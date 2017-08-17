Target Reports Q2: Updating My Bullish Comments From Last Month

This article reviews the story and suggests that while the road will not be easy, TGT may finally have found a sensible growth path that plays to its strengths.

One may suspect that its forecast for the rest of the year could be unduly cautious.

Background: Target as a promising turnaround play

One month ago, on July 17, I wrote On Target, when the stock was $53.23. This bullish commentary on the venerable former category-killer in the "cheap chic" market segment that it helped to create too the view that Target (TGT) could well be accomplishing that elusive creature: a retail chain that successfully returns to something like its prior glory years after enduring a difficult period.

The main reasons for going long a name I had avoided for years were two-fold:

Raising EPS estimates to $1.15 or greater in mid-July suggested a solid beat, as there were two weeks left in the quarter that could disappoint

The company was implementing a sensible back-to-basics reinvention and expansion plan suited for today's omni-channel retailing world.

Business is tough; lots of companies lose their way, and retailers, selling stuff that can be purchased elsewhere, generally cannot do it. Also, too often we investors have to buy a stock wherein a dividend has been reduced or eliminated, and the company is showing either outright losses or sharply reduced earnings; so we have to pay an infinite P/E or else a very high multiple of allegedly temporarily depressed earnings.

With TGT, it's possible that investors may be getting the chance to buy into a situation that could, by 2020 or so, be turning into a growth story. The company has not cut the dividend, profits have not fallen all that much, the stores are not in dismal disrepair, and the multiple on historical, trailing 12-month earnings is well below the market.

So, TGT shareholders may have the odds on our side. If things go well, earnings and the dividend could rise faster and higher than expected, and the stock could be deemed worthy of both a higher absolute P/E and a higher relative P/E compared both to its retailing peers and the S&P 500 (SPY).

All stocks have risk, of course. The question facing anyone deciding to put money into a new investment, which is how I frame this article, is whether what is known about the investment allows enough upside potential to more than justify downside risk.

Understanding that both stock and bond markets in the US are valued above their historical means, here's a brief case that TGT may be worthy of new money investment, with a 12-month target price of at least $62.50.

Q2 met or beat expectations

Since this is the day after the earnings report, most readers are aware that TGT reported $1.22 EPS on sales that rose 1.6% yoy. Gross margin and SG&A as a percent of sales both rose slightly yoy. These reflected product mix, investments in e-commerce, and increased depreciation and amortization charges. E-commerce sales, representing about 4% of the total, grew 32% yoy.

There were a number of moving parts, which the company addresses in the press release. Most important is to look past a mechanical yoy comparison of EPS, which rose 5% to $1.22. (Note: I only use GAAP for TGT.) This is in fact an operational turnaround. What I focus most on is this comparison: pre-tax earnings before interest expense. This was down 11% from $1.248 B to $1.114 B. The normalized tax rate was down a little, reflecting the company's tax planning tying into its global sourcing operations.

But in Q2 last year, interest expense was greatly increased due to a $161 million charge for early retirement of debt. While the lower tax rate may be permanent - the company suggested that it could be - this was nonetheless a down quarter. (There were some other one-time matters affecting EPS, as well.)

But better times could lie ahead.

Guidance was positive

This is the first part of the cut-and-paste from the press release:

Third Quarter and Fiscal 2017 Guidance

Target expects that both third quarter and fourth quarter 2017 comparable sales growth will be within the range the Company experienced in the first and second quarters of 2017. The Company expects its full-year 2017 comparable sales growth will be in a range around flat, plus or minus 1 percent. For third quarter 2017, the Company expects both GAAP EPS from continuing operations and Adjusted EPS of $0.75 to $0.95. For full-year 2017, the Company now expects GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $4.35 to $4.55, and Adjusted EPS of $4.34 to $4.54, compared with prior guidance of $3.80 to $4.20.

The midpoint of the Q3 EPS guidance, $0.85, beat estimates of $0.77. Full year EPS guidance of $4.44 at the midpoint were about a nickel a share above estimates.

Since TGT projected beating consensus this quarter by 8 cents but full year EPS by 5 cents, it's projecting a miss in Q4.

Many are just assuming that's lowballing earnings. The company did point out that it is being conservative in that it will be engaging in a substantial amount of store remodeling and will be accelerating depreciation charges forward to current periods. So the quality of reported earnings will rise.

Nonetheless, I would bet that if trends at TGT and the overall economy continue as they are, it will beat current Q4 estimates. Just to be mildly conservative, I will use $4.50 as my estimate for FY 2017 EPS, with a bias that the upside is more likely than the downside.

With TGT a little over $56, that places it squarely at 12.5X expected current year earnings, using GAAP. In contrast, using S&P's numbers, the SPY, which is above $246, is at more like 21X.

TGT is trading at about a 40% discount to the SPY based on expected current year earnings. In comparison, from 2000 onward until last year, Value Line data shows that on average it traded at a market multiple.

I think that while it will not be easy, a multiple near that of the market is a reasonable thought, and that the 15X P/E that Value Line shows TGT having averaged is a target to think about.

Here are what attracts me to this turnaround name.

TGT going back to what it does best

The company is focusing once again on the United States and its cheap chic image. It knows that it has brand ID for that and needs to build on that reputation. In contrast, international expansion is out the window. Last year's mini-fiasco regarding bathroom policy, which certainly cost TGT some store traffic (every 1% matters in this business), seems to be in the rear view window. Presumably, the security issues allowing the credit card breach have been dealt with.

All these matters have harmed TGT's brand both with the public and investors. But we can be forgiving sorts, meaning us as shoppers and as investors. We want a bargain when spending our money, whether on household goods or on a stock.

With errors of the past, large and small, possibly behind it, TGT has been presenting a coherent growth and recovery story. In returning to differentiated proprietary brands at attractive prices, TGT has begun to go back to what took it from a tiny local player to a giant company. TGT no longer runs the pharmacies in the stores; CVS (CVS) gets to do that. It was a distraction for TGT management in a tough, highly competitive field.

So: TGT has a narrower focus now, and that's a good thing. Back to basics.

TGT's niche is large and not crowded

While the US may or may not really be overstored, pretty much all the retail chains are publicly traded. If TGT re-establishes its cheap chic niche, it has limited competition. Wal-Mart (WMT)? No. Dillard's (DDS)? No, and the market cap is only $1.6 B. Sears Holdings (SHLD)? No. Macy's (M)? Maybe in apparel, but not really, and M is floundering around with various concepts that are not working. Costco (COST)? Great company, but not all that directly competitive with TGT; different value proposition, different store feel after TGT remodels; less emphasis on e-commerce.

Obviously, there is the Amazon (AMZN) situation. That forces margins down. However, companies with close to 2000 stores have an advantage over AMZN in the digital world of the future. That's because we live in a physical, analog world.

TGT may be finally dealing with the AMZN threat in a satisfactory manner. I'll organize matters two ways.

TGT begins to ramp its omni-channel capabilities

Optimally, we like to see and possibly touch and even smell much of the food we buy. We like to see, touch and where relevant, try on the clothes we buy, and arrange for alterations as appropriate. On the other hand, now that digital use at home and mobile digital modes are permanent parts of the retail landscape, it is mandatory for incumbent retailers to be able to both meet the AMZN e-commerce challenge while doing all they can to one-up AMZN. This is how capitalism benefits us all and allows a survival-of-the-fittest competition to winnow superior and inferior managements and business models to prosper.

It appears that after years of largely ignoring AMZN, and wasting precious time and huge amounts of money just for the Canada gambit alone, TGT has actually started doing several things right in e-commerce. While the absolute numbers remain smallish, a 32% gain on top of a 16% yoy gain in Q2 last year means over a 50% jump in e-commerce sales in two years.

Also, TGT is experimenting with various ways to use the stores either as inventory depots, pick-up sites following online ordering, and other uses. These are advantages that AMZN and other mail order franchises lack. Even when AMZN acquires Whole Foods (WFM), that company has its own online set-up, and AMZN is going to have to make one decision after another. First, the alacrity with which these two companies hooked up means that AMZN has a lot of learning to do about how WFM runs its business and how its online business does, or does not, work well on its own merits and in relation to AMZN's systems and philosophy.

Finally, TGT covers the gamut of products in its stores, while WFM is a food store only.

Thus, TGT may be able to go on an offense here with an improving and already satisfactory digital presence, merging that with its robust store and distribution center national network. That it is making its evolution carrying 4% less inventory than last year is a positive sign that it is doing this evolution with the bottom line in mind.

TGT reimagines its stores

This is the other key. TGT is accelerating the pace of store remodelings. It now plans to accomplish more than 300 next fiscal year, up from 250 previously planned. This year, there will be more than 100 remodels completed. Modest sales pickups have been noted, and based on the company's plans, it would appear that the return on investment has been favorable. As more stores get upgraded, sales can accelerate a bit.

What's more important is something that the CEO said on the Q1 conference call about the remodels:

However, for the set of remodels we completed last fall, we have been measuring overall results in line with our expected 2% to 4% lift following completion. Most encouraging for the 10 fold [Probably he said "10 or so" or something like that] remodels in which the layout is more similar to the new layout we will roll out in Houston later this year, we have seen lifts near the high-end of that range. It's also important to note that we have a customized approach to remodels, and we have a low cost, high impact model that we can bring to our lower volume stores.

As a reminder, TGT unveiled this next-gen redesign in March of this year:

Target Reveals Design Elements of Next Generation of Stores “With our next generation of store design, we’re investing to take the Target shopping experience to the next level by offering more elevated product presentations and a number of time-saving features,” said Cornell. “The new design for this Houston store will provide the vision for the 500 reimagined stores planned for 2018 and 2019, with the goal of taking a customized approach to creating an enhanced shopping experience.”

Investors interested in TGT who are not familiar with these plans may find them interesting. I am optimistic that they will benefit profits significantly. No guarantees, of course, but this quarter's commentary that the ongoing remodels that are closer in function to the Houston redesigned store are seeing higher sales growth sounds good.

TGT grows its store base

This is a small thing right now given TGT's size, but it has developed a small store format for college environments; back to school has been a TGT strength for many years. This small store format is also designed for dense urban and suburban areas. Commentary in this quarter's prepared remarks included these points (emphasis added):

Beyond remodels, our team is delivering our plan to rollout more than 100 small format stores to dense urban, suburban and college campus environments over a 3-year period. For 2017, we are still on track to deliver our plan to add nearly 30 new small format stores. In July, we opened 9 new small stores across the country on top of the 4 we opened in the first quarter. While we have only been open a few weeks, our July openers have been particularly strong out of the gate. And as Brian highlighted, the guest response had been phenomenal. For the 7 small format stores that have been open for more than a year, we are continuing to see sales productivity more than double the company average and these stores have been delivering high single-digit comp increases so far in 2017.

Rather than shrinking as Macy's is doing, TGT appears to have a niche that is not overstored. If this effort continues to succeed, management deserves credit. If there is room for hundreds of small format stores, and there are numerous campuses and densely populated areas that potentially could take them, then there is a second advantage to TGT beyond the profit stream from the stores: people eventually may move closer to full-size Target stores.

All in all, TGT arguably has a broad strategy that ties together, makes use of its operational and reputational strengths, and is coming together fairly well in difficult times. That it is doing this when so many competitors are struggling speaks well for its strengths.

Valuing TGT

Given all the competition in e-commerce and in the physical retailing world, and with TGT's food section perhaps not well positioned to win longer term, simplistically, I think of TGT as a survivor but an income play rather than a growth stock. The dividend appears to be well-covered.

Based largely on observation of how other stocks with warts trade, I propose a 12-month target price to wherein TGT achieves a 4% dividend yield based on next year's dividend. The current dividend is $0.62 per share. I propose that given the challenges and heavy capital spending plans, a nominal increase to $0.63 is prudent to assume. Call it $2.50 per year in dividends. A 4% yield means a stock trades at 25X the dividend.

This simple analysis puts TGT as potentially well-enough regarded by next year to trade at $62.50, perhaps in a range from $60-65. Since there is no growth path at this point, and no way to assess the path of future profit growth, if growth there will be, for now I will stick with TGT as a bond substitute. While traditionally, turnaround stories require higher dividend yields, here we are with plain vanilla utilities tending to trade at and below 3.5%, with minimal dividend growth expected, and competition from solar coming.

Risks

All stocks have risk. Turnaround plays may well have increased risk. Price wars, failed execution of the business plan, the "wrong" business plan, etc., all can harm TGT's operations. On top of that, the SPY is high, so simple market disruption could easily knock the P/Es of stocks down substantially across the board. Please see TGT's risk disclosures in its 10-K and elsewhere for a more complete list of risks.

Summary and concluding points

The corporate-speak in the prepared remarks this quarter, which if taken in uncritically might leave one thinking that the company is already growing operating profits again, can be discounted. But despite the usual verbiage, TGT appears to me to be developing something like its prior, tried-and-true prior strategy, adapted for our digital age.

Namely, it plans to present the public with a pleasant place to shop where in various parts of the store they will find affordable, well-designed products. The hope is that a superior physical store to that of WMT, and a number of proprietary, successful store brands, can also get shoppers to buy commodity products at a profit margin with which TGT can be satisfied.

Tying that together, the evolving store formats and digital capabilities aim to deliver that which AMZN can, and then more, as TGT uses its store base in what investors must hope is an intelligent and profit-oriented manner.

Finally, small format stores can help TGT with current profits while serving to bring in more customers years later.

If all this comes together, then the next stage for investors would be real profit growth following the multi-year capital improvement and digital capability improvement current stage. If investors come to see that sort of higher-profit future, and think it is sustainable, then it may be reasonable to think of TGT as carrying a mid-teens multiple based off of higher EPS.

Total returns, given the attractive current yield, could then provide multi-year alpha. As things stand, if TGT rises 10% in price to the $60-65 range over the next 12 months, then adding the dividend in, a 15% total return (to the midpoint of that range) would make me happy. That could just be the start. No guarantees exist, but perhaps TGT shares are somewhat undervalued here in a richly valued stock market.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT,COST,WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser