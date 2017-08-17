JetPay's (JTPY) CEO Diane Faro on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

JetPay Corporation (NASDAQ:JTPY)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 17, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Preston Graham - Investor Relations, Stonegate Capital Partners

Diane Faro - Chief Executive Officer

Peter Davidson - Vice Chairman and Corporate Secretary

Gregory Krzemien - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Marco Rodriguez - Stonegate Capital Markets

Operator

I will now turn the call over to Preston Graham, Investor Relations. Mr. Graham?

Preston Graham

Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for participating in today's conference call with JetPay Corporation. Joining me today are Diane Faro, Chief Executive Officer; Peter Davidson, Vice Chairman and Corporate Secretary; and Gregory Krzemien, Chief Financial Officer. Following management's opening remarks, we will open up the call for your questions.

Before I continue, I would like to take a moment to read the Company's Safe Harbor Statement. Our discussion here today may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. JetPay’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

Words such as expect, estimate, project, budget, forecast, anticipate, intend, plan, may, will, could, should, believes, predicts, potential, continue, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of JetPay’s control and are difficult to predict.

Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to those described under the heading Risk Factors and the Company’s Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Additionally, the Company’s discussion today also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as defined in Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. The Company reports its financial results in compliance with GAAP, but believes that also discussing non-GAAP measures provides investors with financial measures it uses in the management of its business.

These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Please refer to the press release issued by the Company on Friday, August 11, 2017 under non-GAAP financial measures for a description of our use of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to operating loss income.

Now, I'll turn the call over to JetPay’s, Diane Faro, Chief Executive Officer.

Diane Faro

Thank you, Preston, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call and for your interest in our Company. Let me start off with the second quarter of 2017, JetPay proved that our strategy is working. Revenue growth was $6.6 million or 53.8% versus the second quarter of 2016. More importantly, our organic growth continued to accelerate. It was over 20% in the second quarter of 2017 versus the same period in 2016 and over 17% year-to-date.

Our Payment segment performed strongly with organic growth of 23.5% for the quarter and 21% year-to-date. The HR and Payroll segment had a solid quarter with organic growth of 12.5% for the quarter. Continued improvements in operations, technology, sales performance, and the introduction of new products is driving this growth. JetPay’s cash flow improvement is strong. Second quarter EBITDA increased 94.1% to $1.1 million versus first quarter of 2016.

For the six months of 2017 adjusted EBITDA was up 67.9% versus 2016. These financial results will continue to improve as 2017 continues. As we've discussed, the state of Illinois E-Pay program has launched with the first state agency processing through JetPay in September. The rollout is in motion to of 600 plus participants and implementations are scheduled throughout 2017 and through second quarter 2018.

In 2018, we will actively engage the additional 2,000 plus entities eligible to participate in E-Pay program. Our HR and Payroll division has several exciting new partnership programs and development. We are migrating large customers to our Workforce Today program expecting to increase incremental income with new services. Offering the full-suite of human capital management services helps ensure an increasing growth rate of three to six times above our historical norm.

In Payments, our cash discount program continues to grow rapidly with almost 40 new partners who've joined us in the first half of 2017. We launched the Poynt Smart Terminal and added PAX EMV terminal this quarter with additional value-added products in the pipeline launching in the next few months.

It is exciting to report five quarters of revenue growth. The improvements we have made in management, technology, operations, sales approach, and marketing focus shows in our performance. JetPay is positioned to deliver solid double-digit revenue growth over the next several quarters and our margins will continue to improve. We are building trusted partnership, as management and employees continue to enhance our systems and expand our capabilities.

Our performance for the last five quarters has sparked excitement with our stakeholders. And the balance sheet as Greg will discuss remain strong. The positive momentum within JetPay continues to drive performance and will drive shareholder value in a months and years to come.

I will now turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Greg Krzemien, who will take you through the additional financial highlights. Greg, please go ahead.

Gregory Krzemien

Thank you, Diane. As Diane mentioned, we're extremely pleased with our consolidated 53.8% revenue growth we experienced in the second quarter and 58.1% in the first half of 2017. As to our segments, more specifically with the $6.2 million or 69.7% revenue growth in Q2 2017 in our Payment Services segment, our gross profit within the segment increased by $1.8 million or 74% with a gross profit margin percentage of 27.4%, showing a slight improvement over Q2 2016s margin of 26.7%, and consistent with Q1 of 2017s gross margin of 27.7% with year-to-date margin of 27.6%.

Additionally, we experienced our strongest growth in our HR and Payroll segment with double-digit growth of 12.5% in Q2 of 2017 and 10% year-to-date. More importantly with this growth, we're able to maintain our gross margin and year-to-date 2017 at 47.6% despite the investments we've made in 2016 and 2017 from a limitation and operations personnel and technology cost to expand into the HCM space. We expect this gross margin percentage to increase as we benefit from the expected revenue growth of these investments that we're making.

In addition to our consolidated revenue growth of 53.8% in Q2 of 2017 and sustained gross margins are selling, general and administrative expenses or SG&A expenses were controlled well, with SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenues at 27% in Q2 of 2017 versus 31% in Q2 of 2016, despite again our significant investments and sales professionals.

We will be able to continue to leverage these SG&A costs, which will increase at a much slower rate as we grow in 2017 and future years. We are also leveraging our personnel and resources between geographic payment locations as we continue our process driven by Diane to operate as one integrated payment operation.

As Preston and Diane both mentioned, we use cash flow or EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items as defined in our press release, as a key measurements of our operating performance. Our adjusted EBITDA, excluding non-recurring and non-cash items detailed in the press release last Friday was $1.1 million in Q2 2017, up 94.1% versus $579,000 in Q2 2016.

Our adjusted EBITDA was $2.8 million year-to-date as compared to $1.7 million in the first half of 2016. This is up 67.9%, and excluding non-recurring items, we continue to close in on positive net income with a loss of $46,000 in Q2 before non-recurring items, and the accretion of convertible preferred stock.

Before I turn things back over to our operator Leeann, for our Q&A session, I’d like to focus on a few positive highlights on our balance sheet. First, we ended Q2 with cash and cash equivalents of $8.5 million with $7.2 million at March 31, 2017, some increase of $1.3 million large related to proceeds from the sales on preferred stock in the second quarter plus our positive cash flow.

The ratio of our total debt to total capitalization, which consists of total debt, is $16.3 million and convertible preferred stock and equity totaling $62.8 million, at June 30 was 20.6% versus 24.6% at December 31. Our total debt of $16.3 million is one of the lowest debt levels since we started our operations in December of 2012.

Finally, our working capital was a positive $1 million at June 30, 2017 consistent with our working capital at March 31, 2017. Going back to Diane, Pete, myself, and our Board of Directors, I’d like to once again thank everyone for calling in this morning for a continued support and interest in JetPay.

I’ll now turn the call back over to Leeann, so she may address any questions you may have. Leeann?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question is from Marco Rodriguez with Stonegate Capital. Your line is open.

Marco Rodriguez

Good morning, guys. Thank you for taking my questions. Wondering if we can kind of start off on the Payroll Services side, pretty strong growth here in the quarter year-over-year 12.5%, can you just talk a little bit about it and what particularly drove the growth rate this quarter?

Gregory Krzemien

Yes. Marco, I’d be happy to start-off and maybe Diane and Pete will add a couple other comments. I think we've been talking about rolling out our new full human capital management platform, which we started right around this time last year and it's really gotten a lot of traction. This year so far through six months, we booked new revenues for about $1.4 million, where in – our all the entire 2016, we booked $1.4 million. So we basically met our last year's performance on booking new business in the first half of the year.

And included within that is almost $600,000 of what we call upgrades. That's taking current customers on the payroll platform that have historically been with us and upgrading into our new full human capital management platform, which is extremely profitable for us as well. We get multiples on the past revenue under the basic payroll model. So that's really been inspiring a lot of growth of that combined with us being able to keep our attrition under control with HCM products. So just doing a good job there, and I’ll let Diane to add some additional comments.

Diane Faro

Yes, Marco I would just add is that again our initial acquisition on Payroll division, we have a – what we have purchase are legacy products, which supported really employees under 50 and we needed to expand more into a mid market product. So we looked at a new system in March of last year and it's paying off.

Our current customers who have grown are excited about the suite of products, now that we can offer with our new products from HR compensation, training, guidelines, hiring people, 401(k). So we are seeing with our existing – we've identified within our existing customers who we need to convert to our new products and we're selling to new customers and you'll continue to see significant growth in our HR and Payroll division.

Marco Rodriguez

Gotcha. That’s helpful. And if I heard you correctly in your prepared remarks, I didn't catch all of that. I think that you had said that on the Payroll side with the new HCM and products that you're rolling out here with upgrading clients, you're expecting to get three to six times the historical growth rate? Did I hear that correctly?

Diane Faro

Yes, you did. That’s absolutely correct, what we're seeing it – we will continue to see a growth.

Gregory Krzemien

I mean our historical growth rate if you look back Marco was in the 3% to 4% range. So we know we needed to do something to increase that and I think our plan is starting to show.

Diane Faro

And Marco, we’ve identified customers that we know we need to upsell into our new program and the concentration there is significant, so and again good margins and increased beneficial, existing customers and you'll continue to see significant growth in our HR and Payroll.

Marco Rodriguez

Gotcha. And can you just talk a little bit about the increase in the growth rate here. I'm assuming it’s coming from additional services if the HCM approaches, can you just kind of walk us through a little bit of the revenue sources that you're receiving from this new platform?

Peter Davidson

Yes. Marco, this is Peter. Listen, I can give that a little bit. So basically it changes the Payments model a little bit whereas in the traditional Payroll side, everything tends to be a la carte, you pay so much for paycheck, you pay so much for a monthly fee, you pay so much for this or so much for that.

In the HCM model, you’ll pay X amount per employee per month. And what happens is – and it's a bundling of products and services, and those products and services essentially take what we would say is takes an employee from hire to retire. So it includes everything from recruiting, from hiring, from all the compliance associated with that to fully self-service to employee boarding of their insurance and other benefit processes to HR consultant to HR Managers, all the way through 401(k) companies. Basically anything that a person needs with the HR and Payroll business is available to the platform in a very easy, simple way to access.

Marco Rodriguez

Gotcha. That’s helpful. And you talked about an increase in gross margin, perhaps I have my math wrong here, but I’ve got a Q2 gross margin at 42.6%, which is down sequentially in year-over-year.

Gregory Krzemien

Are you talking about a specific segment?

Marco Rodriguez

Yes, Payroll Services. I'm sorry, Payroll Services I'm still focusing on.

Gregory Krzemien

Okay. Payroll Services gross margin for Q2 2017 was 42.6% and that is down from last year 46.1%. So if I made an incorrect comment, I apologize. But that simply is and I think I may have made comment about our investment in technology and in people, so when we started this process last, we basically needed to create a new culture of people who know how to implement HR – this HCM platform.

So we had to hire additional implementation folks and customer service folks who was specifically trained for this process knowing that we were going to take a little bit of a margin hit in the first year or so and so volumes picked up and we're now starting to hit that level when volumes are kicking up. We're generating almost $175,000 a month now on this new platform. We look to continue to increase and start to leverage better these investments we have to make in people and some other technology costs.

Marco Rodriguez

Gotcha. And with the increase in gross margins for – I'm assuming you're seeing increased gross margins as time goes on here. I think historically you're kind of up in the upper 40's kind of like 50% gross margin. Where do you think that that can get to? Or is the leverage more at operating line?

Gregory Krzemien

Yes, I think historically as far as I can see it staying at 50% range. You also got to keep in mind that the second quarter isn't your strongest margin quarter. Payroll does have differences. Their fourth quarter and first quarter as I think you’ve seen in the past, Marco because of our W-2 processing are much stronger quarters. I think we hit in the first quarter almost 52%, I think it was like 51.5% in March of this year and that guides a little bit in the second and third quarter, but then it picks back up in the fourth quarter. We do a lot of W-2 processing, so overall, I think we’ll continue to see right around that 50% range.

Marco Rodriguez

Gotcha. And then shifting gears here to Payment Services, still some pretty healthy organic growth in the low 20% range. I think if I heard you correctly, that sounds like that's going to be sustainable, at least here in the second half of 2017?

Diane Faro

Marco, Diane. Yes, we’re very confident in our next couple quarters in what were seeing, what we're seeing in clients, we’re seeing with our new products in that. So yes, we totally believe that.

Gregory Krzemien

Yes. We have that plus the rollout of the State of Illinois …

Marco Rodriguez

All right.

Diane Faro

So we are excited about continued news.

Marco Rodriguez

Gotcha. In the State of Illinois, if you could just kind of walk us through again, the expected rollout and how you kind of see that ramping through the next couple quarters and then also into fiscal 2018?

Diane Faro

Well we have around 600 different participants, which we call basically different locations, but e-commerce participants as far as the E-Pay program and we will be rolling those out between now and second quarter. Gearing that and in the same time, we will be looking at the additional 2,000 and what integrations we will be integrating into their software providers and expect to rollout of those 2,000 throughout the rest of 2018. And then we will work with the State of Illinois because it has been grow over the 2,000 [indiscernible] E-Pay customers today to convert them over to the E-Pay program.

Marco Rodriguez

Gotcha. And is the ramp of getting the participants in this E-Pay program, do you kind of expect it to be kind of a straight line over the next four quarters or is there more of a ramp hockey stick if you will to Q2 in 2018?

Gregory Krzemien

Yes. So Marco, I’ll take that. So yes, it’s one of those ones where – we might sign up five or six in the first month and then 15 in the next month and then 30 and then 100 and then 150 and 200. So yes, from a revenue perspective, it will start to grow up and when it peaks on the original 600 merchants in the second quarter, you’ll be seeing the whole run rate.

Marco Rodriguez

Gotcha. And then looking further down into fiscal 2018 just kind of trying to get a little bit better of a handle of what might be an expected kind of growth rate given the Illinois’ rollout and then obviously what’s your core business is doing? Do you think that it's fair that you maintain that 20% growth rate in 2018 or does it come back down a little bit further towards the normalized 5%, 6%, 7% growth rate?

Peter Davidson

Yes. Marco, this is Pete Davidson. We are pretty confident that throughout 2018, we will stay at or around or higher than the 20% growth rate. Certainly in the Payments business with the rollout in Illinois as well as the initiatives we have with our cash discount program, with the new products that are coming out et cetera, the building up of our sales force, we have a lot of momentum just in our core business outside of Illinois, and Illinois just comes in on top of that.

Marco Rodriguez

Gotcha. And last question, I'll jump back in queue. Just trying to get a little bit slightly better understanding on the impact of the new sales force, the new methods you guys have implemented versus kind of new products that are rolling out. If you could maybe just kind of talk a little bit about where you think most of the drivers are coming from whether it is more from the sales force and how they're approaching clients or is it just the new products of that much more attractive?

Diane Faro

Well, I’ll take that Marco. I mean again as we've said in previous conversations, our focus is in financial institutions, the ISVs, the ISOs, and the government municipalities, and non-profit. I mean that has been our strategic focus. Our sales force that we have been hiring significantly in our sales in 2017 and they're focused under those strategic markets. We have now looked at what products we need within those markets and we are happy to say that those are the ones that are rolling out and delivering.

So we’ve upgraded our sales force, we built our CRM system, we know what our pipeline is, we have support – products to support our strategic directives, and we feel very confident what we see in the pipeline, what we see in closing, where we're going in the future, and what we continue to look at within those markets and how we can add more value.

Marco Rodriguez

Gotcha. Thanks a lot guys. I appreciate your time.

Gregory Krzemien

Thank you, Marco.

Diane Faro

Thank you, Marco.

End of Q&A

Operator

[Operator Instructions] This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Diane Faro for any closing remarks.

Diane Faro

Thank you, operator. And again, thanks to everyone for joining this morning’s call. We look forward to speaking with you after we release our third quarter 2017 and we are very confident at the future and the road ahead for JetPay. Thank you again.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This concludes the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

