Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Div August 21-25th

by: Derek Getz

Summary

I present the list of dividend stocks from the U.S. Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender ("CCC") list that are going ex-dividend next week.

These are the companies that have a proven record of raising their dividends every year.

The data is provided by David Fish's U.S. Dividend Champion spreadsheet in conjunction with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

Take this as an opportunity to potentially add to or start a new position.

Introduction

Two of my many passions in life are data and dividend growth investing. I like being able to generate insights through data analysis. One recent endeavor I have undertaken is to provide to the SA community a list of all dividend growth companies going ex-dividend next week.

This opportunity will allow folks who own or are interested in owning these stocks in either adding to or starting a position.

This data is provided by analyzing the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here. That data is cross-referenced with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

I want to point out that for companies going ex-dividend on Monday 8/21/2017, you need to already own the stock before then. That means you need to be a shareholder by market close on Friday 8/18/2017. That is the last day to capture the dividend.

The data is sorted by the streak length in descending order.

The List

Without further ado, these are the dividend growth companies going ex-dividend the trading week of August 21-25th.

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 55 2.4 8/25/2017 King
S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 44 1.08 8/24/2017 Champion
AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) 34 2.14 8/21/2017 Champion
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 23 2.62 8/23/2017 Contender
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) 17 2.6 8/23/2017 Contender
Perrigo Company plc Ordinary Shares (PRGO) 15 0.81 8/23/2017 Contender
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) 14 2.37 8/23/2017 Contender
Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 14 2.19 8/23/2017 Contender
Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) 13 2.08 8/24/2017 Contender
STERIS plc Ordinary Shares (STE) 12 1.29 8/25/2017 10.71% Contender
Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) (DNB) 11 1.76 8/21/2017 Contender
Evercore Partners Inc Class A (EVR) 10 1.8 8/23/2017 Contender
The Finish Line, Inc. - Class A Common Stock (FINL) 10 3.59 8/23/2017 Contender
Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) 8 2.23 8/21/2017 Challenger
Equifax, Inc. (EFX) 8 1.09 8/23/2017 Challenger
Marriott International - Class A Common Stock (MAR) 8 1.33 8/22/2017 Challenger
The Hershey Company (HSY) 8 2.27 8/23/2017 6.15% Challenger
Wyndham Worldwide Corp Common Stock (WYN) 8 2.35 8/23/2017 Challenger
Barnes Group, Inc. (B) 7 0.93 8/22/2017 Challenger
Discover Financial Services (DFS) 7 1.97 8/22/2017 16.67% Challenger
FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) 7 1.57 8/23/2017 Challenger
KeyCorp (KEY) 7 2.11 8/25/2017 Challenger
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) 7 0.64 8/21/2017 Challenger
Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) 7 0.73 8/22/2017 12.12% Challenger
LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) 7 4.75 8/21/2017 Challenger
MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) 7 0.86 8/24/2017 Challenger
Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN) 7 3.53 8/22/2017 9.09% Challenger
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (SMG) 7 2.09 8/23/2017 6.00% Challenger
Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) 7 2.53 8/23/2017 Challenger
Cabot Corporation (CBT) 6 2.41 8/23/2017 Challenger
Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) 6 1.31 8/25/2017 Challenger
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) 6 2.43 8/24/2017 Challenger
Expedia, Inc. (EXPE) 6 0.76 8/22/2017 7.14% Challenger
Great Plains Energy Incorporated (GXP) 6 3.49 8/25/2017 Challenger
Griffon Corporation (GFF) 6 1.26 8/22/2017 Challenger
HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) 6 4.75 8/21/2017 Challenger
Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) 6 0.74 8/22/2017 Challenger
TE Connectivity Ltd. New Switzerland Registered Shares (TEL) 6 2.03 8/23/2017 Challenger
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) 5 1.13 8/23/2017 Challenger
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) 5 1.13 8/23/2017 Challenger
Nielsen N.V. Ordinary Shares (NLSN) 5 3.37 8/22/2017 Challenger
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) 5 0.34 8/22/2017 Challenger
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) 5 4.31 8/23/2017 Challenger

There are a few longer tenured dividend growth names going ex-dividend including Johnson & Johnson, S&P Global, AFLAC and NextEra Energy. There are also up and coming names such as Expedia, Nvidia, Hershey and Dunkin' Brands.

Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

  • Streak - this is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.
  • Current Yield - this is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend
  • Ex-Dividend Date - this is the date you need to own the stock by
  • Increase Percent - if the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase. For example Hershey raised by 6.15%.
  • Streak Category - lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.
    • King: 50+ years
    • Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years
    • Contender: 10-24 years
    • Challenger: 5+ years

Bonus

As an added bonus, here is a Fast Graph of AFLAC. While not a recommendation, this is a stock that potentially is attractively valued and can be worthy of more research.

Conclusion

I'm looking for some feedback on a couple points. Last week I ordered the data by the ex-dividend date and then by the streak. Unless I can get SA to have tables feature sortable headers, would you prefer it to be sorted by streak length like this week or by day like last week?

Also is there any other information that may be valuable - perhaps the 5 year growth rate aka the "Chowder Rule" to be included? The tables themselves are rather skinny so some concessions may need to be made to have everything fit in that case.

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'd like to have this be a recurring article so I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable.

