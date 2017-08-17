L Brands: Don't Panic

L Brands (LB) is taking another leg lower today after the company delivered weak guidance in its Q2 earnings report. The stock now trades just north of $35 and at 11.3x this year's depressed earnings mark. About two weeks ago, we conveyed our short-term bearish, long-term bullish stance on LB. We maintain that stance today. The stock has gotten cheaper, so now could be a time to start accumulating shares, but we won't start buying in bulk until comps turn positive and gross margins rebound (which will likely be later this year or early next year).

(Source: YCHARTS)

From a broad perspective, the sell-off in L Brands is overdone. The company owns two retail names, Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works, which have secular appeal. Victoria's Secret is the go-to destination for women's lingerie, while Bath & Body Works has continued to comp positive even in this difficult retail environment.

The recent sell-off is rooted in VS struggles, which is causing huge sales loss, gross margin degradation, G&A de-leveraging, and major earnings compression. But all these struggles are short-term pain related to the exit from swim and apparel. VS began its exit from swim and apparel in April/May of last year. Before that, comps were positive at VS. In January through March 2016, VS reported comparable sales growth between 2% and 4%.

So all these big negative comp numbers at VS (down 10% in July, down 17% in June, down 14% in May, etc) are all temporary. Once swim and apparel is fully phased out, comps will look very much like they did in early 2016 (low to mid single digit rise) because pretty much nothing has changed in terms of VS lingerie demand. It remains high. Just ask around. Women still shop there in great frequency.

Indeed, the new VS might actually comp better than the old one because swim was likely a drag on comp growth (it was a "flat-ish" business according to management). It's just a better comp on a smaller base.

Meanwhile, BBW has continued to comp positive, and that's exceptionally bullish in this retail environment. So with LB, investors get two quality brands with secular appeal that should be able to comp positive into the foreseeable future regardless of brick-and-mortar retail struggle.

That makes LB stock a great investment. But as we have warned before, the time to buy is not now. Sentiment remains dour in retail. Investors are hyper-focused on three things: comps, gross margins, and earnings.

At LB, comps are negative, gross margins are compressing, and earnings are in free-fall. The stock will remain depressed so long as those three things remain true.

But comps will soon be positive, because the company will anniversary some pretty big negative comp numbers in the near future. Those positive comps will reinvigorate sales growth, which will allow for gross margins to normalize. It will also allow for the G&A rate to normalize. All in all, by early next year, LB should be looking at positive comps, gross margin expansion, and earnings growth.

As operations normalize, so should sentiment, and so should valuation. That means sometime next year, LB stock should see its trailing P/E multiple jump back up to around the 17.5x level the stock has been used to over the past several years. That multiple will be on a lower earnings base, so the stock won't go back to its $100 highs, but we reasonably see that 17.5x multiple being applied next year to trailing earnings of $3.10 (this year's guide). That gets us to a $54 stock.

All in all, we like LB stock. We think it will get above $50 sometime in 2018. So now it's just a matter of entry point. If you don't care about near term pain, then buy now. If you want to protect against near term pain, then wait. There is no rush to jump into this beaten up name. It has a long turnaround in front of it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.