EOG Resources - Industry Leader Could Still Be A Laggard

EOG Resources (EOG) has managed to post a tiny second-quarter profit, and while oil prices have recently seen a bit of strength, shares are trading at new 52-week lows. While I am usually attracted to strong companies in their industry hitting new lows, I am not attracted to EOG at this moment despite very modest earnings in this rough environment and near cash flow neutrality.

The issue is that even if oil recovers to $60 or $65, multiples remain very high as the prospects for a spike higher seem unlikely, given that there's a lot of supply to hit the market in that case. Shale players, OPEC members, and the continued growth of alternatives should mean that energy markets remain well-supplied. As a result, I am still not close to buying EOG as the actual free cash flows are pretty close to non-existent at this point, as even a $10 move higher in oil will not move the needle enough to create value from here.

EOG, a Leading Shale Player

EOG is one of the largest shale players. The company has obtained this size by focusing on high return on capital employed, driven by operational excellence. The company is shifting its drilling budget to the best locations -- in fact, 80% of drilled wells in 2017 are expected to be "premium."

The shift to these premium wells, which should have the lowest costs, should improve returns. While it might not be smart to "use" these best locations in this environment, it does improve cash generation. This is key in this environment, while the inventory of these so-called premium locations is only rising, standing at 7,000-plus at the moment. The company is furthermore focusing heavily on efforts such as real-time, data-driven analysis in order to boost returns and outperform its peers.

This improved efficiency has not only supported growth of EOG in terms of production, it also allowed the company to continue to operate with a modest amount of leverage and stay committed to its, albeit limited, dividend yield. In fact, management claims that these premium wells allow for break-even results, even if oil were to fall back to levels as low as $30 per barrel. The reserves to drive future earnings are vast. Resource potential in the Delaware Basin is seen at 6.0 billion barrels of oil-equivalent, as these reserves exclude another billion barrels of estimated reserves in the Bakken.

Finally, Some Very Small Profits

EOG posted adjusted earnings of $0.08 per share in Q2 of this year, as GAAP earnings were half that amount. The discrepancy was related to some relative minor impairment charges and losses on asset dispositions, among other things. The adjusted earnings run at a rate of $200 million a year, which implies that earnings power of $0.32 per share still does not translate into a meaningful price/earnings ratio.

Reported adjusted earnings were halved from the $0.15/share number posted in Q1, although oil prices were roughly $3/barrel higher at the time. The seven-cent difference between Q1 and Q2 of this year is equivalent to roughly $40 million after taxes. This suggests that EOG is actually showing real results in reducing the cost base, partially offsetting lower realizations. With 30 million barrels of oil actually being produced in Q2, and realizations of these being roughly $3 per barrel lower, as well as lower realizations in NGL and natural gas, the modest decline in adjusted earnings is a reasonably solid achievement.

This is in part driven by strong oil production. Oil production rose by 25% year over year in Q2 to 334,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day, lifting the share of oil production from 49% of the production mix to 55% in the period of just 12 months. The change in the mix helps to boost the realizations in terms of oil-equivalents, as depreciation charges are coming down amid lower and more efficient drilling operations.

Cash Flows Remain an Issue

With adjusted earnings totaling a mere $0.23 per share so far this year, earnings multiples are not meaningful with oil approaching $50 per barrel. Adjusted earnings now trend at just $200-$300 million a year, not enough to cover the near $400 million annual dividend bill. Depreciation charges currently trend at $3.4 billion a year. At the same time, capital spending is seen at $3.7-$4.1 billion, which suggests that overall cash outflows are manageable as the $300-$700 million in net investments are mostly geared toward growth.

Second-quarter production was actually up 10% year over year. It should be said that much of this growth is offset by a 5% dilution of the share count over the past year as well. While production is still increasing, current production levels of little over 600,000 barrels of oil-equivalent are not expected to rise much further in the rest of the year (they are expected to level off).

Despite the modest cash outflows, EOG remains very well-capitalized. The company holds $1.65 billion in cash and operates with $6.98 billion in debt, for a net debt load of $5.33 billion. With EBITDAX running at $4.6 billion a year, leverage ratios are very modest around 1.2 times. The 578 million shares outstanding currently trade around $85 per share, for a $49 billion equity valuation, marking an enterprise valuation of $54 billion. Of course, current earnings power of $200-$300 million is peanuts in this regard and by far not high enough to justify the valuation.

How Can the Valuation Be Justified?

EOG's shares have done well in relation to those of its peers, a direct result of higher-quality acreage and avoiding the trap of using too much leverage in a cyclical industry. Many investors and companies have long believed that the sector is no longer cyclical. While increased production is nice, if you do not earn anything on this growth it has no use as it only uses up capital. Costs savings are to be applauded, but costs have come down a long way already as incremental cost savings are only becoming harder to achieve. This leaves just higher oil prices to drive returns higher.

If oil prices recover from $50 to $60, the $10 jump in prices boosts top-line results by $2.2 billion based on production of 220 million barrels of oil-equivalent per year. Unfortunately, 45% of production is in the form of NGL and natural gas, and those realizations are lower. If the prices of those commodities move in line with oil prices, (percentage wise) the expected increase in realizations is lower in absolute dollar terms as well. Using a 80% change in total revenues in relation to a move in oil prices, realistically revenues could jump by $1.75 billion if oil moves $10 per barrel.

The other item is cost inflation, as service providers will boost their rates if oil jumps back to $60. As a result, I am reducing the change in revenues in relation to oil prices to a percentage of 60%. That suggests that a $10 move in oil prices boosts pre-tax earnings to $1.32 billion. After applying a 35% tax rate, that translates into additional after-tax earnings potential of roughly $850 million. On top of the current earnings power of roughly $300 million a year, pro forma earnings could jump to $1.1 to $1.2 billion a year, for a 40-45 times earnings multiple.

Even if we are upbeat and assume a 80% flow through rate, earnings potential is limited at $1.5 billion a year, for a 30-times-plus earnings multiple that remains elevated. As such, equity in oil companies remains challenged despite lagging returns, which includes EOG even if its shares have held up relatively well. While there is potential for a boom in profits in case oil prices shoot up dramatically, the reality is that oil prices might be pressured by export of shale technologies overseas. Another concern is that climate treaties and technological developments have the potential to really make a (cumulative) difference in terms of demand in the future, which means that the vast reserve might ultimately not be used in its entirety.

As the distress in the shares is not imminent or very high, even when trading at 52-week lows, it remains difficult to be upbeat based on current earnings and potential if oil prices see a reasonable rally in the coming months. This observation is actually applicable to the vast majority of oil names, including other well-run companies that have relatively low production costs and are well-capitalized.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.