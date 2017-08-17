Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Div August 21-25th

Introduction
Two of my many passions in life are data and dividend growth investing. I like being able to generate insights through data analysis. One recent endeavor I have undertaken is to provide to the SA community a list of all dividend growth companies going ex-dividend next week.
This opportunity will allow folks who own or are interested in owning these stocks in either adding to or starting a position.
This data is provided by analyzing the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here. That data is cross-referenced with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.
I want to point out that for companies going ex-dividend on Monday 8/21/2017, you need to already own the stock before then. That means you need to be a shareholder by market close on Friday 8/18/2017. That is the last day to capture the dividend.
The data is sorted by the streak length in descending order.
The List
Without further ado, these are the dividend growth companies going ex-dividend the trading week of August 21-25th.
|Name
|Ticker
|Streak
|Current Yield
|Ex-Div Date
|Increase Percent
|Streak Category
|Johnson & Johnson
|(JNJ)
|55
|2.4
|8/25/2017
|King
|S&P Global Inc.
|(SPGI)
|44
|1.08
|8/24/2017
|Champion
|AFLAC Incorporated
|(AFL)
|34
|2.14
|8/21/2017
|Champion
|NextEra Energy, Inc.
|(NEE)
|23
|2.62
|8/23/2017
|Contender
|Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
|(NUS)
|17
|2.6
|8/23/2017
|Contender
|Perrigo Company plc Ordinary Shares
|(PRGO)
|15
|0.81
|8/23/2017
|Contender
|Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated
|(RBA)
|14
|2.37
|8/23/2017
|Contender
|Robert Half International Inc.
|(RHI)
|14
|2.19
|8/23/2017
|Contender
|Assurant, Inc.
|(AIZ)
|13
|2.08
|8/24/2017
|Contender
|STERIS plc Ordinary Shares
|(STE)
|12
|1.29
|8/25/2017
|10.71%
|Contender
|Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The)
|(DNB)
|11
|1.76
|8/21/2017
|Contender
|Evercore Partners Inc Class A
|(EVR)
|10
|1.8
|8/23/2017
|Contender
|The Finish Line, Inc. - Class A Common Stock
|(FINL)
|10
|3.59
|8/23/2017
|Contender
|Autoliv, Inc.
|(ALV)
|8
|2.23
|8/21/2017
|Challenger
|Equifax, Inc.
|(EFX)
|8
|1.09
|8/23/2017
|Challenger
|Marriott International - Class A Common Stock
|(MAR)
|8
|1.33
|8/22/2017
|Challenger
|The Hershey Company
|(HSY)
|8
|2.27
|8/23/2017
|6.15%
|Challenger
|Wyndham Worldwide Corp Common Stock
|(WYN)
|8
|2.35
|8/23/2017
|Challenger
|Barnes Group, Inc.
|(B)
|7
|0.93
|8/22/2017
|Challenger
|Discover Financial Services
|(DFS)
|7
|1.97
|8/22/2017
|16.67%
|Challenger
|FLIR Systems, Inc.
|(FLIR)
|7
|1.57
|8/23/2017
|Challenger
|KeyCorp
|(KEY)
|7
|2.11
|8/25/2017
|Challenger
|LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
|(LMAT)
|7
|0.64
|8/21/2017
|Challenger
|Littelfuse, Inc.
|(LFUS)
|7
|0.73
|8/22/2017
|12.12%
|Challenger
|LTC Properties, Inc.
|(LTC)
|7
|4.75
|8/21/2017
|Challenger
|MKS Instruments, Inc.
|(MKSI)
|7
|0.86
|8/24/2017
|Challenger
|Resources Connection, Inc.
|(RECN)
|7
|3.53
|8/22/2017
|9.09%
|Challenger
|Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The)
|(SMG)
|7
|2.09
|8/23/2017
|6.00%
|Challenger
|Whirlpool Corporation
|(WHR)
|7
|2.53
|8/23/2017
|Challenger
|Cabot Corporation
|(CBT)
|6
|2.41
|8/23/2017
|Challenger
|Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.
|(CORE)
|6
|1.31
|8/25/2017
|Challenger
|Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.
|(DNKN)
|6
|2.43
|8/24/2017
|Challenger
|Expedia, Inc.
|(EXPE)
|6
|0.76
|8/22/2017
|7.14%
|Challenger
|Great Plains Energy Incorporated
|(GXP)
|6
|3.49
|8/25/2017
|Challenger
|Griffon Corporation
|(GFF)
|6
|1.26
|8/22/2017
|Challenger
|HollyFrontier Corporation
|(HFC)
|6
|4.75
|8/21/2017
|Challenger
|Southwest Airlines Company
|(LUV)
|6
|0.74
|8/22/2017
|Challenger
|TE Connectivity Ltd. New Switzerland Registered Shares
|(TEL)
|6
|2.03
|8/23/2017
|Challenger
|Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.
|(FBHS)
|5
|1.13
|8/23/2017
|Challenger
|Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
|(HII)
|5
|1.13
|8/23/2017
|Challenger
|Nielsen N.V. Ordinary Shares
|(NLSN)
|5
|3.37
|8/22/2017
|Challenger
|NVIDIA Corporation
|(NVDA)
|5
|0.34
|8/22/2017
|Challenger
|Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.
|(SWM)
|5
|4.31
|8/23/2017
|Challenger
There are a few longer tenured dividend growth names going ex-dividend including Johnson & Johnson, S&P Global, AFLAC and NextEra Energy. There are also up and coming names such as Expedia, Nvidia, Hershey and Dunkin' Brands.
Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.
- Streak - this is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.
- Current Yield - this is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend
- Ex-Dividend Date - this is the date you need to own the stock by
- Increase Percent - if the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase. For example Hershey raised by 6.15%.
- Streak Category - lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.
- King: 50+ years
- Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years
- Contender: 10-24 years
- Challenger: 5+ years
Bonus
As an added bonus, here is a Fast Graph of AFLAC. While not a recommendation, this is a stock that potentially is attractively valued and can be worthy of more research.
Conclusion
I'm looking for some feedback on a couple points. Last week I ordered the data by the ex-dividend date and then by the streak. Unless I can get SA to have tables feature sortable headers, would you prefer it to be sorted by streak length like this week or by day like last week?
Also is there any other information that may be valuable - perhaps the 5 year growth rate aka the "Chowder Rule" to be included? The tables themselves are rather skinny so some concessions may need to be made to have everything fit in that case.
I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'd like to have this be a recurring article so I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable.
Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMGN,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GILD,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,KORS,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SJM,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TGT,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WFC,WPC,WSM.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.