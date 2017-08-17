Ashford Trust Issues New Preferred Stock: What It Means For Preferred And Common Holders

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) is issuing a new series of preferred stock in order to redeem older series and to improve its cost of capital. While investors understandably loath the external management corporate structure and are frustrated about the perpetual discounted share price, it is encouraging to see capital market activity from AHT that actually creates value rather than destroy it.

What it means

Any way you slice it, the refinance is a clear positive for all stakeholders. It lowers the cost of capital to make the company more competitive in bidding for properties, lowers expenses for the benefit of common shareholders, and frees up more unrestricted cash for corporate use.

By redeeming preferred stocks that cost 8.45%-8.55% with a new issue that costs 7.50%, AHT saves roughly half a million in annual dividends. Ceteris paribus, the $0.005/share annual savings should theoretically boost stock price by at least $0.02, given that the stock trades at 4+ times trailing 12-month FFO. The icing on the cake is that they will have $4 million more cash to invest with, on top of a lower dividend cost.

Impact to Other Preferred Holders

The least pleased party from the refinance is preferred stockholders. Holders of series A and series D preferred who saw their shares redeemed have one less position with an impressive yield-on-cost, and are left seeking alternative sources of income. However, the loss is only a mental one as their holdings were yielding at market rates before the redemption, though the capital gains tax is real and a future nuisance come tax time. Income-wise, investors can simply reinvest into the new issue and receive the same cashflow as before.

As for holders of series F and series G preferred stocks, please do not worry about your holdings being redeemed involuntarily. There are three things for you to not be worried:

Series F cannot be redeemed until July 2021

Series G cannot be redeemed until October 2021

It is not in AHT's best interest to redeem your shares

As shown below, the current market rate that AHT can get for the new H series is 7.50%. This is slightly higher than series F and G. It would simply be imprudent for management to refinance the old series into higher cost capital.

Conclusion

In spite of questionable capital allocation decisions coming out of sister company Ashford Prime (NYSE:AHP), operations at Ashford Trust remains stable and management is taking the right steps to create value. AHT common shares are already cheap at less than 4 times trailing FFO and close to an 8% yield, and this move will improve the bottom line numbers. The preferred stocks still offer stable income, albeit with limited upside. Preferred investors should rest assured that their income stream is safe until at least 2021. There is 600 million of common equity as buffer, and the dividends have never been cut, even during the nadir of the financial crisis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AHT,AHP,AINC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.