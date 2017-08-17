Will Wal-Mart's Battle With Amazon Turn It Into A Low-Earnings Company?

It could be on the same road Amazon is on, where revenue grows while growing expenses cut into profits.

Trying to compete online against Amazon is starting to take an earnings toll on the company.

source: CNN Money

Wal-Mart (WMT) is in the battle of its life as it tries to gain traction against e-commerce powerhouse Amazon (AMZN) while fending off brick and mortar rivals Aldi and Lidl, which are aggressively going after the same demographic Wal-Mart has targeted.

To add more fuel to the competitive fire, long-term nemesis Target (TGT) has started to gain positive momentum, bringing some serious competition from all fronts against the retail giant.

The biggest threat is still Amazon, in my opinion, primarily because it reflects the retail trend that will continue to grow for many years, which is the convenience of online shopping.



That said, the acquisition of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) by Amazon represents a direct threat to the food business of Wal-Mart, which accounts for over half the company's revenue.

What Amazon decides to do with Whole Foods will determine the extent of the threat, as it now serves a different demographic than usually shops at Wal-Mart. That could easily change if Amazon decides to lower costs to boost revenue and attract more foot traffic to Whole Foods. The risk there is whether, in doing so, Whole Foods loses some of its existing customer base.

Either way, Wal-Mart is under competitive pressure as it hasn't been in a long time, and that pressure is coming from strong players in their respective categories, and it will struggle to maintain revenue and growth without sacrificing margins and earnings to keep up with their low-cost competition.

Target isn't as big of a concern to me at this time, but it has plans to expand with smaller stores in a number of locations, which suggests it may be going after Wal-Mart's target demo as well.

Latest earnings results and outlook

Even though Wal-Mart had a decent quarter, it disappointed on a couple of important fronts, which has put downward pressure on its share price.

First was the decline in quarterly earnings, which dropped to 96 cents a share, against $1.21 per share last year in the same reporting period. Revenue climbed to $123.4 billion, beating estimates of $122.8 billion. Same-store sales were also up, presumably from the price of groceries starting to experience some inflation.

One bright spot was the increase in traffic and sales at Sam's Club, where traffic was up 2.1 percent, with sales rising by 2.3 percent.

The other negative factor hitting the company was its weak guidance. Wal-Mart said earnings for the third quarter should be in a range of 90 cents to 98 cents per share, and fully year earnings from $4.18 to $4.28 per share. Analysts were looking for earnings of 97 cents per share in the third quarter, with full-year earnings in a range of $4.36 per share. That means Wal-Mart is leaning toward the lower end of earnings guidance.

This is coming from its battle for e-commerce share and the need to discount heavily to attract the back-to-school crowd. With e-commerce being the long-term factor, that will account for more of its performance in the months and years ahead.

Wal-Mart's internet business

In its bid to gain momentum against Amazon, Wal-Mart has allocated over 33 percent of its budget to e-commerce. That includes developing distribution centers build specifically to cater to that business. The boost in spending is up 20 percent over what it spent several years ago, underscoring the need to successfully ride this long-term retail trend.

It's not surprising to see Wal-Mart generating revenue growth from its increase in spending for its e-commerce business, but the more important issue is at what expense it'll come at going forward.

The latest numbers show e-commerce sales in the U.S. for Wal-Mart soared 67 percent for the second quarter, a big part of the increase in overall revenue. That needs to be tempered because it includes revenue associated with acquisitions for the quarter.

What Wal-Mart faces as a consequence of this much spending on its e-commerce unit is that it has to deal with the same thing Amazon does: high costs for fulfillment.

Since Wal-Mart's online budget confirms it's not going to cede market share to Amazon and others without a fight, it means we should expect earnings to be under pressure for a prolonged period of time because of its commitment to growing this part of its business.

When combined with its fight against other low-cost brick-and-mortar retailers, we could see Wal-Mart start to falter with earnings. One good sign is if grocery prices continue to rise, which could help offset the pressure on earnings in other areas.

Grocery performance

In its earnings report Wal-Mart said that "food categories delivered the strongest quarterly comp sales performance in five years."

Two things reportedly attributed to the improved results. The first was the increase in store traffic, and the second was the increase in food prices in the quarter.

In this segment e-commerce added about 70 basis points to sales.

If food inflation is back, this could be a positive catalyst for Wal-Mart when considering the pressure e-commerce spending will have on its bottom line. If prices of food continue to gradually rise, it'll mean we may be at the bottom of food deflation, and that a new trend is emerging.

Since these types of trends are seldom short term in duration, this could end up being an important catalyst for Wal-Mart - assuming it is a trend and not a one-off anomaly.

Conclusion

Margins in Wal-Mart's e-commerce business aren't as wide as those in its physical stores, with the cost of fulfillment being the differentiator. It's why operating margins were down in the last quarter, and why that's likely to continue as e-commerce becomes a larger part of Wal-Mart's business.



The disappointing guidance without a doubt comes from that factor, and there's nothing to suggest that will change in the near future. Like Amazon, Wal-Mart will have to continue to spend a lot to grow its online business.



Combined with its battle on the physical stores side of its business, where dollar stores and formidable competitors like Aldi ready to eat into its core customer base, Wal-Mart has its hands full in fighting off its most serious threat to growth it may have ever had since its inception.

If food inflation is real and sustainable, it could help to offset some of Wal-Mart's earnings struggles. But over the long term it has to answer the question of how it'll be able to keep margins and earnings from shrinking while battling off Amazon in particular, which doesn't care in regard to its e-commerce business, the level of its margins and earnings.

The acquisition of Whole Foods helps it provide a potentially wider margin that, even when shrunk to become more competitive, could help it boost earnings. Wal-Mart doesn't have that as an option.

Even though Wal-Mart increased revenue, the market understands it's doing so at expense of margin and earnings. There doesn't appear to be anything outside of possible food inflation that can help reverse that trend.

Wal-Mart is finding out that if it wants to compete against Amazon, it essentially has to embrace the practices of Amazon. That means lower margins and earnings for a prolonged period of time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.