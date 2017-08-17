Ford Motor: Sinking To Single Digits?

Ford Motor's (F) shares are in a slump, and more downside looms around the corner if U.S. sales continue to disappoint. Although Ford Motor reported robust second quarter results recently, investors' distaste for auto companies should be a major concern for shareholders because a lack of catalysts is likely going to keep a lid on Ford Motor's share price. Shareholders need to be prepared for shares to drop below $10 in case Ford's August sales disappoint.

Due to a lack of positive catalysts, Ford Motor's shares have not done a whole lot for shareholders lately in terms of capital gains. Since the beginning of the year, Ford Motor's shares have dropped 11 percent, largely because investors have developed serious paranoia with respect to Ford's U.S. sales trajectory. With U.S. auto sales plummeting, it is understandable that Ford Motor was not exactly a preferred stock holding for investors in 2017.

You may recall that Ford Motor reported a 7.5 percent year-over-year drop in U.S. vehicle sales for the month of July. Adding insult to injury, Ford Motor also did much worse than expected: Analysts expected the auto company to report a decline of just 5 percent. The steep decline in July came just a month after Ford Motor said that its U.S. sales dropped 5.1 percent in June. Year-to-date, Ford Motor's sales are down 4.3 percent, and it is only August. With five more months to ago, and the trend being negative, investors shouldn't look forward to Ford's monthly sales updates…Chances are that U.S. vehicle sales will continue to drop in the latter half of the year.

Is This The Bottom?...Probably Not...

Ford's share price reflects deep concerns over the slump in U.S. vehicle sales. Year-to-date, Ford Motor's shares have dropped precipitously, and things are hardly going to get any better soon.

In fact, I think quite the opposite is true: If past reactions to Ford's monthly sales updates are any indication, investors need to be prepared for more downside in case Ford's August sales (which will be released at the beginning of September) disappoint. Since Ford Motor's shares in a bearish setup, and volume/volatility increases around earnings releases/monthly sales updates, there is a good chance that Ford will reach my $10 price target sooner rather than later.

Source: StockCharts.com

Your Takeaway

Ford Motor pays me a really good dividend, and I am reluctant to sell my shares despite the softness of the U.S. auto market. That said, though, hoping for capital gains in an environment of contracting U.S. sales would be naive. There is a high chance, in my opinion, that Ford Motor's shares will continue to slump in the second half of the year…Unless a positive catalyst miraculously emerges on the horizon (significant earnings beat, raised guidance, special dividend, reversal in U.S. vehicle sales). Since this is unlikely given the sales trend we have seen in the first seven months of the year, investors need to be prepared for Ford Motor to become a single digit stock.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.