Micron: This Party Is Just Getting Started

The magnitude with which prices are rising and the lax approach to building out capacity point to further price increases.

Micron Technology (MU) stock has been the beneficiary of a number of reports out in the past few days all pointing towards rising memory prices. While not exactly surprising to those who were following the industry and the earnings reports of DRAM players Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron, it's good to hear confirmation of expectations. Considering just how rapidly prices are rising and the relatively conservative approach the big 3 are taking in terms of building out capacity, it looks like this party is just getting started.

There has been a veritable flurry of bullish developments and reports regarding memory pricing including a 31% rise in VGA RAM prices in August due to supply shortages, Samsung's plan to raise mobile DRAM prices by 10%-20% in Q4, a note from Cleveland Research predicting tight DRAM and NAND supply at least into 1H 2018, DRAMeXchange's expectations for DRAM prices to keep rising in 2H 2017, a report from Nikkei that SSD prices rose for the fourteenth straight month, and many more.

As I wrote in my previous article on Micron titled "Micron: This Is Madness," which can be read here, MU is a patience play. The market has been and is being slow to come around to Micron's strong earnings growth and cash flow due to the risks of cyclicality and fears that the memory market could tank just as quickly as it exploded. With this in mind, I think the recent reports of sky-high memory prices coupled with the strength of Micron's current financials relative to financials during the peak of the previous cycle affirm the argument that the current cycle is just getting started.

Let's first take a look at revenue growth during Micron's last cycle:

As is evident, revenue growth reached a peak in late 2013 and then the growth rate rapidly declined before reaching the negatives about five quarters later. It's hard to pinpoint when exactly the good times of the previous cycle ended but let's mark it when the stock price began to decline in early 2015 (also the point revenue growth turned negative).

Comparing this to the current cycle, there doesn't seem to be even the slightest sign of deterioration:

Revenue growth rose to 92% in Q3 and, based on guidance, is expected to grow by a robust 83% at the midpoint. Considering Micron's usual conservative guidance, revenue growth in Q4 could end up equaling or beating the 92% from Q3.

But let's assume for a moment that Q3 2017 was peak revenue growth and that this cycle is exactly the same as the last one. If the latter were true, which I believe is highly unlikely and a worst case scenario for Micron, we can conservatively argue we have another five or six quarters, about equal to the five quarters between peak revenue growth to stock price decline in the last cycle, of good times and rising revenue. As one can see by looking at the first chart, the stock price continued to rise significantly even in the quarters following peak revenue growth, which indicates even in this conservative scenario MU likely has more room to run from here.

But the reason I say this is a conservative, worst case scenario is that the current cycle is very different than the last one and is more favorable to Micron and other memory makers. I have discussed why this is the case in previous MU articles, but I will summarize the reasons here in the interest of being thorough.

First off, this cycle is and will be much more profitable than the previous cycle, which leads me to expect that the stock price should also be higher this time around:

By next quarter, Micron's TTM net income will likely shatter peak TTM net income during the last cycle, and yet the stock price remains lower than during that time. This screams undervaluation to me, but we must also discuss the risks and concerns that could be keeping share price depressed in order to get the full context.

Even then, all indications point towards the risks being lower during this cycle than during the previous cycle. First, the big 3 in Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron all control a greater portion of the market this time around, and though oligarchies are rarely beneficial to the buyers, the sellers like Micron usually make out fairly well. Second, the fire at SK Hynix's factory precipitated a deeper supply trough than one might normally see at the end of price bust, meaning prices will likely remain higher for longer out of this trough than they were out of the last trough. Third, none of the big 3 seem in a rush to expand capacity since all are enjoying record profits at the moment. All 3 top DRAM players expect demand to outpace supply for the rest of 2017 at least. Fourth, NAND, which represents about a third of Micron's revenues, is also in very high demand during this cycle and is expected to be a long-term growth driver unlike DRAM.

These are the main reasons this cycle seems less risky than the previous cycle, which makes the current valuation even more head-scratching. Profits and cash flow are significantly higher, risk is significantly lower, and the stock price is still well below the peaks of 2014. This is the basis of my Strong Buy rating on MU and the recent reports of memory prices rising across the board have instilled further confidence in my assessment.

I've also touched on MU's short interest in the past and how it accurately precluded the end of the company's last expansion. We can see from recent data that short interest in the stock has begun to rise over the past couple of months, albeit slowly:

With that said, short interest is still hovering near 5-year lows and the rising short interest in mid-2016 was a cop-out, so I think we can put this discussion aside until short interest really starts to rise and close in on double-digits. Something to keep an eye on.

Ultimately, I think reports of higher memory prices across all applications affirm my thesis that the party is just getting started, and I think MU's share price will peak at a higher point this time around relative to the peak of the last cycle due to the higher profits and cash flow, and lower risk during the current cycle. I added more shares and call options during the dive below $30 and will likely continue to do so as long as my thesis remains intact. At this point in time, I don't see much in the way of fundamental headwinds for MU, which leads me to maintain my Strong Buy rating on the stock.

Best of luck!

If you want to stay up-to-date on my articles, you can do so by clicking "Follow" at the top of this page or by going to my author page.

Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.