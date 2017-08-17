Success Through Booms, Crashes, Inflation And Recession: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

All other things being equal, would you rather invest in a company that emphasizes quarterly sales performance and demonstrates skill in using financial leverage to produce favorable stock market returns - taking care to beat analyst earnings expectations, for example? Or, would you prefer to invest in a company that explicitly prioritizes employees, safety and the quality of the service or product it provides its customers?

Many investors are enamored of short-term results since the market seems to react powerfully to quarterly performance, yet in the long run, there is a profound tension between short-run and long-run approaches. You’ve got to take your lumps in the short-term to achieve long-term success, and conversely the successful sprinter will not go the distance. This applies to every area of life.

John M. Mason applies it in an intelligent commentary on Wells Fargo’s (NYSE:WFC) new leadership change. The bank was a market darling, but its short-termism fostered a culture of corner-cutting that has seriously derailed the institution for the time being. Mason faults the firm’s former leadership:

"[Wells took] short-cuts to achieve the goals of the organization in the near term, but, as a consequence, has sacrificed the performance of the institution over the longer-run. Unfortunately, the organization always ends up paying for this short-run focus, something that Wells Fargo is doing right now."

The same choice holds for individuals in the portfolio decisions they make, as Russ Thornton clarifies in his article entitled “How Resilient Is Your Financial Plan?”:

"I’ve been having more and more conversations with folks about why we have as much fixed income (bonds) in their portfolio as we do. ‘Shouldn’t we move more to stocks since stocks are going up right now?’ they say. If we were simply chasing returns and focused solely on their money, then perhaps that is the right strategy."

But understanding that life is a marathon not a sprint, Thornton wisely counsels investors to avoid short-term portfolio decision making - be it overly aggressive or conservative, as in the following example:

"I recently spoke to a woman who got out of the market after it had gone down in 2008 and is still waiting for things to settle down before she reinvests."

Hot stocks, and overheated investors burn out, sooner or later. Companies and investors that go the distance are those that can articulate clear and worthy goals while imposing a degree of self-regulation enabling them to flourish through booms, crashes, inflation and recession.

