Amazon Flexes Financial Muscle

On Thursday morning, I read an article on this site by fellow contributor Ploutos talking about Amazon's (AMZN) recent large debt issuance, done to help finance the Whole Foods (WFM) acquisition. While the article itself talked mainly about Amazon's standing with the ratings agency, I was much more curious to note the interest rates paid. In the end, Amazon flexed its financial muscle quite well, which should make investors happy moving forward.

Amazon took out $16 billion in this deal, completed in seven tranches that ranged from three-year maturities to 40 years. Three quarters of the dollars raised won't be due for at least a decade, and even on the longest debt piece, Amazon got a rate of just 4.25% if you look at the rates detailed in Ploutos's article. I was very curious to find a comparable debt deal, and I found one from Microsoft (MSFT) that came in January of this year. In the table below, you can see a comparison of these two deals.

Despite the sizes and lengths of each piece being slightly different, the first three maturities are fairly comparable in terms of rates. However, you'll notice that on the last three, the 20 to 40-year maturities, Amazon got a lower coupon rate despite all three pieces being larger than Microsoft's of similar length. That's partially a function of the 30-year US Treasury Bond seeing its rate come down by 25 basis points since Microsoft's issuance.

Interestingly enough, Amazon also did quite well if we compare this debt deal to some of Apple's (AAPL) recent bond offerings. In June, Apple took out $1 billion in 10-year notes, paying a 3.00% coupon. Considering Amazon took out more than 3 times that in its similar maturity piece, only paying 15 basis points more seems fairly reasonable. In fact, if we go back to the May 2017 multi-tranche debt issuance for Apple, Amazon actually got lower rates than Apple did for its bonds maturing in 2024 and 2027.

Overall, Amazon is paying a weighted average coupon of about 3.46% for this $16 billion deal, which is about $553 million in pre-tax interest expenses per year. When you consider that Whole Foods had free cash flow of $393 million in just the past three quarters, and that includes subtracting out $291 million in development costs for new locations, Amazon sits in a good place here. You certainly have to give a thumbs up to management if this deal is cash flow positive from the start.

What's really interesting about this is that Amazon, while certainly being a tech giant, isn't as large as its other two peers if we look at market cap or cash flow statistics. Amazon is currently trading at a valuation of $468 billion, Microsoft is $100 billion more than that, and Apple is $370 billion more than Amazon. In the trailing 12-month periods for each, as of their last respective earnings report, take a look at these cash flow numbers:

Amazon: $17.9 billion operating, $9.7 billion free cash flow.

Microsoft: $39.5 billion operating, $31.4 billion free cash flow.

Apple: $64.1 billion operating, $51.5 billion free cash flow.

In the end, it certainly appears that Amazon got a very good deal on this debt issuance. The coupon rates it is paying are very favorable to recent debts taken out by Apple and Microsoft, two companies that are larger and have better cash flow statistics. That bodes well for Amazon moving forward, as lower than potentially expected interest expenses will flow to the bottom line, as well as result in better cash flow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.