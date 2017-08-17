United Continental: Pullback Play

Now looks like a good time to take advantage of the stock’s recent pullback.

United Continental Holdings (UAL) recently pulled back from $80 to the mid $60s. This has the stock valued below its peers. The company's customer service policy is likely to drive PRASM and earnings growth, which will drive the stock to achieve strong gains through 2018.

United Continental is a Bargain in the Current Market

Most of the airlines: American Airlines (AAL), Delta Air Lines (DAL), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), Southwest Airlines (LUV), and JetBlue Airways (JBLU) are attractively valued with strong future growth for 2018. However, United's recent pullback has the stock trading below all of the airlines listed here on a forward PE basis.

United American Delta Spirit Southwest JetBlue Forward PE 7.5 8.4 8.2 9.3 11.6 10

Source: finviz.com

There aren't many profitable stocks trading with forward PE ratios near or below 10 in today's market. This is evident as the S&P 500 (SPY) is trading with a forward PE of 18.7. So, the airlines remain a bargain in this market.

Of course, one reason for the airlines' low valuation is their troubled past, where multiple industry players have a history of experiencing bankruptcies. The airlines were once considered to be companies to avoid for investing purposes.

Another reason for the low valuation is the cyclical nature of the airline business. Air travel tends to drop off significantly for consumers and businesses during recessions. So, some investors may not want to have that exposure during troubled times or when the economy is likely to decline.

The airlines are much more attractive as investments right now. They have been operating more efficiently and have benefited from lower fuel costs for the past few years. I think all of the airlines listed in this article will perform well through 2018. They have attractive valuations along with strong growth.

I'm highlighting United right now because I see a good opportunity on the recent pullback. The stock is trading 28% below the Major Airline industry's average forward PE of 10.4. Therefore the stock has room for PE expansion in my opinion.

Positive Stock Catalysts

With the low valuation, United can allocate funds from the $1.1 billion remaining in share repurchase authorizations to buy back more stock. Unless the stock market experiences a correction, United's stock probably won't be trading with such a low valuation for long. United is likely to buy back more stock this year and into next year. This will help boost earnings per share. It will also lower dilution for shareholders and help drive the stock higher.

United is moving past the negative passenger dragging incident from earlier this year. The company implemented ten changes to its customer service policy to offer an improved customer experience. United is striving to foster a new mindset among management and the employees to better serve their customers.

The ten changes which were implemented earlier this year are:

"Limit use of law enforcement to safety and security issues only." "Not require customers seated on the plane to give up their seat involuntarily unless safety or security is at risk." "Increase customer compensation incentives for voluntary denied boarding up to $10,000." "Establish a customer solutions team to provide agents with creative solutions such as using nearby airports, other airlines, or ground transportation to get customers to their final destination." "Ensure crews are booked onto a flight at least 60 minutes prior to departure." "Provide employees with additional annual training." This is designed for employees to handle difficult customer-service situations. "Create an automated system for soliciting volunteers to change travel plans." "Reduce the amount of overbooking." "Empower employees to resolve customer service issues in the moment." United has an app that allows employees to provide passengers with compensation directly from their company-issued iPhones. "Eliminate the red tape on permanently lost bags by adopting a 'no questions asked' policy on lost luggage."

This looks like a solid well-thought out plan to maintain positive customer relations going forward. This plan should put existing and new potential customers' minds at ease regarding how they are likely to be treated. I see this policy as making United a much friendlier airline, which should help to retain existing customers and attract new ones. That is likely to lead to revenue growth.

This plan was most likely reflected in the 2.1% increase in passenger revenue per available seat mile [PRASM] that United achieved in Q2. I think United can build on this PRASM growth with the new customer service policy in place.

The growth in the economy should also help act as a catalyst for United. U.S. GDP is expected to increase 2.2% in 2017 and 2.1% in 2018. The unemployment rate is expected to drop from 4.3% in 2017 to 4.2% in 2018. The economic growth and low unemployment rate will help drive demand for travel for businesses and consumers.

Conclusion

I think that all of the airlines listed here will perform well. All of them are attractively valued with strong expected growth for 2018. I feel that United has the valuation advantage. United's low valuation gives the stock more room to run higher. I think investors can take advantage of the recent sell-off.

If United's forward PE expands to the industry average of 10 and the company meets its EPS estimate of $8.88 (consensus) for 2018, the stock should be able to hit about $90 by the end of 2018.

That's what I think.

