Fresenius Medical Care: A 2017 Success Story Not To Be Missed

Today, Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) is a global leader in all areas of the dialysis –related products and services segment. Accounting for 10% and 34% of the total patients treated globally and total dialysis products in the market in 2016, respectively, Fresenius Medical Care also boasts of operating the highest number of dialysis clinics.

But the stock market investor cannot afford to bask in past glories and has to be essentially forward looking. And Fresenius Medical Care is one of the very few companies that have provided detailed revenue and earnings guidance up to year 2020. This highlights the solid confidence of the company in its product fundamentals and commercial strategy.

I have no qualms that the company will have to overcome multiple challenges such as foreign exchange fluctuations, access constraints, and higher personnel expenses as it inches closer to its 2020 goals. However, I am confident that Fresenius Medical Care will successfully leverage on its core competencies to create high amount of shareholder value in the coming years, just like it generated 178% shareholder return (linked above) from April 2014 to April 2017.

In this article, I will explain in detail my rationale for preferring Fresenius Medical Care as a solid investment opportunity for 2017.

Fresenius Medical Care continues to be a leading force in the dialysis products and services segment in EMEA and APAC markets.

Fresenius Medical Care has been present in around 80 countries in this region and has served upto 60,000 dialysis patients. The company operates around 710 clinics in 27 countries in EMEA (linked above).

Despite intense competition in the hemodialysis area, Fresenius Medical care has managed to maintain its global leadership position in the dialysis products segment, thanks to stellar demand in EMEA and APAC markets. Russia and China have continued to drive demand for the company’s dialysis products in 2017. Based on 2016 data, EMEA has been more of a balanced market for Fresenius Medical care, with 45% revenues in this market earned through sale of services and the remaining 55% through products.

Fresenius Medical Care has been present in around 20 countries in this region and has served upto 29,000 dialysis patients. The company also operates around 370 clinics in 11 countries in APAC.

Factors such as ageing population, improving per capita income, higher life expectancy, and increasing access to medical treatments are expected to drive the total number of dialysis patients to as high as 4.9 million by year 2025. The global estimated CAGR for dialysis patients from year 2015 to 2025 is around 6%. This is a robust growth number, highlighting the high amount of demand that will be unfolding for the company’s dialysis products and services in the next 10 years.

However, APAC which is predominantly a product market for Fresenius Medical Care, is expected to witness rise in dialysis patients at an even higher CAGR of around 8%. This trend definitely makes APAC market a solid growth contributor for Fresenius Medical care in the coming years.

North America will emerge as a short-term growth driver for Fresenius Medical care in 2017

I also believe that the North American market will be a solid short term driver for the company’s dialysis products business, despite the company putting up some disappointing growth figures in first half of 2017. The hemodialysis equipment has not been selling well in the market, as smaller and independent dialysis players have been reluctant to spend money. However, as the year unfolds and the urgency for capital investment sets in, there will be a sudden spurt in demand for the company’s dialysis products. It should also be mentioned that larger dialysis chains have been purchasing machines from Fresenius Medical care at equitable rates, and hence it is only a matter of time that the smaller and independent clinics will have to follow suit.

Besides, the disposables market in North America has already being demonstrating above-market growth rate of around 7%. While hemodialysis disposables showed year-over-year growth of 5.8% in Q2 2017, sales of peritoneal dialysis disposables was higher by 18% compared to that in Q2 2016.

Fresenius Medical Care’s market-oriented strategy is a major driving force of the company’s commercial success

The success of Fresenius Medical care in EMEA and APAC seems even more appealing, when we consider that these markets comprise of both developed and developing economies, all with diverse demand trends and healthcare systems. In such an environment, Fresenius Medical care has succeeded in developing tailored products and services according to the maturity of the markets, either organically or through local acquisitions.

Fresenius Medical care has managed to overcome the unique challenge posed by both developed and emerging markets. While securing full reimbursement coverage is relatively easier in developed markets, it proves to be a major constraint in the developing economies. Access to dialysis services is also generally higher in the developed markets. The dialysis products used are generally single use ones and the treatment is generally performed three times a week. Finally, there is greater tendency for patients to opt for advanced treatments such as Hemodialfiltration.

However, the low penetration of dialysis in emerging markets has ensured that patient growth rate is significantly higher in these markets. Besides, patients in these markets have been relatively younger and hence suffering with lesser number of comorbidities. This again results in better outcomes in the emerging markets as compared to developed markets. These markets also witness partial reuse of dialysis products and treatments may be delivered two or three times a week to patients. Conventional dialysis therapies such as hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are more in demand in these markets.

Keeping in line with the varied structure and requirements of these markets, Fresenius Medical care has managed to develop a comprehensive product portfolio and a very effective sales strategy. The company has been focusing on selling complete solutions in developed markets where focus is on pay-for-performance initiatives and value-based healthcare. On the other hand, the company sells single products in the emerging markets following fee-for-service payment structure.

As the diagram shows, the company has only managed to serve the tip of the iceberg in the dialysis world.

Care Coordination segment has played a pivotal role in capturing value for Fresenius Medical care.

Bundling the various non-dialysis services including pharmacy services, hospitalist and intensivist services, urgent care and ambulatory surgery center services, health plan services, physician practice services, and other specialty services under a single Care Coordination segment, Fresenius Medical care has succeeded in formulating targeted initiatives to capture value. One of these is participating in shared service programs such as Bundled Payments for care Improvement or BPCI and End-Stage Renal Disease Seamless Care Organizations or ESCO under the Medicare Advantage program. The company is currently operating around 30 ESCO centers in 24 markets in USA, and has managed to generate significant savings in 2016.

Global efficiency program II program will also help realize additional cost savings for the company by year 2020.

Following on the path of the successful Global efficiency program or GEP I program, Fresenius Medical has now initiated the GEP II program. GEP I managed to save up to EUR 300 million for the company between years 2014 to 2016. Fresenius Medical care aims to generate savings of around EUR 100 million to EUR 200 million by year 2020, by focusing on areas such as procurement, supply chain, shared services, operational excellence, and capital efficiency. As a part of GEP II, the company plans to implement initiatives such as global collaboration, standardization, and automation.

All these efforts are expected to enable the company reach its 2020 revenue target of EUR 24 billion.

Home dialysis market is also beckoning Fresenius Medical Care

On August 07, 2017, Fresenius Medical Care announced acquisition of NxStage Medical for $2.0 billion consideration to place itself firmly as a leader in home dialysis market. Since it is a lower cost option than in-center care, Fresnius Medical Care is confident that it will be rapidly adopted across geographies even for end-stage renal disease or ESRD patients. The deal is also expected to ensure entry of Fresenius Medical care in North American Critical Care segment, a hitherto unexplored market opportunity.

Fresenius Medical Care has been more active in offering peritoneal dialysis services in the home setting. The acquisition is expected to extend the company’s capabilities to offer hemodialysis services in home setting, a complementary proposition considering the company’s strength in in-center hemodialysis market. And all this falls perfectly in place when we consider that around 80% of the dialysis patients will prefer to shift to home modality if completely educated about their treatment options. Hence, this acquisition can be considered to be a solid long term growth driver for Fresenius Medical Care.

Investors, however, should remain aware of certain company specific risks before investing in Fresenius Medical care.

Bad debt expenses have continued to haunt Fresenius Medical Care since 2016. Initially, the increase in bad debts was due to poor execution of two projects related to consolidation of billing processes and streamlining of intra-state billing operations across multiple legal entities.

While this problem has been taken care of, acquisitions of Sound Physicians in the emergency medicine space in 2016 and early 2017, have been pushing up bad debt expenses for the company in 2017. Fresenius Medical care is a majority stakeholder in Sound Physicians, and hence any issue with the latter is bound to have its impact on the company. Since Fresenius Medical care does not turn down emergency room patients, bad debt expenses have started rising in 2017. The company, however, expects these expenses to stabilize by 4Q17 as the impact of acquisitions will get annualized by that time frame. Fresenius Medical care, however, does not anticipate any major fluctuations in the bad debt expenses for other business accounts in its Care Coordination segment in 2017.

With presence in more than 120 countries and a policy of not completely hedging away foreign exchange risk, Fresenius Medical Care may also witness abrupt fluctuations in operating income margins. It is generally not economical to completely do away with currency risk for a business spread across multiple geographies. Hence, similar to Q2 2017, this risk may negatively affect Fresenius Medical Care’s margins in future quarters.

On a risk-adjusted basis, Fresenius Medical Care is a definite buy opportunity in 2017.

It is now evident that the world has started taking cognizance of Fresenius Medical Care’s strong company profile. The three major rating agencies such as S&P, Fitch, and Moody’s, have already given an investment grade rating to the company. And the company has committed to these agencies for maintaining net debt leverage between 2.5 and 3x.

Hence, I believe that this is the right time to piggyback on the institutional wisdom and pick up Fresenius Medical Care in 2017. According to the latest Wall Street estimates, the 12-month consensus target price for Fresenius Medical Care is around $49.40, implying a return on investment of around 6.2%. This is a pretty conservative, considering the company’s growth prospects. Hence, I consider this stock to be a solid buy opportunity for a retail investor with below-average risk appetite in 2017.

