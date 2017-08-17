Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Div August 21-25th

Take this as an opportunity to potentially add to or start a new position.

The data is provided by David Fish's U.S. Dividend Champion spreadsheet in conjunction with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

These are the companies that have a proven record of raising their dividends every year.

I present the list of dividend stocks from the U.S. Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender ("CCC") list that are going ex-dividend next week.

Introduction

Two of my many passions in life are data and dividend growth investing. I like being able to generate insights through data analysis. One recent endeavor I have undertaken is to provide to the SA community a list of all dividend growth companies going ex-dividend next week.

This opportunity will allow folks who own or are interested in owning these stocks in either adding to or starting a position.

This data is provided by analyzing the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here. That data is cross-referenced with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

I want to point out that for companies going ex-dividend on Monday 8/21/2017, you need to already own the stock before then. That means you need to be a shareholder by market close on Friday 8/18/2017. That is the last day to capture the dividend.

The data is sorted by the streak length in descending order.

The List

Without further ado, these are the dividend growth companies going ex-dividend the trading week of August 21-25th.

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 55 2.4 8/25/2017 King S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 44 1.08 8/24/2017 Champion AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) 34 2.14 8/21/2017 Champion NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 23 2.62 8/23/2017 Contender Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) 17 2.6 8/23/2017 Contender Perrigo Company plc Ordinary Shares (PRGO) 15 0.81 8/23/2017 Contender Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) 14 2.37 8/23/2017 Contender Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 14 2.19 8/23/2017 Contender Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) 13 2.08 8/24/2017 Contender STERIS plc Ordinary Shares (STE) 12 1.29 8/25/2017 10.71% Contender Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) (DNB) 11 1.76 8/21/2017 Contender Evercore Partners Inc Class A (EVR) 10 1.8 8/23/2017 Contender The Finish Line, Inc. - Class A Common Stock (FINL) 10 3.59 8/23/2017 Contender Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) 8 2.23 8/21/2017 Challenger Equifax, Inc. (EFX) 8 1.09 8/23/2017 Challenger Marriott International - Class A Common Stock (MAR) 8 1.33 8/22/2017 Challenger The Hershey Company (HSY) 8 2.27 8/23/2017 6.15% Challenger Wyndham Worldwide Corp Common Stock (WYN) 8 2.35 8/23/2017 Challenger Barnes Group, Inc. (B) 7 0.93 8/22/2017 Challenger Discover Financial Services (DFS) 7 1.97 8/22/2017 16.67% Challenger FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) 7 1.57 8/23/2017 Challenger KeyCorp (KEY) 7 2.11 8/25/2017 Challenger LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) 7 0.64 8/21/2017 Challenger Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) 7 0.73 8/22/2017 12.12% Challenger LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) 7 4.75 8/21/2017 Challenger MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) 7 0.86 8/24/2017 Challenger Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN) 7 3.53 8/22/2017 9.09% Challenger Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (SMG) 7 2.09 8/23/2017 6.00% Challenger Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) 7 2.53 8/23/2017 Challenger Cabot Corporation (CBT) 6 2.41 8/23/2017 Challenger Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) 6 1.31 8/25/2017 Challenger Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) 6 2.43 8/24/2017 Challenger Expedia, Inc. (EXPE) 6 0.76 8/22/2017 7.14% Challenger Great Plains Energy Incorporated (GXP) 6 3.49 8/25/2017 Challenger Griffon Corporation (GFF) 6 1.26 8/22/2017 Challenger HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) 6 4.75 8/21/2017 Challenger Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) 6 0.74 8/22/2017 Challenger TE Connectivity Ltd. New Switzerland Registered Shares (TEL) 6 2.03 8/23/2017 Challenger Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) 5 1.13 8/23/2017 Challenger Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) 5 1.13 8/23/2017 Challenger Nielsen N.V. Ordinary Shares (NLSN) 5 3.37 8/22/2017 Challenger NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) 5 0.34 8/22/2017 Challenger Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) 5 4.31 8/23/2017 Challenger

There are a few longer tenured dividend growth names going ex-dividend including Johnson & Johnson, S&P Global, AFLAC and NextEra Energy. There are also up and coming names such as Expedia, Nvidia, Hershey and Dunkin' Brands.

Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Streak - this is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Current Yield - this is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend

Ex-Dividend Date - this is the date you need to own the stock by

Increase Percent - if the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase. For example Hershey raised by 6.15%.

Streak Category - lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company. King: 50+ years Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years Contender: 10-24 years Challenger: 5+ years



Bonus

As an added bonus, here is a Fast Graph of AFLAC. While not a recommendation, this is a stock that potentially is attractively valued and can be worthy of more research.

Conclusion

I'm looking for some feedback on a couple points. Last week I ordered the data by the ex-dividend date and then by the streak. Unless I can get SA to have tables feature sortable headers, would you prefer it to be sorted by streak length like this week or by day like last week?

Also is there any other information that may be valuable - perhaps the 5 year growth rate aka the "Chowder Rule" to be included? The tables themselves are rather skinny so some concessions may need to be made to have everything fit in that case.

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'd like to have this be a recurring article so I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMGN,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GILD,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,KORS,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SJM,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TGT,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WFC,WPC,WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.