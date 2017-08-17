Babcock & Wilcox: High Reward And Too Much Risk

There's a case that the problems can and will get fixed, allowing profitability elsewhere to show through.

It's been a rough, rough ride for Babcock & Wilcox (BW):

source: finviz.com

But in the wreckage of the past few quarters, one can make out the faint outline of a bull case for BW. The big plunges this year - including a stunning 72% drop after Q2 earnings last week - have been driven by the company's Renewable segment. Cost overruns on fixed-price contracts have destroyed the company's profitability.

That seems like it should be a fixable problem. Meanwhile, the balance sheet doesn't look that bad. A disastrous share buyback occurred the day before the Q2 report - but what's done is done. BW should have some time to get the current projects finished, correct the processes that led to the losses, and allow the rest of the business to shine through.

That case looks far too optimistic, however. The nature of the debt raised after Q2 shows just how precarious the financial situation is. BW itself expects to burn about $110 million in cash in the back half, which could bring revolver covenants back into play. And it's not as if investors can trust the company's guidance - with expectations not only missed badly in the troublesome renewable business, but also pulled down in the rest of the business after Q2.

This likely is somewhat of a binary play, with the company's own plan skirting the edge of solvency and leaving little room for error. But surviving the second half of 2017, in particular, could allow for upfront cash to be repaid, and enough time for the company to execute some type of turnaround strategy. The problem remains, however, that there's just too much risk to take on even what looks like a potentially attractive reward.

How We Got Here

Babcock & Wilcox was spun off from what is now BWX Technologies (BWXT) in July 2015, taking the B&W name with it. BWX kept the government-focused nuclear operations (87% of sales comes from the U.S. government, primarily through the U.S. Navy), while BW took the power generation business.

One of the big risks facing BW was a reliance on coal-fired power plants: those plants generated 47% of 2016 revenue, down from 57% in 2014, per the 10-K. That risk led to the first major hit to BW stock post-spinoff, in June 2016. BW announced a restructuring of its coal-fired power generation business and cut 2016 EPS guidance from $1.25-$1.45 to $0.63-$0.83. BW stock fell 21% on the news.

But the guidance cut had less to do with the coal business, which most everyone knew was declining, then it did with "an engineering design error" on a renewable plant in Europe, which would require a $32 million pre-tax charge. That charge actually drove the guidance cut - and was the first sign that something was seriously wrong in the renewable business on the Continent.

Exactly eight months later, BW again plunged, falling 37% after disclosing in its Q4 report that there were more problems in Europe. Adjusted EPS was guided (on an implied basis) to $0.26-$0.46; it instead came in at a loss of $1.60 per share. The argument from management on the Q4 conference call was that the first error had taken up the company's attention - and led to problems elsewhere.

In response, BW appointed a new segment chief in December, replaced three on-site managers, and spent most of the beginning of 2017 going "project-by-project" to understand potential liabilities, per CEO Jim Ferland on the Q4 call. But the message from Ferland at the time was clear (and reiterated in the Q&A of the call): the first problem project "created a sequence of moderately late engineering for the other projects."

At this point, three more projects have moved to a loss position, and are detailed in the 10-K. But Ferland insists that the company can fix the problems as 2017 rolls on, and will re-start bidding for similar work after pausing for the first half of the year.

Ferland is wrong pretty much on all points. BW had a solid Q1, with loss projections in the renewable business reiterated and full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $0.75-$0.95 reaffirmed. But in Q2, the bottom falls out. The 10-Q adds two more losses to the list, with total recognized charges of nearly $42 million. Stunningly, another $78 million is recognized on the four already known projects. Net, BW takes a $115 million charge on top of those already taken.

The timeline for completion of the troublesome work is pushed out to mid-2018, and on the Q2 conference call Ferland announces that the renewable's segment business model will change. BW will supply the technology and products for WtE (waste to energy) and biomass facilities, while allowing a partner to complete the construction aspects of the project.

Full-year cash flow guidance is updated to a usage of $200 million, up from $120 million at the end of Q1. BW does say that it expects a small loss in the third quarter - but projects a strong Q4 that "could be modestly above the current consensus estimate" which at the time is a profit of $0.36 per share.

And the day of the release, BW enters into a second-lien agreement with shareholder Lightship Capital. The company raises $176 million, with $50.9 million of the cash used to acquire Lightship's existing 4.8 million share stake. The remainder goes to pay down the company's revolver balance of $131.4 million.

While that seems like a terrible deal (more on that in a moment), I can see how an investor would look at the quarter and potentially see opportunity. The problem projects in Europe are done, and BW now has (hopefully) removed the construction risk that drove the problems of the last five quarters. The revolver should be completely paid down, given $67 million in cash on the books before the Lightship deal.

The repurchase on its face looks ridiculous - BW paid $10.60 for a stock that closed at $2.70 the following day! - but the share count does come down and an investor buying at $2.70 doesn't fundamentally care what the buyback price was. All that matters, potentially, is whether BW can support its cash flow needs for the 3-4 quarters and get back to a place where the profits from the traditional power and industrial businesses aren't being overwhelmed by the huge losses in Europe.

Framing The Risk

So we looked at a variety of different financing opportunities in the last several - the last few weeks. And when we looked at the opportunity that AIP [American Industrial Partners, of whom Lightship is an affiliate] presented us, we looked at [it] in its totality, which included the overall interest rate, other terms and conditions as well as the buyback. And when we put all of those together - and that's how it was negotiated, right - the AIP opportunity was the best by far. [emphasis by author]

That statement by Ferland in the post-earnings Q&A shows just how much risk is embedded in BW at the moment. I would guess - hopefully - that Ferland and the BW team didn't believe the stock was going to fall 72% after earnings. But I also would guess they had some inkling the stock was going to fall, and likely by a reasonably substantial amount.

The actual interest rate being paid on the $176 million is 10% - a big number in this environment. A $20 million delayed draw can be used at 12%. But there's also the matter of the upfront cost in terms of the value destroyed in the buyback. In practice, that turned out to be about $37 million, simply based on the one-day decline. That's a full 30% financing fee (relative to the net proceeds to BW) on a 10% loan. And the CEO of the company said it was "the best by far" of the deals available.

Again, I'd wager Ferland didn't expect a 72% decline. But even if he had projected a 15% decline - and remember that BW stock already has declined 21% after Q2 and 37% after Q4 - he's still anticipating paying a roughly 6% upfront fee relative to the net cash coming in. Basically, BW's "best" option was to borrow at effective rates that are assigned those to the highest credit risks in the market.

Ignoring the knee-jerk reaction about how terrible management looks in relation to the deal (and it caught the attention of the Wall Street Journal and others), the terms of the loan show the risk embedded here. And so does a projection of the company's liquidity.

It seems as if liquidity should be pretty decent at the moment. After all, assuming the revolver is paid off with $6 million in cash on the books, BW at the end of Q2, pro forma for the Lightspeed debt, has cash of about $60 million and a term loan for $176 million that doesn't mature until December 2020. If the renewable problems are fixed by mid-2018, and the risk of similar overruns on fixed-cost projects is removed by the changes in bidding procedures, that's not a terrible situation to be in.

BW probably isn't repaying the loan at maturity, but getting back to, or even toward, the $1 in EPS the company was targeting before the recent mess suggests a return toward a sub-3x leverage ratio at worst - certainly good enough to refinance

But there's a catch here. Full-year cash flow guidance suggests a second-half burn of about $110 million. That means BW has to go to the revolver again at some point over the next two quarters. And that could get dicey. That amended agreement provides for a maximum senior debt leverage ratio (debt under the revolver versus Adjusted EBITDA backing out charges for the troublesome projects), which peaks at 8.5x for Q4 and Q1 2018 before dropping down to 4x by Q3 2018.

Those covenants are more restrictive than they might appear. Trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA, even backing out the project charges, is right about breakeven (my calculation from adjusted EBIT projections in BW presentations and using reported D&A). Assuming BW has to take out ~$80 million in the second half, it has six months to get that EBITDA up nearly $10 million to avoid violating covenants. It also can't - in either the first or second lien agreements - back out any more charges in Europe beyond the $115.2 million already taken.

In short, BW has a material chance of defaulting over the next 3-4 quarters. And it has no room for error if there are more overruns in Europe. Given that the company was extremely late to understand the issues in Q4, and was overconfident again in the first half of the year, buying the equity even at $2.50 implies that this time is different. Even if it is, there's one more big problem here.

The Rest Of The Business

What was overshadowed in Q2 by the mess in Renewable and in the stock buyback was that guidance was pulled down for the other two businesses as well. Revenue guidance in the Power segment was dropped from $1 billion to $850 million. Ferland cited delays in a large international project and fewer opportunities in the U.S. for the shift.

The longer-term problem is that Power simply is a declining business. BW underwent a restructuring to improve margins, and they seem to be holding in the low 20s (with guidance on that front at least reaffirmed coming out of Q2). But sales have gone from $1.23 billion in 2015 to the guided $850 million this year. And with ~70% of that segment's business still reliant on coal, it's likely in further decline, despite Ferland's protestations on the Q2 call that "we believe we can hold this [$850 million] level steady in 2018".

In the Industrial business, Q2 gross margin disappointed...because of cost overruns in project business in the SPIG business (acquired on July 1st of last year). Leadership has been replaced there as well. Revenue guidance was brought down to $425 million from $450 million after Q2, though management didn't directly address why on the call. (BW did sound reasonably happy with bookings, so there might be a timing aspect to that move.)

Looking at the rest of the business, the reliance on Renewable returns. Guided gross margins of the "low 20s" in Power and "mid-teens" in Industrial suggest ~$255 million in combined gross profit. Consolidated SG&A is running right at those levels, even accounting for some extra cost from the Renewable business. (The project losses are taken out of gross profit.)

Again, BW needs the business to normalize - and relatively quickly. Zero contribution on the gross profit line from the Renewable segment suggests EBITDA in the $40 million range - maybe. That in turn suggests a ~5x net leverage ratio relative to year-end debt. That's doable if Renewable turns around starting in the first half of next year. But that turnaround has to happen, and what looks like the declining core of this business has to stabilize as well. It seems like asking for a lot to go right.

This Can Work, But...

To be sure, there's big potential reward here as well. Tacking on a normalized Renewable business with $200 million in revenue (a bit over half original 2017 guidance and 2015/2016 results) at previously guided "high teens" gross margin tacks another ~$35 million in EBITDA.

Something like $70-80 million in EBITDA suggests relatively modest net income (below $10 million, or $0.25 per share pro forma for the post-Q2 buyback) but a similarly modest 6-7x multiple still implies close to a double from current levels. In that scenario, all Babcock & Wilcox has to do is muddle through somehow, turn the cash usage into generation as project milestones are hit, and get back to some sort of 'new normal'.

There's even a modest asset-based case here, though it's probably a bit too difficult to make. Book value over $8 per share is inflated by goodwill and intangibles; tangible book value is only $44 million. But that figure, in turn, is deflated by $289 million in pension expense, whose carrying value might exceed a potential acquirer's estimation and/or be reduced by higher discount rates down the line.

I'd be more comfortable with taking the risk here if there was a real argument that the business ex-Renewable supported current value - but I'm no longer sure that's the case after the lowered guidance in Q2. From here, if BW could magically dump the Renewable business, there's maybe an argument for $4-5 per share in value. Assuming SG&A cuts boost EBITDA to $55-60 million, and cash flow to maybe $10-$20 million, you can maybe get EV to $400-$450 million and market cap to $200 million-plus next year, implying a $5+ per share price.

But BW can't dump the renewable business, which means that case is reliant on management being right about having finally found all the problems in that business this time. And their credibility is pretty much shot at this point. There's the fun risk that the Industrial business will itself prove the "never one cockroach" theory after overruns at SPIG in Q2. The long-held argument from BW that it could manage declines in Power is starting to fall apart. And expecting management to expertly shepherd Babcock & Wilcox through the next few, likely difficult, quarters is foolish to say the least.

The broader point is that there's more to the 72% decline in BW stock post-earnings than just a question of whether the Renewable segment problems in Europe will bring down the company. Long-term expectations for all three businesses have come down as well, even ignoring the higher projects. It's far from guaranteed that BW will make it through the next few quarters. And the problem after Q2 is that even if it does, I'm doubtful it's really all that attractive a business.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.