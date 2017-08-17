Cisco: Usually Boring But A Rare Occurence Is Upon Us

Ah good ole Cisco (CSCO) is going on sale today following its just reported earnings. Once one of the greatest tech growth names of the dotcom bubble area that has evolved into essentially a dividend growth play. The way we look at the name is this. It has offered slow growth over the last 5 years, and has offered a growing dividend at the same time. While it is rare, we would like to see this stock bought as close to the 4% yield mark as possible. Even though sales and profits are down a bit, that is ok. This name is an old faithful as a dividend play. But, getting the right price is key. Right now the stock has fallen about 3.5% following its just reported quarter.

With the knowledge that sales and profits have been pressure is it risky to buy here? Well we know that the Street has not trouble helping a stock see multiple compression by discounting it should the name start to perform miserably, but frankly this is a boring stock that we want to see fall so we can get the right price. Our right price is as close to a 4% yield as we can get. With the present dividend at $0.29 quarterly, the annual yield will hit 4% at $29. That is our ideal entry point, even in a name that is seeing sales and earnings pressure. This is because it is all but assured the dividend is going to continue to be raised. Still, with margin compression our principle could be knocked down. That is why we would want to start the position at $29, and build into it to ensure a solid capital basis. This maximizes returns in the long run. That all said, just how bad is performance lately?

Here in its just reported Q4 CSCO delivered a performance that exceeded my expectations slightly. The company delivered results that also beat consensus analyst expectations, at least on the top line, even if sales are down. Revenues came in at $12.13 billion, beating consensus expectations by $60 million. The only negative here of course, and this was something that was expected, was that these revenues were down year-over-year by 4%. Of course, this is just a headline number and doesn't tell us much, so we have to dig deeper.

We have to be on the lookout for movement in expenses, particularly when we see sales drop. We want to avoid the double whammy of sales falling and expenses rising, totally pressuring margins and operating income. Well, expenses too also fell, thankfully. As reported, operating expenses were $4.5 billion, down 3%. Adjusted operating expenses were $3.9 billion, down 7%, and were 32.2% of revenue. Still margin were pressured. Total gross margin and product gross margin came in at 62.2% and 60.3%, respectively. The product margin fell compared with 62.2% in last year’s Q4 was primarily due to pricing. Adjusted total gross margin and product gross margin were 63.7% and 61.9%, respectively. Product margin fell on an adjusted basis from 63.9% due to pricing. So, as you can imagine operating income saw a bit of pressure. We do not like to see this. Operating income was $3.0 billion, down 8% from last year, Making some adjustments, adjusted operating income was $3.8 billion, down 4% from last year. That hurts. Some of the stronger dividend players out there (think AT&T) are also seeing sales declines but widening operating income. Something to think about even though CSCO is pretty reliable.

Taking into account revenues and expenses, net income was $2.4 billion, or $0.48 per share, compared to $2.8 billion, or $0.56 per share last year. Though it's a GAAP number which is meaningful, we need to take adjustments into consideration. If we make necessary adjustments for $0.13 adjust earnings per share were $0.61, falling from $0.63 last quarter. That is certainly a lower profit and hitting shares today.

So where do we go from here? This was not the best report, and the trends are worrisome but the company is in transition. Let us not forget this is a dividend play, and that is why we want to own the name. Still we don’t want on paper losses, which is why we have a $29 set entry point. Looking ahead we expect a dividend hike, and the 2018 guidance is respectable. Let us not forget that forget a number of acquisitions this summer. Cisco picked up MindMeld, Inc. and the acquisition of the advanced analytics team and associated intellectual property developed by Saggezza. Then, Viptela, Inc., a privately held company that provides software-defined wide area networking products, and Observable Networks, Inc., a privately held company that offers cloud-native network forensics security applications delivered as a service, we both acquired with deals closing in the last few weeks. Taking this into consideration, the company is projecting for its Q1 2018 that it will see sales fall 1 to 3%, while adjusted earnings will come in around $0.59 to $0.61.

Bottom line? We can expect more of the same. It’s a boring company overall, but we like that, as its reliable. Let it fall, and do some buying at the right price.

