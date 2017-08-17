The company is overvalued, and it will have to improve margins astronomically for the intrinsic value to match the current price.

While the company is a leader,weak margins and pedestrian sales growth continue to be an issue for Nike.

Don't Bet on a Price Swoosh

We all know Nike (NKE), most of us own and love Nike. The brand loyalty and Nike's remarkable stock return history makes it a favorite among investors, and many look to buy on any price dip. But Nike is still overvalued when considering shifting fashion trends, below average industry margins, and premium valuation. In Nike's lofty valuation, Nike would have to see double-digit sales growth and operating margins to expand 3% over the next few years to justify its $58 share price. We believe a more reasonable price for Nike is $40.

Double-digit sales growth will become increasingly tough because of change North American market. Athleisure, one of the biggest catalysts for Nike in the past decade is taking a turn, and threatens to decelerate top-line growth in Nike's largest market. Athleisure, a dominant American fashion trend of wearing athletic apparel in nonathletic settings. Suddenly, Nike went from selling its merchandise to just active individuals to everyone. Overnight, it became fashionable to wear $100 running shoes with nylon tee-shirts while sitting on the couch. This allowed Nike to deliver outsized revenue growth in the North American segment because of the large increase in demand, but there are signs of athleisure changing for the worse for Nike. Starting a little over a year ago, athleisure started to focus more on lifestyle, instead of performance. The big winners have been Adidas (ADS) and Sketchers (SKX), while the losers have been Nike and UnderArmour (UAA). For the first time in ten years, Nike did not produce the top selling sneaker in 2016, trailing the Adidas Superstar. Nike has always labeled itself as a performance company. The company refuses to make more lifestyle oriented offerings, and therefore could have less revenue growth than expected, essentially hamstringed by its niche in As a result, North American Sales growth, as seen below, is decelerating.

Collected from Nike's North American Sales data in their 10-Ks from 2008-2016

Secondly, Nike's margins are extremely pedestrian for a company with its brand image and scale. Nike is currently mired in the same group as VF Corp, Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), etc. All great companies but their fellow high-end peers have superior margins. Nike's answer is to become a vertically integrated business. By having more Direct to Consumer (DTC) sales, i.e. selling through Nike.com, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Zappos, etc., they can retain the retail margin for themselves. In fact, when looking at Nike's revenue broken down between wholesale and DTC, DTC accounts for 71% of Nike's revenue growth (Source: NKE's 10-K). Yet, the market is not currently factoring in that Nike has average to below average margins, and is already assuming margin expansion.

Source: FactSet

As a higher-end brand, Nike should have more pricing power, global reach, and scale, leading to higher margins. The counter argument to that is: if that's the case, why aren't margins better? The bulls believe they can increase margins 300bps, but we are skeptical because Nike operates in a competitive environment where increasing Average Selling Prices (NYSE:ASP) could hurt them, and supply-chain innovations have yet to be seen.

So given all these story lines, we decided to crunch the numbers, and see given all this, how much we are paying for Nike. Turns out Nike's more expensive than a pair of their new VaporMax running shoes. We examined public comparables, precedent transactions, and a Discounted Cash Flow model, and they all conclude Nike is worth $35 to $40 a share, and most optimistically where its trading today at $58, even when adjusting for a Nike premium.

Source: Created by Author using Data from Factset

Relative Valuation

Trading Comps

Peers consist of 10 named peers who conduct business across similar lines to Nike. We choose both fellow athletic apparel companies, along with other big brand companies, like VF Corp (VFC), Ralph Lauren (RL) that face similar business conditions in their specific niche. We looked at a wide range of backward looking and forward looking valuation methods and found Nike is valued between the 75th percentile and top-end of its peers. If Nike's valuation was to revert to the mean among its peers, Nike's share price would be in the $35 to $45 range, which would represent a 30% drop.

Source: Created by Author using Data from Factset

Transaction Comps

Transactions were selected over a wide range of years and using target companies in the same business lines that Nike engages in. We looked at transaction comps to better understand what the industry itself would value apparel companies at. Using the highest paid EV/EBITDA of a recent transaction would only give Nike a $40 price target.

Source: Created by Author using Data from Factset

Intrinsic Valuation

DCF

A DCF was built using base assumptions in an operating model then fed into the DCF. Similar to above, the DCF came to a price target of $37. Valuation was done using the EBITDA exit multiple method (8.1x year 5 EBITDA) as well as the Gordon growth model (2.5% perpetual growth). The discount rate was calculated using a WACC based on comparable companies unlevered beta and re-levered using Nike figures. (All assumptions and models on following pages).

Source: Created by Author using Data from Factset

Source: Created by Author using Data from Factset

Source: Created by Author using Data from Factset

WACC Calculation



Source: Created by Author using Data from Factset

Source: Created by Author using Data from Factset

Source: Created by Author using Data from Factset

Operating Model

Source: Created by Author using Data from Factset

Parting Thought

There's a lot going right for Nike. Their international segments have been delivering strong growth, the Nike Swoosh is as renowned as any brand globally, and Nike is the largest of their peers. But all these advantages have not led to margin expansion, and Nike remains highly exposed to ever-changing fashion trends and the business cycle so we would caution investors before entering a position in Nike at this high of a valuation. The numbers aren't there. Wait for a more significant pullback. Just don't do it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.