AMC Networks: Sale Possibilities Create 'Good Enough' Bull Case

I took a flier on AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) about a year ago, after long being bearish on the stock. But, truthfully, my thesis didn't really change all that much. I still believe AMC is at or near peak earnings, given what appears to be an enormous reliance on The Walking Dead. I still believe that no show going forward - for AMC or anyone else - will ever be as profitable as TWD. The combination of a huge audience in a fragmenting industry and the cost control created through an ensemble cast for a show in which no character is ever safe has little chance of being replicated. That, in turn, raised real questions about what would happen to overall profits once TWD ratings start to decline.

That's all still (roughly) the case. All that's changed is the stock price. At $85, AMCX simply wasn't priced for peak profits. At $51, it was. With the stock having pulled back toward $60 after a quick spike late last month, I think it's still cheap enough given that the Dead franchise is holding up well (and better than I feared) and that the company seems to be managing the "cord-cutting" trend rather well. Capital allocation and a focus on margins help the bull case, and recent sales in the industry still suggest pretty strong upside for AMCX.

AMCX probably isn't my favorite stock, and it's one where I'm still ready to bail at the first sign of trouble (or with a quick jump, like the one in late July that I truthfully missed). But as a standalone, $61 still looks reasonable, and in a sale that price certainly will rise. It's not quite a "heads I win, tails I don't lose much" scenario, but it's similar. And it's enough to stay long even after a decent run so far this year.

The Fundamentals

AMCX Revenue Distribution, 2017E

Segment Revenue % Revenue YOY Growth Advertising $1,021M 36% 3% Affiliate Fees $936M 33% 4% Licensing $459M 16% 13% Intl & Other $450M 16% -2% Total $2,866M 100% 4%

The estimates above are taken from management guidance, most recently on the Q2 conference call - and they're not perfect. AMCX does have a small amount of intersegment eliminations, and it stubbornly refuses to break out affiliate fee revenues. The estimate here comes from my past work trying to reverse-engineer those numbers, plus the company's somewhat unofficial 2017 guidance, which raises the risk that past errors are being compounded. (Note that the % revenue column doesn't foot, due to rounding.)

That said, the numbers above do give a decent, if possibly rough, understanding of the revenue drivers here. And I still believe that considering each category on its own, there's reason to think AMC is pretty close to a profit peak:

Advertising

TWD has held up better than I feared, most notably on pricing. Ratings have come down - but Dead still managed to garner the highest pricing of any show outside of NFL football last year. And on the Q2 call, AMC management was bullish on the upfront as a whole, citing "high single-digit increases in CPMs at the top of the market", which obviously includes TWD.

From a multi-year standpoint, however, I still don't think this is sustainable. As it heads into Season 8, The Walking Dead almost certainly is losing some of its luster. It's hard to see a ratings rebound (beyond a one- or at best two-year spike) and at some point, pricing is going to come down. And that series' numbers are such - in both audience size and pricing - that other 'hits' like Better Call Saul and even Fear The Walking Dead are not going to be able to offset the pressure on the revenue line.

The concern is even larger in terms of profits. The difference between the $470K charged for a TWD ad versus the $211K charged for Fear isn't just a revenue issue. That $250K+ is exceedingly high-margin.

Meanwhile, AMC's overall subscriber base dipped 3% last year, and should continue to see some compression from cost-cutting. The smaller networks, as best as can be sussed out (again, AMC management is very tight-lipped), don't generate enough revenue to offset that pressure, even if their subscriber bases (save for WE TV) have grown modestly of late.

Management is guiding for a 3% increase in advertising revenue this year, but that's coming solely from pricing. Deliveries were down in both Q1 and Q2 and likely will be for the full year as well. A trend of mid-single-digit pricing increases and low-single-digit viewership declines can't hold forever. And, as has been the case the past two years, there's the risk of a big leg down in TWD that would in turn knock advertising revenue down substantially. One analyst last year thought TWD drove $175 million in annual revenue; my estimate is higher, and I've put the Dead ecosystem as a whole, including Talking Dead, in the $300 million range. If Dead tanks, that advertising figure comes down 10% in a year and stays heading south - and the profit impact is much larger on a percentage basis.

Affiliate Fees

Affiliate fee growth has slowed this year after a host of agreements with MVPDs (cable and satellite operators) were renegotiated over the past few years. But this remains a solid and stable source of revenue. Growth has been mid-single-digits (Q1) and low-single-digits (Q2), but is expected to accelerate somewhat in the back half of the year.

From a mid-term standpoint, this revenue stream should stay rather solid. As is the case elsewhere, AMC gives exceedingly little information about the contract details or length. But data from SNL Kagan (PDF) for 2015 suggests that AMC network generates a bit over 40% of the company's total affiliate fees. That provides more diversification than what almost certainly is more top-heavy advertising revenue - and allows subscriber growth at the smaller networks to offset losses at AMC network.

Obviously, cord-cutting pressure can be a factor here as well, with some subscribers moving from cable or satellite to 'skinny bundles' which may not have AMC. But at least in the mid-term, there should be some growth from affiliate fees, with increased penetration of the smaller networks and annual contracted fee hikes offsetting any subscriber defections.

Licensing

One piece of good news so far in 2017 appears to be that AMC is doing a nice job monetizing content outside the traditional business model. Non-affiliate revenue grew over 20% in both Q1 and Q2, with the company citing smaller shows like Into the Badlands, Preacher, and SundanceTV's Hap and Leonard as boosting that figure.

This is a smaller revenue stream at the moment, so it's not enough to offset that much weakness elsewhere. And part of why The Walking Dead is so valuable is that viewers want to see it live, as opposed to on demand a week or a quarter later. But between affiliate fees and licensing, there's enough to argue that even a big downturn in TWD likely would only result in a gentle decline in profits or cash flow - not the cliff that seemed possible 6-8 quarters ago.

International & Other

The I&O segment mostly includes Chellomedia, acquired by AMCX for $1 billion in early 2014, along with IFC Films and some other smaller efforts. And it's a very difficult business to get a read on. Like the US business, management gives little commentary - and analysts usually ignore it on post-earnings calls, instead focusing on domestic operations.

Fundamentally, it's been a disappointment. What AMC calls Adjusted Operating Income (and most everyone else Adjusted EBITDA) was just $28.6 million in 2016, down from $29.8 million in 2015. Surely, AMC didn't think it was paying 35x+ EBITDA for Chellomedia. And the performance has been even worse so far this year, with AOI of just $2 million in the first half, down 84%, according to the 10-Q.

But it's not clear that the business actually is that bad. The strong dollar had a significant impact on profitability in 2015, in particular, which skewed the numbers. A lumpy slate from IFC Films hit first-half revenue this year. Excluding IFC Films and currency, it looks like revenue actually increased 5-6% in the first half, based on commentary from the 10-Q - including an increase in overseas affiliate revenue.

Management did cite disappointing advertising revenue on the Q2 call, and this has been a business where it seems like each quarter there's another seemingly small issue that stalls out growth. But I've written in the past that there's a bit of a "free option" from a turnaround here - and even after what looks like a somewhat disappointing first half I still think that's the case.

High Level Thoughts And Valuation

Overall, I still think 2017, or more likely 2018, represents peak profits for AMCX. Dead is going to have a significant impact when it reverses (just think of the profits on Talking Dead, which does almost a million viewers even after Fear and costs hardly anything to produce). Licensing and affiliate fees probably help somewhat from a revenue standpoint, but could be offset if cord-cutting intensifies. Even without that pressure, margins take some type of hit. Getting the international business fixed would help, and it does have sub-7% EBIT margins against 35%+ for National Networks. But I'm not quite ready to put my eggs in that basket.

At $61, however, that's not really that bad of an outlook. The stock is trading about 9x 2017 EPS, a roughly similar multiple to cash flow, and ~7.5x on an EV/EBITDA basis. Basically, AMCX is pricing in a gentle decline - which seems in the ballpark of being correct.

And what's comforting of late is that AMCX management seems to be preparing for that eventuality. Share repurchases have ramped up, with the company spending almost $470 million in the last six quarters alone. (The diluted share count fell almost 9% year-over-year in Q2.) AMC executives repeatedly have referred to hitting margin targets in National Networks, instead of spending a fortune trying to recreate the next Dead or Mad Men or juicing marketing spend to buy eyeballs in an environment where there might be just too much television.

There's a bit of a 'feel' to valuing AMCX, and certainly some difficulty in drilling down to the numbers. But the $60-$65 range seems roughly right based on the current outlook. A rejuvenated Dead, a 2018 hit or a rebound in International could extend the peak another year or two. But there still has to be some caution toward the business - and for the most part, that caution still looks appropriately priced in.

The question then is: what could change the outlook? There's two big risks to the stock that I see. The first is a weak Season 8 for The Walking Dead. The series reportedly is making a "time jump", and it's not hard to imagine a scenario where Twitter lights up with bad puns about TWD jumping both time and the (zombie) shark. That's both a risk from a sentiment standpoint - remember that AMCX hit a multi-year low at the start of Season 7 - and a modeling standpoint, as lower TWD profit dollars definitely impact long-term valuation here.

The second risk is an acceleration in cord-cutting. I'm loath to insert personal experience into investing all that much, but I went through the cord-cutting process at two homes over the past month. It is not easy - and it is not cheap. Managing antennas and choosing OTA DVR's and remotes, and picking between the five different streaming live TV packages was truthfully a lot of work and a lot of upfront expense. The difficulty of that process probably slows the effort down for many consumers, and when it gets easier (and it will) that may accelerate some of the subscriber declines, particularly for the smaller networks.

For now, those risks both seem reasonably manageable - and, again somewhat priced in. Meanwhile, the big potential reward is a sale. One secondary benefit to the recent focus on margins, cash flow, and capital allocation is that it doesn't seem like CEO Josh Sapan is intent on building a larger empire. AMCX of course was the subject of endless rumors predicting a merger with Starz before Starz was acquired by Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) (LGF.B). And a potential sale to a larger player still makes some sense, given the likely importance of scale in a media landscape that is going to see a good amount of upheaval over the next decade.

And both the Starz deal and the recent merger between Discovery Communications (DISCA) and Scripps Network Interactive (SNI) both suggest a significantly higher price. Both Starz and SNI were taken out at a valuation of 10.6x EBITDA. That same multiple against 2017 AOI of $900 million (assuming 2%+ growth, in line with management guidance) would value AMCX equity at $96 per share.

To be clear, I don't think AMCX is getting 10.6x. Other companies are going to be aware of the potential declines in the Dead ecosystem, in particular. But there's still a case for a lower multiple or some sort of 'normalized' AOI; taking $100 or $150 million off profit to account for a decline in TWD still gets the purchase price into the $80s at the 10x+ multiple, and 9x 2017 EBITDA gets to ~$83, or 30%+ upside.

Taking all these considerations into account, there's still a pretty solid bull case for AMCX even with the stock up ~16% YTD. Management is doing, in my opinion, a fine and smart job, and putting shareholders first. The base of affiliate fee revenue, and some potential for growth for the smaller networks, is enough to keep the overall ship stable even if The Walking Dead continues to decline. There's a clear logic to a buyout of AMCX at some point in the next 1-3 years, and likely a way to get a deal done at a nice premium to the current price.

Again, it's not exactly "heads I win, tails I don't lose much". But it's not that far off. If "heads" is AMCX as a standalone, it's a well-managed business that has some risk, but also some room to navigate the changing media landscape (and has a place in most of the "skinny bundles"). And it's a stock that isn't - unlike 2014-2015 - pricing in growth at 16-17x earnings and cash flow. It's not a terrible situation at all, and with a break or two it could turn out to have some upside. "Tails" is a sale - and that almost certainly results in a big win from $61 (I'd be very surprised if AMCX were an acquirer, unless it decided to take out its $47 million partner RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ:RLJE). A company doesn't spend half a billion buying back stock and keeping its leverage ratio near 3x if it's in the market for a major acquisition).

For now, I think AMCX a bet worth taking, and barring a change in the business, it would probably take a price north of $70 to change my mind. It's not the sexiest bull case out there, and it's not nearly as dramatic as most AMC shows - but it's still good enough.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.