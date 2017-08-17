Why The Bear Will Be Held At Bay

Financial markets have been relieved that the past few days have passed without more inflammatory rhetoric from either President Trump or Kim Jong-un. The U.S. stock market recovered from sharp losses last Thursday, Aug. 10, when tensions were high between the two countries. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up for the last four trading sessions (as of Aug. 16) in response to the easing of tensions, retracing most of its losses from last week.

Although there has been a decent bounce in most major indices after last week's dip, the internal health of the NYSE broad market remains a concern in the immediate term (1-3 weeks). In the past few months, whenever the S&P 500 (SPX) has sold off and fallen to the 60-day moving average, there has been a technical bounce followed by either a sharp rally or some more consolidation and then another rally. See the chart below.

The most important consideration is that during the bounce off the 60-day trend line, the number of stocks making new 52-week lows was shrinking and eventually fell back below 40. This confirmed that the market's internal health was improving. Even more important than this is that a day or two after the initial correction low, the new high-new low differential returned from negative to positive. This was the case during the May 17-18 internal correction and again during the July 6-11 test of the 60-day moving average.

The problem this time around is that not only is there still an alarmingly high number of NYSE stocks making new 52-week lows (100 on Aug. 16 and 120 on Aug. 15), but the hi-lo differential has been negative in five of the last six trading sessions as of Aug. 16. This doesn't exactly provide a high degree of confidence in the market's internal health in the immediate term. Ideally we should see a return to a positive hi-lo polarity and a reduction in the new lows to below 40 on a daily basis for several days. This would let us know that internal selling pressure is no longer a concern, and the chances for a sustainable rally would dramatically increase. Until this happens, a healthy dose of caution is definitely in order.

Most of the new 52-week lows of late are to be found in the energy and retail spaces. Admittedly this is a narrowly focused group, and it would definitely be of greater concern if the new lows were more broadly distributed. But even extreme weakness concentrated in two primary groups is enough to weigh on the market if the sector-focused selling remains persistent. It was, after all, energy sector weakness which led to the August 2015-February 2016 mini bear market.

The odds that another bear market could be ignited by energy and retail sector weakness are far lower this time around, however. Remember that in 2015 the weakness in the oil patch was accompanied by a crisis in the high-yield debt of energy companies. There is no such problem this time around. Quite the contrary, in fact, as this May 25 article in the NewsMax.com attests ("Energy Junk Bonds Gain as Stocks Waffle"). The improvement in energy sector debt is also reflected in the progression of the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), which is an excellent proxy for the U.S. junk bond market. Notice in the following graph that in 2015 the JNK trend was decisively to the downside, which warned of the trouble facing energy company debt throughout that year. JNK in many ways has been a fairly reliable leading indicator for the U.S. equity market in recent years despite a rather sizable lag time between the JNK and the S&P 500. JNK has steadfastly refused to remain under its 200-day moving average for the last 15 months, during which time the energy market recovery has been underway. Only if JNK were to collapse again in the coming months would there be a cause for concern.

Another difference between the extremely weak period in late 2015 and now is that the copper market is in a far better condition. Remember that copper, besides being an excellent economic indicator, is also a leading/confirming indicator for the stock market. The price of copper jumped on Aug. 16 to a new 52-week high. This is the opposite of the terrible performance Dr. Copper posted back in 2015 during the mini bear market. Meanwhile, some of the leading copper-related companies, including Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) and Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO) have posted impressive gains since May.

So despite the internal weakness in the energy and retail sectors, there is still enough strength in some economically-sensitive areas of the market to let us know that the intermediate-to-longer-term outlook is still solidly bullish. It would therefore be quite premature to conclude that the latest bout of internal weakness represents the commencement of another mini bear market like the one which began two years ago.

