Preferred Sands Aims For $100 Million IPO

Given its loss-making history and my bearish view on oil pricing in the short- and medium-term, I'm skeptical of the value of this IPO to investors.

The firm provides a range of sand-based proppants primarily to the oil & gas industry in north America.

Preferred Sands intends to raise $100 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

Preferred Sands (PSND), a provider of sand-based proppants to the oil and gas industry in both U.S. and Canada, intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds in an IPO from the sale of its Class A common stock.

The company also provides proppants for glass, geothermal, solar panels, filtration media, and recreational sand applications companies in North America.

Preferred Sands has extensive operations but is still a loss-making firm at the current low price level for oil, which in my view creates ongoing pricing pressures that make the IPO unattractive for investors given my medium-term bearish outlook on the price of oil.

Company and Technology

Radnor, PA-based Preferred Sands was founded in 1992 to provide sand-based proppants to the oil and gas industry in both U.S. and Canada.

Management is headed by founder & CEO, Michael O’Neill, who previously worked at First Pennsylvania Bank.

Below is a brief overview video of Preferred’s resin coated sand product:

(Source: The Dow Chemical Company)

Preferred Sands provides a range of sand-based proppants:

Natural Sands: Preferred is capable of processing silica sands in multiple gradations to meet different needs, including: 12/20; 16/30; 20/40; 30/50; 40/70; 100M.

FloPRO PTT: Combines Proppant Transport Technology with a lasting hydrophobic coating for superior proppant distribution and increased production.

DustPRO: The first proppant that solves for dusting throughout the product lifecycle; designed to meet and exceed current and future silica exposure limits at the well site.

Preferred Polymetric Proppants: Some of the most advanced downhole coated proppant technologies, designed to increase your production efficiency and upgrade your performance from conventional resin-coated proppants.

The Preferred Polymeric Proppant and DustPRO proppant lines are fueled by the following proprietary technologies developed in collaboration with the DOW Chemical Company:

Teraforce Technology: “Hybrid” technology combines attributes from pre-cured and curable products and to allow proppants to perform like a pre-cured product, yet with the capacity to form particle-to-particle bonds that minimize proppant flow-back.

Tersus Technology: Environmentally friendly base chemistry maintains substrate sieve characteristics while reducing proppant dust by up to 300%.

(Source: Preferred Sands)

In the third quarter of 2014, KKR invested $700 million debt and equity investment in Preferred Sands. In September 2016, affiliates and managed accounts of KKR provided another $75.0 million via an incremental first lien term loan under the credit facility of Preferred Sands’ subsidiary, Preferred Proppants.

Market and Competition

According to a recent Markets and Markets research report on the global oilfield services market, it is valued at $103.26 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $125.51 billion by 2022, representing a CAGR of 3.35% in the six year period from 2017.

Some important drivers of this expected growth include an increase in oil and gas exploration, oilfield reserves, shale gas exploration, and the lifting of Iranian oil export sanctions.

A major competitive vendor in the proppant space that went public in late 2016 was Smart Sand (SND).

As the ugly stock chart shows below, the company’s stock nearly doubled from its IPO price, only to fall further to its current all-time low of $5.00 per share,

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Financials and IPO Details

Preferred Sands’ recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Revenue decreased from 2015 to 2016, but increased in 1Q 2017 vs 2016

Uneven gross margin

Increasing cash use in operations

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Preferred Sands S-1)

Revenue

Q1 2017: $47 million, 23% increase vs. prior (Q1 2016=$38.155million)

2016: $172 million, 49% decrease vs. prior

2015: $339 million

Gross Margin

Q1 2017: 17%

2016: 6.8%

2015: 18.8%

Cash Flow From Operations:

1Q 2017: $14.4 million cash used in operations

2016: $20.2 million cash used in operations

2015: $30.1 million cash flow from operations

As of March 31, 2017, the company had $38 million in cash and $766 million in total liabilities.

Preferred Sands intends to raise a $100 million in gross proceeds in an IPO from the sale of its Class A common stock.

Just after the IPO, the company will undergo an extensive reorganization, providing a range of compensation to various subsidiary and affiliate parties.

The firm said it would use the net proceeds of the IPO as follows,

to repay any outstanding amounts under the $50 million revolving credit facility of Preferred Proppants, LLC (the "ABL Facility"); to repay, in part, the $350 million senior secured first lien term loans and the $75 million incremental first lien term loan provided by affiliates and managed accounts of KKR to our subsidiary, Preferred Proppants, LLC (collectively, the "First Lien Term Loan"); to repay, in part, the Second Lien Notes; and to use any remaining proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Listed underwriters of the IPO include KKR, Morgan Stanley, and Credit Suisse. KKR, as an underwriter and as a lender to the company, has a disclosed conflict of interest.

Commentary

Preferred Sands is a supplier to the oilfield services industry, which itself is subject to the vagaries of the price of oil.

In recent full years, Preferred Sands’ financial results have deteriorated markedly, with the company losing more money from operations in 2016 ($66 million) that it lost in 2015 ($41 million).

Although 1Q 2017 revenues grew to $60 million versus 1Q 2016 of $47.4 million, and loss from operations was reduced, the company is still a money-losing operation with $45/bbl oil.

And that, in a nutshell, is my objection to oilfield service providers and their suppliers like Preferred Sands.

While the oil & gas fracking industry in the US is growing its capacity and production, it isn’t translating into profits for the oilfield services and suppliers.

In my opinion, it is a result of severe pricing pressures due to the beaten-down oil pricing environment.

I don’t see any significant catalyst in the near future that would change that assumption, so as a result, I don’t recommend participating in oilfield services or vendors IPOs.

Although we don’t know the detailed terms and propose evaluation of the IPO, my general outlook on oilfield services and vendors is negative in the near term.

