Baidu, China's top internet firm

Benefitted by China’s Internet supervision policy, Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) is the dominant Internet search engine in China. Given the current development trend of the firm, we believe the firm still has huge potential to grow and the current price of the stock has not priced in the growth potential of the firm.

Business

Baidu provides a range of services such as searching service, Video streaming services, and Encyclopedia. The firm’s main revenue generator can be broken down into 3 segments, Search Services, Transaction services and iQiyi, which contributed 77%, 7% and 16% of revenue in 2016. The majority of revenues from search services is derived from P4P services which introduce Internet search users to customers who pay Baidu a fee for it. Transaction services revenue is mainly generated by Baidu Nuomi, Baidu Deliveries and Baidu Mobile games. As for iQiyi, it is an online video platform like Youtube and derives a majority of its revenues from online advertising services, iQiyi also generates revenue by offering subscription services and sub-licensing of licensed contents to other online video websites.

(Data from Stat Counter)

Owning more than 70% of the market, Baidu has dominated the search engine market in China. Like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), the indirect network effects of Baidu is very strong as more users attract more merchants to pay for online marketing and more merchants brings in higher revenue and more users for Baidu. Given that Google does not operate in China because of political reasons - the Government of China has recently increased Internet censorship by cracking down VPN services - and the consistent increase of Internet users in China, the moat of Baidu’s Internet search services is wide and will consistently bring in steady revenue for the firm.

We believe transaction services is the weakest link of Baidu’s business. The electronic service industry in China is thriving and there is a range of different firms that consumers can choose from for online shopping, deliveries and mobile gaming. Baidu does not possess any obvious advantages in any of these areas. The China mobile game industry is currently dominated by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and the mobile payment industry is dominated by Alipay and Tenpay. Like the search engine industry, bigger is better in all of these industries as network effects play an important role, Baidu is unlikely to turn the tide and dig a moat for its transaction services anytime soon.

(From Financial times)

(Company filing)

According to iResearch, iQiyi’s PC and mobile app daily active users reached 75 million and 146 million. Monthly time spent on PC and mobile also continues to grow with users spending 124 billion minutes on PC and 383 billion minutes on the mobile app, second only to the time spent on Tencent’s Weixin (China’s number 1 instant messaging app).

From the comparison of front pages of the 3 sites, it is obvious that iQiyi has more professionally produced media (e.g. TV shows, movies). Given that iQiyi invested most heavily in obtaining copyrights from different media and had partnered up with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), we expect it to continue to lead competitors in terms of content richness.

Metrics

Baidu's core business is still growing. The number of average monthly active users of Baidu search was approximately 665 million for December 2016, an increase of 1.7% over the corresponding period in 2015. The growth rate is much slower than 21% reported last year. However this reveals the dominance of Baidu’s engine in the China market, according to the CNNIC, there are 731 million Internet users in China, implying that over 90% of China’s Internet users have at least used Baidu’s search service at least once a month.

Apart from the growth of active users, earning quality from search business is also improving. In the second quarter of 2017, Baidu had about 470,000 active online marketing customers, representing a 20.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2016, however, Revenue per online marketing customer for the quarter was approximately RMB 37,500($5,532), increasing by 32% compared to the same period last year. The number of marketing customers decreased significantly because Baidu has terminated its relationship with a range of customer in order to provide more accurate service for its search engine users. The increase in revenue per online marketing customer shows the progress Baidu is making in improving its customers’ searching experience by leveraging its strength in A.I and refining its cell phone searches service. The portion of the total search landing pages on the cell phone increased to 85% in July from 40% at the beginning of the year. Baidu app’s DAU has surpassed 100 million in July, up from 83 million DAU in April.

Baidu is currently revamping its customer base. The total number of paid clicks decreased by 5.7% and cost per click remains relatively flat. In 2017 Q2 conference call, Xinzhe Li explained that the decreased number of paid clicks is a product of the revamp of customer base and expect it to recover soon. We expect Baidu will be able to regain its growth momentum in FY 2017.

Income Statement

(company filings)

Baidu’s revenue had remained flat from 2015 to 2016 because of the reorganization of client base and have regained growth momentum this year because of strong growth from other services which includes subscription income from iQiyi’s paid membership, financial services income and cloud service income. Baidu currently expects the firm to generate RMB 23.13 billion ($3.412 billion) to RMB 23.75 billion ($3.503 billion) for the third quarter of 2017, representing an annual increase of 26.7% to 30.1%. Of the search revenue, 72% of which are from cell phone market comparing to 62% for the corresponding period in 2016, the trend is likely to continue as cell phone penetration rate in China continues to increase.

Qi Lu has pointed out in the conference call that paid clicks is recovering nicely and CPC is expected to remain healthy. He also pointed out that the change in user trend, more and more users are using advanced search queries such as voice search and image search, we believe this change of trend is beneficial for Baidu as the firm has invested heavily in the area and is currently one of the leading firms in the field.

We also expect revenue from iQiyi to increase significantly in FY 2017 as the platform is now expanding overseas. In 2016, iQiyi had expanded into the Taiwan and Hong Kong market, as Chinese made drama is gaining traction in both of these areas, iQiyi will become the go to site for many drama lovers in those areas. As iQiyi started its expansion in mid-2016, we believe the true benefits of the expansion will be revealed in the firm’s 2017 annual report.

Cash flow statement

Baidu has a stable growing operating cash flow showing its ability to consistently generate cash through its core business, however growth rate of its cash from operations has little potential to increase significantly in the short term future as it had already dominated the China market search market and search service still constitute the majority of the firm's revenue.

Major growth will be from the iQiyi segment. Foreign dramas such as "House of Cards" and "Black Mirror" have an increasing viewer base in China, as Netflix has been blocked from China for political reason, iQiyi is their only legal channel in watching foreign drama conveniently, therefore we expect cash generated growth by iQiyi will outpace conventional search segment.

The firm is also generating a substantial amount of cash from financing means like issuing subsidiaries' shares and bonds. In fact, the firm had just offered $1.5 Billion worth of bond this year, we expect the issuance of bonds will cost the firm addition $48 million in interest payment per year, the proceeds of the offering will be used to repay existing indebtedness and general corporate purposes.

Investing activities is the firm’s major cash burner. The increasing use of cash in investing activity is due primarily to the acquisition of fixed assets, acquisition of intangible assets and purchase of long term investment. We believe the pursuit of AI technology is the main driver behind the firm’s intensive use of cash and therefore expect such trend to continue as Baidu is striving to become one of the global leaders in the field.

Overall we consider the firm has a healthy cash flow structure and should not face liquidity problem in the foreseeable future given its moat in the search engine industry in China. Liquidity and solvency ratios also confirm that the firm’s financial position is healthy. Even if China’s economic situation deteriorates suddenly, the firm can always cut back from its heavy investing activities to sail through difficulties.

Growth Catalyst

Increase Internet penetration rate

(CNNIC)

With growing per capita spending power and lowering of hardware cost, more and more consumers in China can afford an electric device to access the Internet. Internet penetration rate in China is steadily increasing by about 3 % per year and the trend is likely to continue as only 12.8% of those who don’t access the Internet claims to have a resource problem. Assume the trend continues until China has the same Internet penetration rate as the USA (88.5%), China will have 1.22 billion users. In other words, the already huge Baidu client base has the potential to double in less than 10 years.

As Baidu owns more than 90% of the search engine market in China, we expect its revenue from search to directly correlate with the number of Internet users in China. Increased Internet users also means increased client base for iQiyi, which will bring in more revenue for the firm.

AI

Baidu is vehemently developing artificial intelligence technology. In July, Baidu announced that it has partnered up with a range of vehicle manufacturers including Ford, Daimler and 13 Chinese car makers for the development for its Apollo autonomous driving platform, an open source platform for self-driving that includes hardware, software and cloud data for autonomous vehicles. The firm is currently aiming to offer a platform that can handle full autonomous driving before the end of 2020. If the firm successfully develops an "Android system" for autonomous cars, it will create substantial economic benefits for the firm.

Baidu has also invested heavily in AI technologies such as image and sound recognition technology, digital assistant and personal home robot. Though the involvement in AI has limited positive effects on Baidu’s core search engine business in the foreseeable future, the heavy involvement of the firm in the AI market may change investors’ view towards the stock as AI is one of the most welcomed elements by investors and Baidu’s leadership status in AI is likely to be welcomed by investors, increasing the expectation of the stock, leading to higher stock price.

Valuation

Baidu is now trading at 41.66 times historic earning which is higher than its 5 years average of 27.95 times earnings. Given the huge growth potential of the firm, we believe that PEG ratio is the better indicator of the firm’s value. Currently, Baidu’s PEG ratio is 1.55x, comparing this to that of Alphabet which stands at 1.88x, we believe Baidu’s number to be good.

We believe one of the most important elements that will significantly affect stock price is the value of Chinese Yuan as the value of Yuan directly affects Baidu’s profit which is denoted in CNY. Currently, USD/Yuan is consistently falling, which we believe to be good news for the stock.

The momentum of the stock Is strong, it has recently broken a wedge pattern and is currently testing the resistance at $231, given that CNY is consistently falling and the strong Q2 results, we believe the stock will break through $231 level and test $252 in foreseeable future. For that reason, we rate the stock as a buy with a short term target price of $252 (12.75% upside as of 8/11/2017)

(Tradingview)

Conclusion

Baidu's core search business has a politically protected wide moat that is very unlikely to be breached by any other firms, the client base of its core business is still growing rapidly as China continues to progress toward modernization. The core search business provided the firm with a deep moat, allowing it to pursue other strategic business units such as iQiyi and AI to capture growth opportunities and yield a satisfying return for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.