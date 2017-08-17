Alibaba: Maintain Buy Rating, 66% Upside

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) showed accelerating revenue and earnings growth. Why? More people are using Alibaba more. Traffic is up and engagement is up, and that's driving profits. If you think about it, you have multiple ways to win here, which we'll go through.

Institutions Way Under-Invested as Alibaba Becomes a "Must Own"

Before we get into this quarter, before we get into the fundamentals, let's talk about what's going to get Alibaba stock higher. Bread-and-butter buying gets stocks up. Who has a better ability than large funds (institutions) to drive Alibaba's stock higher?

From this one teeny little stat, "Institutional Ownership," we have extra visibility (if things continue) that investors get paid as institutions find themselves uncomfortably under-invested Alibaba. Alibaba is not only a growth story, but it's the China secular play that everybody's been turning over every rock to find.

Well after accelerating growth and strong revenue guidance, this turns into the type of story that professional fund managers have to be in. If a pro manager isn't in Alibaba, they're going to be embarrassed by their superiors asking, "How come we don't own this thing?" That's how it works. From that one little question you get droves of institutions forced to see Alibaba as a must-own.

Here's the institutional ownership as a percent of the float. Alibaba is well below other major tech stocks. We think institutions are starting to pay attention.

Source: Google (Top middle of the page)

The funny thing is institutions are not a stranger to Alibaba. In fact, most of the IPO went to institutions. They probably flipped out of it when it cam public and now are going to have to get back in.

We don't typically pay much added attention to which analysts or hedge funds are getting in and out of stocks. For Alibaba, though, it does sound as if many more hedge funds are starting to get more serious about the company as a core investment. That's an important mindset shift if Alibaba turns into a "must-own." That will give us visibility for a higher stock price.

Growth Picking Up

Let's review this amazing quarter reported today. Revenue growth is picking up.

Revenues went from 44% growth to 49% growth to 53% growth. That's acceleration.

What drove that? Their largest business "core commerce" Revenues. The company said revenue growth picked up because of more traffic and more engagement.

Here's their largest business.

Core commerce makes up 86% of revenues and it's accelerating. You can't ask for better fundamentals than a core, high-margin business accelerating.

Gross margins are picking up as well.

The company is starting to show large operating leverage based on their outsized revenue growth.

Our Opinion and Numbers

We originally were bullish on Alibaba in May and previewed today's quarter yesterday with our Buy rating and big upside. For 2018, we can get close to $7 in earnings based on our model when factoring in recent trends and tons of growth ahead.

The P/E has been climbing but has ranged between 20x and 60x. We're using 40x, the middle of that range. We don't have a problem paying 40x. They are growing 50% and their operating margins are 40% going to 50% next year, which are off the charts. Those factors give us comfort that 40x is far from an aggressive multiple.

By going through what you think earnings can be and attaching an average P/E, you get a target price for any stock. That should be able to help you have conviction to "sit on that earnings number." That would mean 40 x $7.00 = $280, which gives us about 66% upside from here.

The company guided to 45-50% revenue grow, which implies a slowdown. Their targets are very strong, but still could prove conservative a la the beat this quarter. To get to our 2018 $7, keep in mind we need to have revenue growth slowing, gross margin growth slowing, and expense growth picking up even though all those factors have been going the other way. If anything, our $7, when looking back at recent results, could also prove conservative. The Street is at $6.20 for next year, which probably moves higher after today's report.

Really, our 2018 earnings number in May was in the $5s and yesterday it was in the $6s. The improvement in fundamentals is very strong, which should give pro investors visibility for a much higher stock price. Even though 66% upside sounds like a huge number, when looking through the model, the story, and the potential institutional "must-own" nature, you have multiple drivers to get you to that $280 stock price.

Fundamental Story: Finally, a Pure Play on China

China consumer spending was up 10-11%. Besides the masses of people living in China, the growth rate is strong. The internet is obviously growing faster than consumer growth, and Alibaba even faster.

Investors have been looking for a way to "play" China for a long time. Alibaba, for businesses, is that gateway to enter Asia. For investors, Alibaba is also that gateway to gain exposure not only to China, but also to the pure play, much faster growth trend in China -- the consumer, online and mobile.

Another trend that Alibaba is at the center of is catching up China's average household income to the rest of the world. China's household income is well below the rest of the developed world. Alibaba has been showing that consumer spending is picking up because they have growing disposable income. By giving citizens a marketplace to buy and sell, Alibaba is at the center of bridging China's household income gap vs. the rest of the world. That also drives consumer demand and is a big secular driver to this story.

So, besides having a pure play on China, you have a pure play on internet spending growth along with the catch-up nature shrinking the household income gap. There are many secular drivers to this story --and institutions are still underexposed?

Risks to the Story: Accounting

The main risk is the discomfort that some Chinese companies have had accounting issues. We believe Alibaba is above the fray, but you can never be sure. There is an 8% short interest we'd guess mostly due to accounting risk.

Based on rules in China, Alibaba needs a local audit firm. They have a "member firm" of PricewaterhouseCoopers Hong Kong doing their audit. They have a confusing offshore structure with many on and off balance sheet investments, which isn't easy for investors to get comfortable with. Some say the structure was designed to allow the company to sell shares outside China.

Frankly, because of these reasons, modeling this company has not been easy. We would say that until investors are very comfortable with the structure, it's tough to make this a top holding. The company also announced it was being "probed" by the SEC in May last year.

In June this year, when their March fiscal annual report was released, they said:

In early 2016, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, informed us that it was initiating an investigation into whether there have been any violations of the federal securities laws. The SEC has requested that we voluntarily provide it with documents and information relating to, among other things: our consolidation policies and practices (including our accounting for Cainiao Network as an equity method investee), our policies and practices applicable to related party transactions in general, and our reporting of operating data from Singles Day. We are cooperating with the SEC and, through our legal counsel, have been providing the SEC with requested documents and information. The SEC advised us that the initiation of a request for information should not be construed as an indication by the SEC or its staff that any violation of the federal securities laws has occurred. This matter is ongoing, and, as with any regulatory proceeding, we cannot predict when it will be concluded. (emphasis added)

This news has been in the market since the middle of last year. As this gets resolved, this could turn into a win for Alibaba. Currently, Alibaba can't be audited by a non-local auditor. The SEC, however, in effect could it give a stamp of approval if they don't find anything.

The wording of Alibaba's filing above appears that nothing was found to date after a year of looking into the company. If something was found, we'd guess the wording of this SEC filing would have been different. But we are not legal experts.

In any event, even if a fine was issued to Alibaba, stocks usually take these events as "bad news passed," which can cause a relief rally. Obviously, the risk is if the SEC finds something nefarious, which we have no way to know, but don't expect. Again, this is one reason the stock can't be a top holding, but should be a holding. In our estimation, this is also the largest-known risk. That it's gone so long with no word hopefully means it will get concluded with a positive outcome.

Conclusion

It's fair to say that the numbers reported today are a blowout. Revenues, margins and earnings accelerated. In fact, the upside surprise vs. The Street was bigger than anything we've seen in a few years.

Institutions are underexposed. They need to get in on this "must-own." Based on recent news, funds are starting to build their exposure. The story is there, the numbers are there, the upside is there. We think this is a unique pure play on China's growth with multiple ways to win.

