Dick's Sporting Goods: Another Undervalued Retailer

After reporting Q2 2017 earnings Mr. Market found disappointing, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) shares fell 20%. This leaves the company's shares undervalued at a 10.4x trailing twelve month (NYSE:TTM) P/E where they join two other sporting goods retailers that I have written about on Seeking Alpha; Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) and Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV).

What Happened In The Quarter

Many investors and analysts were obviously disappointed with Q2 results as results came in below guidance in what management highlighted on the conference call as a tough retail environment. However, in my opinion, results were not that bad with net sales increasing 9.6% and same store sales remaining flat at 0.1%. Same store sales are an important metric in retail and this flat 0.1% increase was well below management's guidance of 2-3% given for Q2 and definitely was a disappointment to some. However, adjusted EPS increased to $0.96 in Q2 2017 from $0.82 in Q2 2016. On another positive note, the company repurchased $143M of common stock in the quarter which with a market cap of $3.1B as of August 16th would represent a buyback yield of 4.6% in the quarter. Repurchases are something that I always like to see from a company (especially when the share price is undervalued!) as it signals faith in the long-term prospects of the business from management.

A Profitable Company

As the largest omni-channel sporting goods retailer in the U.S., Dick's has had many years of profitable growth since being founded in 1948 as a bait-and-tackle shop in Binghamton to become the household name that they are today in the U.S. Over the past 10 years, the company has achieved an average return on equity (ROE) of 15.5% with the TTM ROE of 15% sitting roughly at this longer term. As with most retailers, the company operates with store leases and little debt which allowed return on invested capital (ROIC) to closely mirror ROE and average 14.9% over the same 10 year period. Both of these returns match and beat respectively what I look for in a respectable business (15% ROE and 9% ROIC). The ROIC of 14.9% indicates that the business can earn over a reasonable 9% cost of capital and maintain its intrinsic value.

The company has also grown sales, EPS and book value of the past decade indicating that they may be able to continue doing so in the future. Sales and EPS have both grown by an average annual rate of 9.8% and 9.7% respectively over the past 10 years and a more modest average rate of 8.7% and 4.0% respectively over the past 5 years. The average annual growth in book value per share including any annual dividends has been 10% over the past decade. The company did however have one unprofitable year in the past decade during the financial crisis.

Source Data from Morningstar

Share buybacks over the past 10 years have been muted at an average 0.5% with management investing more in growth through investments in capital expenditures and inventory. However, as growth slowed down in the past few years, the company started to pay a dividend in 2011 and had average share buybacks around 3.5% from 2013 to today. With a current dividend yield of 2.5%, this implies a total shareholder yield around 6%.

Valuation

I always like to start by first examining the relationship of ROE and price to book value. With the company earning a average ROE of 15.5% over the past decade and the shares currently trading at a price to book value of 1.58 when the price is $27.60, this would yield an adjusted ROE of 9.8% for an investor's equity at that $27.60 purchase price, if history repeats itself. This is above the 9% that I like to see.

Moving into a simple DCF to estimate intrinsic value, I have averaged the past 3 years of free cash flows to the firm (Instead of my usual 5 years given that the company has been growing), discounted them at my standard 8% rate I am using these days minus a 1% growth rate (given the company's strong past growth rate and industry leading position), and then subtracted off debts. This calculation yielded a value of $36.57 which would imply a 25% margin of safety at a price of $27.60. These are relatively attractive returns and margins of safety close to 30%.

Risks

Retail is a fiercely competitive business with rivals [like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)] always competing to grow market share. The bankruptcy of Sport Authority in 2016 is a good reminded to potential investors of how a retail business can go under. Like a lot of retailers, Dick's leases most of their stores, which keeps capital invested in the business low and directly related to selling goods (not owning real estate) as well as allowing a degree flexible in their operations. Because of store leases however, retail businesses look less financial levered than they actually are as they in fact have plenty of contractual obligations they are held to beside interest payments. To get an idea of how well operating income covers these fixed obligations, we can add lease expenses back to operating income and then divide it into the combination of interest and lease expenses. As you can see in the below table that outlines the last 5 years of this adjusted coverage ratio, Dick's operating income before lease expenses only covered fixed obligations 1.87x and has decreased in recent years. A lot of retailers operate riskily being highly levered and Dick's is no exception.

Source Data from Morningstar and Annual Reports

While retailers like Dick's might have some in-house brands, they mainly rely on selling the products of major branded consumer companies. The rise of E-commerce is a threat not only from the likes of Amazon, but also because it allows consumers to go straight to the online source of their preferred brand to buy their product directly. In fact, I recently bought my last pairs of shoes straight from my favorite brands website. These structural changes will be a headwind for retailers in the years to come.

Conclusion

The company has achieved great performance over the past decade and currently trades at an attractive price. While my intrinsic value calculation did not give a margin of safety above the 30% that I like to see, the 25% margin of safety combined with the 9.8% adjusted ROE at a purchase price of $27.60 represents good value in the current expensive market environment. If the company is able to maintain its market leading position, returns could be respectable for investors. Together with my holdings in Hibbett Sports and Big 5 Sporting Goods, Dick's is a name I have added to my portfolio.

