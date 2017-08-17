Kraft Heinz Is Hungry For Growth

The shares of world's fifth largest packaged food and beverage company are flat so far this year while the consumer staples sector is sitting on a 7% gain and the S&P 500 Index is up just over 10%. Kraft Heinz Inc. (KHC) is making better-than-expected progress on its integration program to boost profit margins in the absence of sustainable sales growth drivers. But this significant performance difference is partially attributable to a 2.4% decline in revenue recorded by Kraft Heinz albeit sequential improvement during the second quarter 2017.

Despite top-line growth headwinds, Kraft Heinz is trading at a slightly higher forward price to earnings multiple of 22.7x as compared to the packaged foods industry forward multiple of 18.4x. Kraft Heinz is not the only cost cutter as several large packaged food and beverage players are slashing operational costs on some scale to boost profit margins. It means, apparently, the market is valuing Kraft Heinz at a premium for its next big acquisition move. Although another mega deal is critical for diversification and new synergies, the in progress initiatives will play a significant role in accelerating sustainable top-line growth.

During the second quarter 2017, Kraft Heinz recorded a 0.8% drop in organic sales due to pressure on selling prices and subdued volumes mix growth. Kraft Heinz has been executing several initiatives to accelerate organic sales growth, including the rollout of new innovative products that focus on wellness trends, penetration into emerging markets, renovation and repositioning of some core brands, and more focused marketing campaigns. The global packaged food industry is expected to reach $2.2 trillion by 2021, primarily due to higher per capita spending in the developed markets of North America and Western Europe and faster consumption growth in the emerging markets. China alone is likely to generate a third of global sales growth over the same period.

The U.S. is by far the largest market from where Kraft Heinz generates 75% of its adjusted EBITDA. Kraft Heinz is still struggling to strengthen its footings against the competition and changing trends, which is evident from a 2.4% drop in organic net sales during the first half of 2017. However, the second quarter 2017 sequential improvement in volume mix due to recovery in the frozen food business and continued demand for Oscar Mayer Bacon, Kraft American Slices, and Philadelphia Cream Cheese depicts that the company's renovation and innovation efforts are steadily working. The expansion of Devour and SmartMade, as well as rising demand for frozen snacks, will help Kraft Heinz sustain a recovery in its frozen food business.

The importance of a smart marketing strategy has increased significantly with the more frequent launch of launch of new innovative products from the competition. Kraft Heinz is stepping up its marketing strategy with Oprah Winfrey endorsing a new line artificial flavor-free refrigerated soups and side dishes. The soup market is struggling to gain consumption growth due to evolving consumption trends in the U.S. The report from Euromonitor shows that soup volumes have declined 2% over the past five years, but pricing actions from industry players lifted the retail sales value at CAGR of 2%. The sharp reduction in sodium content and removal of artificial flavors could drive the market size to $5.2 billion by 2021. While the overall volumetric growth is likely to improve marginally, the chilled soup category will reflect healthy growth. Kraft Heinz's focus on health innovation and the nationwide rollout of new soup under the banner of "O, That's Good!" will help register growth in the coming quarters.

Kraft Heinz's small presence in the emerging markets is nothing to brag about, but the management is steadily increasing its exposure to comparatively high growth markets. In this regard, Kraft Heinz is raising its bet on India with the aim to double its earnings over the next four years. The target is quite achievable as growth in disposable income and more urbanization will continue to fuel the demand for packaged food and beverages.

Kraft is relaunching its Complan brand in India with an investment of $15.6 million in the second half of 2017. The investment makes every bit of sense as India will account for 47% of global malt-based hot drinks market by 2020, up from 41% in 2015. The aggressive marketing campaigns and increasing focus on functionality from the likes of Horlicks and Bournvita, as well as rapidly growing demand for ready-to-drink flavored milk brands, will create growth headwinds for Kraft Heinz. However, as the consumption of malt-based hot drinks is likely to rise in the high-single digits, the renewed focus on a combination of functionality and taste, extension its Complan portfolio to women, and a smarter marketing strategy could enable Kraft Heinz to more than double its Complan sales over the next four years. While getting the right price points for its Complan and Glucon-D will help gain more market share, the expansion of its product portfolio in India with the release brands like Planters will strengthen Kraft Heinz's long-term growth prospects.

Kraft Heinz got crushed in Canada during the first half of 2017 with a sharp 8.3% drop in organic net sales on weak volumes and lower price point. The decline in volume sales is attributable to discontinuation of poor performing brands, which means go-to-market agreements with major retailers and new marketing campaigns should positively impact sales and profit margins in the coming quarters. Furthermore, the spike in commercial and innovation spending in EMEA region, as well as expansion of distribution footprints in Latin and South America, will also boost sales during the second half of 2017.

Kraft Heinz is experiencing continued appeal for its condiments and sauces brands in Europe and other markets, partially due to the expansion of its yellow mustard in new distribution channels. The consumer preferences have become highly dynamics due to focus on healthy lifestyle and availability of a broader range of products at different price points. Thus, Kraft Heinz should consider releasing new innovative sauces and condiments brands more frequently, particularly in the Western Europe, to achieve sustainable sales growth.

The inflationary pressure and currency headwinds in some markets negatively impacted gross margin, but Kraft Heinz booked a 10.6% increase in net income due to cost savings. Kraft Heinz has achieved $1.45 billion in cumulative cost savings so far and is on track to reach $1.7 billion by the end of 2017. The continuation of its integration program has significantly fueled profit margins in the absence of sales growth. But Kraft Heinz needs profitable sales growth to benefit from higher profit margins and generate value for the shareholders when this integration program ends.

Kraft Heinz has failed to uptick its top-line so far. The strategic initiatives like the development of go-to-market capabilities and a robust pipeline of innovation, renovation, and marketing will take some time to materialize in a highly competitive and dynamic marketplace. Although shedding low-margin products will negatively impact volumes and sales in the short-term, the release of wellness focused brands, including Capri Sun Sport and Capri Sun Organic, as well as rollout of renovated line of Oscar Mayer Hot Dogs, supported by ultra-marketing capabilities will help drive sales growth.

Kraft Heinz has slightly deleveraged its balance sheet with more than $1.66 billion debt repaid over the past one year. Kraft Heinz had an outstanding total debt balance of $31.1 billion at the end of second quarter 2017, but its net debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.4x reflects that financial risk is well under control. The financial leverage position of Kraft Heinz can improve further as incremental cost savings will boost its EBITDA in the coming quarters. On the other hand, Kraft Heinz is sitting on $4 billion in operating cash and $1.5 billion cash & cash equivalent despite some volatility in quarterly cash position, which means Kraft Heinz has the flexibility to continue investing in growth initiatives while returning cash to shareholders.

Concluding Remarks

Kraft Heinz currently looks expensive for a 2.9% dividend yield despite its study balance sheet and cash flow position. The management is still struggling to generate organic sales growth, which is a considerable risk in my opinion. The steady increase in the global packaged food industry will support Kraft Heinz's expansion in the emerging markets and rollout of new products, but the acceleration of sales growth will depend on its innovation pipeline and a balanced pricing strategy. Thus, I will suggest buying Kraft Heinz for the long-term with an investment horizon of at least three to five years for healthy returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.