

We view G&A and stock compensation expenses as an inevitable cost of doing business. Even if we were to assume that only two-thirds of the second quarter G&A and stock-based compensation costs should be allocated to production, the deduct from the operating margin is still significant, ~$1.42 per Boe.

Using this adjusted deduct, the company’s pre-hedge operating netback after G&A and stock-based compensation in Q2 would be $7.93 per Boe.

We note that this result is a significant improvement relative to the first quarter, when the same metric was $6.96 per Boe. The improvement is driven by better price realizations, higher production volumes and lower production costs, in part offset by higher transportation costs. Some of the improvement in production costs may reflect the effect of the seasonal spring break in Canada when activity drops sharply. It remains to be seen if Bellatrix will be able to sustain its operating cost reduction during the more active quarters.

How does the netback metric compare to the company’s cost of bringing new production online?

In its presentation, Bellatrix indicates that its cost to drill, complete and tie-in a new well has been in the $4.0 million range.

(Source: Bellatrix Exploration, August 2017 Investor Presentation)

On a going-forward basis, we assume a 10% step-up in drill & complete cost to account for the industry-wide re-inflation trend and assume that ongoing spending on facilities, gathering and other field infrastructure will represent 8% of the total budget (please consider the slide below for reference). Under these assumptions, spending in the coming years would average ~$4.8 million per development-ready well. (By using these assumptions, we give credit to the investments in infrastructure that the company has made to date and assume that the installed production and processing capacity will be sufficient to handle production growth for some time.)

(Source: Bellatrix Exploration Ltd, July 2017 Investor Presentation)

If we use the company’s EUR metric of 6.0 Bcfe per well, the cost of bringing development-ready inventory on production would be ~$4.78/Boe.

Seemingly, the cash margin per Boe produced significantly exceeds the development cost per Boe. However, it is important to take into account the time value of money and discount future cash flows back to the same point in time when the well is drilled. We apply a 1.6x average discounting factor to the netback of $7.93 per Boe, which, base on our model, corresponds to discounting of roughly 10%. Based on this discounting factor, the present value of future netbacks is ~$4.96 per Boe, which is just enough to cover the $4.78 capital cost of bringing a new Boe online.

In other words, even in a relatively favorable macro environment similar to the one we saw in the second quarter, Bellatrix will generate an unlevered return on invested capital of just ~10% at the corporate level unless it manages to consistently deliver wells above its indicated EUR of 6.0 Bcfe or substantially reduces cost per well and operating costs relative to our assumption. (Please note the calculation excludes sunk costs related to land and exploration.)

Bellatrix’s transportation costs are expected to decrease materially in the second quarter of 2018, potentially increasing the netback by as much as $1/Boe. On the other hand, the netback is vulnerable to a decline in AECO price in 2018 relative to the average Q2 2017 prices, as indicated by the futures curve.

We should also note that the operating netback reflects a blended operating cost for new wells (which is low) and wells that have been on production for some time (which increases over time). Given that Bellatrix's Spirit River is a relatively "young" asset, production costs per Boe are likely to begin increasing when production growth slows down and older wells become a much larger percentage of the well population. Some allowance for this trend should be built into the return expectation.

In conclusion, even though Bellatrix is no longer facing the same acute liquidity challenges it faced a year ago, the company’s ability to create value through via drillbit, assuming strip price scenario, is still debatable and is dependent on the company's ability to move the average EUR per well materially above 6 Bcfe.

Maintenance Capital

Another way of looking at Bellatrix’s value creation via drill bit is to review the company’s maintenance capital requirement.

In its presentation, Bellatrix projects that it will need to drill ~14 net Spirit River wells to maintain its production flat for the next several years. Using the overall capital cost per well of $4.8 million, the company’s capital requirement to maintain production flat appears to be roughly $67 million. By comparison, Bellatrix’s EBITDA for the twelve months ended June 30, 2017, was $74.5 million, which reflects above-market hedges.

Obviously, maintaining production flat while re-investing the entire EBITDA is not good enough, as the cost of capital would not be covered. Therefore, going forward, to generate adequate return, Bellatrix will need to achieve an EBITDA materially above estimated maintenance capital or drill increasingly prolific wells and outperform its production guidance.

(Source: Bellatrix Exploration, August 2017 Investor Presentation)

Is A Turnaround Possible?

Some of the most recent operational data points provided by Bellatrix are encouraging. Several wells in the 2017 sample appear to have sustained strong rates for an extended period of time. (I must note, however, the wide variability of well results across the sample.)

The slide below is perhaps the most important one in the company’s entire presentation. Well performance is critical to determining whether the company’s operating model is competitive.

While additional production history is obviously required, the strong recent well results are a welcome development.

That said, as one can see from the discussion above, the threshold for a value-creating EUR per well is quite high, given the company’s cost structure. If Bellatrix can demonstrate average EURs in the 7+ Bcfe range – which at this point is still a hopeful scenario – its operating model would look more competitive and compelling than it has so far.

(Source: Bellatrix Exploration, August 2017 Investor Presentation)

While an improvement in well performance is possible, validating a higher type curve will take some time.

We should also note that the rest of the industry is not standing still and is working hard to increase EURs and reduce costs. Economic advantage in this highly competitive sector is a relative concept, with the lowest-cost producers continuously raising the benchmark for performance.

A Downcycle Can Be A Challenge

In the immediate term, the possibility of lower natural gas prices in 2018 is a concern. Bellatrix is currently relying on significant cash outspending to deliver production growth. While hedges and the recent Strachan asset sale have helped to bridge the budget gap this year, we expect the bank debt balance to creep higher by year-end, potentially leaving Bellatrix with reduced flexibility to fund any budget shortfall next year from the revolver.

Bellatrix had $13 million drawn under its credit facility as of June, 2017. However, we expect the drawdown to possibly exceed $40 million by the end of this year, assuming no change in the working capital position from the end of Q2. The credit facility currently has $120 million of borrowing capacity.

Given that the company’s hedge protection is weaker in 2018 as compared to 2017 (the slide below) – both in terms of volumes and price levels – lower AECO prices in 2018 would mean sharply lower cash flows.

For reference, Bellatrix generated $19.3 million in fund flow (cash flow before changes in working capital and decommissioning) in Q2 2017. Therefore, without additional asset sales, lower prices in 2018 would likely mean a sharply lower year-on-year budget (which in 2017 is $120 million) and possible production decline throughout 2018.

(Source: Bellatrix Exploration, August 2017 Investor Presentation)

Production declines from tight sandstone wells are typically quite steep. As one can see from the production graph below (the orange line), Bellatrix experienced a rapid decline in volumes in 2016, following curtailed spending due to the collapse in natural gas prices.

Valuation

Using Bellatrix’s TSE share price of $3.05, enterprise value is ~$0.55 billion (please note that I have included working capital deficit of ~$16 million at the end of Q2 2017). Without assuming natural gas prices at AECO in 2018 above the current futures curve, it is difficult to make a case that the stock is trading at a low multiple of EBITDA.

In order to justify the current valuation, one needs to assume that the asset is economically viable through the cycle. If Bellatrix can keep very strong well results rolling in and avoid borrowing on the revolver, the market should be able to attribute meaningful value to the asset, regardless of the position in the cycle.

However, in order to be able to drill better, more cost-efficient wells, Bellatrix needs to drill more wells and, therefore, spend more, as it is indeed doing currently. Should another downcycle in natural gas arrive, aggressive spending could lead to fresh concerns on the credit side.

Another set of important value-focused questions relates to the geologic complexity of the Spirit River acreage and the size and predictability of the premium inventory.

In Conclusion…

Even after the big decline in the share price to date, the BXE stock remains a high-risk proposition. Well performance remains the most critical uncertainty. To simply justify the current valuation level, we have to expect a significant improvement in average EUR per well relative to the company’s previous 5.2 Bcfe type curve.

The most recent well results highlighted by Bellatrix indeed appear to suggest that the type curve can be significantly exceeded. However, we would not hurry to extrapolate those still scarce data points onto the entire resource base and would wait to see more production history to draw conclusions about the wells EUR potential. The shape and consistency of production declines will be particularly important.

In the event of a demonstrated success in terms of wells results, the stock could move significantly higher. Debt currently represents three quarters of the company’s enterprise value, creating a massive financial lever. The stock is already trading as an “option” and can move with a wide amplitude. However, downside scenarios should not be discounted either, as financial leverage is a double-edged sword, and a combination of possible operational disappointments and cyclical commodity weakness could lead to credit concerns.

In early 2017, OIL ANALYTICS highlighted Bellatrix as a short idea to its subscribers, based on our macro views and company-specific concerns. Given the 40%+ stock price decline and encouraging well data points, we no longer view BXE as a compelling short idea. However, we remain concerned about the company’s leverage and the asset's relative competitiveness that remains to be proven.

While the possibility of operational improvement certainly exists, bridging the cost-of-supply gap to leading Canadian producers, let alone the leading producers in the Marcellus/Utica region appears to be a monumental task for Bellatrix.

