Awilco Drilling's (AWLCF) CEO Jon Bryce on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCPK:AWLCF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 17, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Jon Bryce - Chief Executive Officer

Ian Wilson - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Clint Edgington - Beacon Hill Investment

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Awilco Drilling PLC's Q2 Presentation Call. My name is Dave, and I will be your coordinator for today's conference [Operator Instructions].

I am now handing you over to Jon Oliver Bryce to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Jon Bryce

Thank you, Dave for the introduction. So I am Jon Oliver Bryce, I am Awilco Drilling's CEO and with me on today I've got Ian Wilson, the company’s CFO and we are going to go through our Q2 earnings. For those of you who can see our Web site in front of you we’re going to be following the presentation, which is on the IR page. And so I'll give you prompt for some of the page numbers as we go through the call, and we're talking about.

So Page three, if you have that presentation, the agenda for the call today then; number one, we’re going to start with highlights; number two, we’re going to talk about the financial results, the number in little bit more detail and Ian is going to help me with that; number three, we’ll give an operational update; number four, our market outlook. We’ll have a summary at five and at the end I’ll hand back to Dave, and will do the Q&A; so at number one, the highlights then which is page five of your presentation.

So from a quarter, we are on EPS of $0.50, which is driving the announcement today than of our dividend of $0.20 per share that's our dividend in respect to the quarter. And that was produced from revenue of $33.5 million and EBITDA of $24.6 million, and a net profit of $15.1 million from the quarter.

So our operating costs, our OpEx, an average OpEx for our working rig for WilPhoenix came in at approximately $66,900 per day, and that's a still a little bit less than guidance; but we’ll go into the reasons later, but a very low number indeed, a good number in terms of financial results. And then the last highlight then is our total contract backlog, at the end of Q2, was $113 million. So if we go and have a look at the numbers now, the financial results, in a bit more detail if you have the slide pack on page seven and in front of you, we're going to walk through the Q2 income statement. And Ian would you like to walk us through the numbers?

Ian Wilson

Thanks Jon. For Q2 '17, we had contract revenues of $43.1 million and that increased to our revenue efficiency of 97.6%, so very positive revenue efficiency for the quarter. We had also included in there an adjustment in respect of escalations that we have finally agreed with TAQA and Apache, and that actually in this case resulted in a slight reduction in revenue. And so for this quarter, we booked a retro-respective adjustment to $1.3 million and going forward the headline there of 387,500 per day will be in more in region of 382,500, so reduction of 5,000 per day. And that is reflective of the reduction in costs that have occurred principally as a result of improved exchange rates over the past year.

So total revenue $33.5 million and group operating expenses of $6.3 million, which as Jon mentioned, is currently OpEx of $66,900 for the WilPhoenix; and the WilHunter being cold stacked that’s coming in about 2,000 per day just less than our guidance of 3,000. The G&A expense of $2.5 million increased $700,000 in respect to the long-term incentive plan and provision so underlying G&A expenses of $1.8 million and depreciation consistent with prior quarter at $3.9 million; operating profit, therefore, of $20.7 million. Interest expense and other financial items, nothing unusual there; though, profit for the -- before tax of $18.9 million and the tax at 20%, up $3.8 million results in net profit of $15.1 million and earnings per share of $0.50.

On to the next page, page eight, the balance sheet. So rigs, machinery and equipment available in respect to the additional capital expenditures during the quarter somewhere in the region of 200,000. So we saw a movement that’s right in the headline level there in respect to the depreciation charge for the quarter; the rigs, machinery and equipment of $231.5 million. Trade and other receivables of $11.3 million and the accrued revenue of $13.3 million as an effect of the May and the June revenue, and that's since been received in cash; so that's all quite clean. And the cash balance at the end of the quarter of $93.9 million. The current tax assets compared to prior quarter is down significantly, just a small amount remaining there.

We have approximately $22 million in the prior quarter but as a result of multi-taxes and recovering the dividend to credit. And that current tax has reduced significantly as it becomes tax payable in the liability sections, so that was reduced also by a similar amount; total assets there $355.6 million; the [indiscernible] as they moved up based upon the retention from the prior quarter related to the dividend payout; interest bearing debt, long-term interest bearing debt reduced to $5 million due to the payment in April; and the [indiscernible] trade and other transfers of total equity and liabilities of $355.6 million.

Jon Bryce

So moving on from the numbers in detail, I’ll touch on operations. So again slide pack on page 10, look at the contract status for Awilco Drilling. So our current backlog as of today $95 million and the two rigs WilHunter is cold staked Invergordon. And we are guiding on OpEx of $300,000 per day, but as Ian mentioned, we're coming in at $200,000 per day for that at the moment, that’s the guidance. But we’ll still guide $1 million a year so that is WilHunter being what we would call an option in the future.

For Phoenix, the rig is working is on the Apache contract, it was working for TAQA start with our contract that came back to last June or finish with Apache in the start of Q2 2018. And at the moment, we continue mark the rig and participate in market inquiries and tenders looking for follow on work for the WilPhoenix.

The next page then the highlights from the operations. Operational uptime for Q2 was really very good at 99.6% operational uptime, fantastic result there; and also continued excellent HSE performance that was great to see. As I mentioned, the rig is on Apache contract that it came back from a period of TAQA. And if you remember that three year contract with Apache actually features three operators with the start of Marathon, Apache, with TAQA and now finished with Apache, but it's an Apache contract.

And then also a topic we've touched on. This was an escalation clause, which was built into the contract, which was signed would have been almost four years ago, an escalation provision originally designed to protect the drilling contracted ourselves in a rising market; but it has actually worked the other way due to reduction in cost. But the most important thing is that even though the escalation causes result in a slight reduction in the day rate. And we are marginally protected, because it's demonstrable cost. So we've saved money and service the customers there.

On to the dividends, slide 12. The numbers, as I mentioned there, the dividend is $0.20 in relation to the quarter; it's payable on the 22nd September; it will trade ex-dividend on 22nd August; and our dividend policy remains unchanged; and that policy I’ll split it for you one more time; as the company intends to distribute all free cash above a robust cash buffer to support operational working capital requirements and capital expenditures, including SPS; so sticking with the same philosophy.

On to the market rents, slide 14. We can see on slide 14 a graph of historic activity and historic day rates; day rates as of today still continue to be at the low level, slightly above OpEx, but certainly at a low level. There is still more market supply and rent demand, so there is no real pressure on day rates yet. But the number of contract awards and market time inquiries is increasing, which is very positive. And in the last period, in our Q2 and the months that followed on from that, have actually being 10 fixtures, [indiscernible] PBLJ, Island Innovator, COSL Innovator and Pioneer, Diamond’s [indiscernible] and Guardian’s [indiscernible] and we’ll circle these all secured work in that period. So that is considerably more than the quarters that went before that, and a positive indicator of the market beginning to turn; though, certainly no material change in day rates yet.

If you look at the next page on slide pack 15, what that shows is all of the semi-submersibles operating in the UK, and by owner and then by rig. The comments from this quarter is that we have seen further attrition, and we've seen that in the UK and globally. So the fleets -- there are more rigs coming out of that where we've seen Transocean continue with their attrition receiving [indiscernible] these one. But what we've seen for the first time in the UK was we've seen Diamond announced the scrapping of three older rigs, one that is very familiar in the UK, the Vanguard, Nomad and the Princess, so that’s three more filters coming out of the UK, which is very important going forward helping to balance the supply and demand situation in terms of semisubmersibles.

So on to slide 16 and the market a bit more general, more confidence in the market improving or why we got more improvement -- why we got more confidence in the market improving; while some bullets there, I'll just run through them very quickly. We anticipated that seasonal demand for next summer, and we're certainly seeing that. But there is also some term work has appeared, is appearing; so two kinds of work appearing into 2018, so that's positive. There is continued to be challenging levels but was the space watch it carefully as the market supply diminishes.

Decommissioning work has firmed up and is being awarded TAQA and actually in Sinopec recently fixed for decommissioning work. And decommissioning is something that we've talked about very often in anticipation that it was about to be awarded and hasn’t, so that's going on for many quarters, if not years. But now we can actually see decommissioning work being awarded, so that's positive.

In terms of drilling activity, we're seeing market inquiries from all sizes of operators from big operators to independents to small and eco; so participation at every level and certainly interest of market inquiries from every level, and that's also positive. The attrition story, I’ve talked about a couple of times, very, very helpful in terms of rebalancing the market. And then the final bullet, which is -- gives us a bit of confidence about the market as well. This has to do with the further M&A activity we've seen in our sector, and our space. The [APAR], the acquisitions we have seen some of that since the start of the year; but the end part, the mergers part, that's relatively recent and we've seen the second of two drilling mergers very recently. So that’s going out with announcement and now we've seen Transocean and [Sunguard].

So generally speaking, if you look in history, we've seen mergers occurring at the bottom of cycle and the way up. And so this is following the same trend that shows -- that indicates that we are -- this is at an inflection point. Also shows that the drillers believe in the fundamentals of the market, and also believe in the recovery of the market. So these mergers, the first two I don’t think it will be more, is quite interesting in terms of the confidence about market improvement. So that's the market in general.

To summarize then our core; number one, we announced the dividend for the quarter for $0.20; our current contract backlog for Awilco Drilling as of today is $95 million; we have increased confidence in the market reaching the turning point or an inflection point; and finally, our Company does continue to evaluate growth opportunities on a case-by-case basis, but very much very focused on opportunities that will create value rather than speculative ones. But in the meantime, we will concentrate on operational performance, generating cash and securing new work for the WilPhoenix initially and potentially the WilHunter as the market hopefully improves.

So that's the summary. And I'll now hand it back to Dave to fill questions. Dave?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions] At the moment, there is no questions on the phone lines [Operator Instructions]. Okay, we have a question coming from Clint Edgington from Beacon Hill. Please go ahead.

Clint Edgington

I appreciate the information you’ve given us so far today. Could you just give us a little more color on the decommissioning tenders that you're seeing out there, the activity?

Jon Bryce

So decommissioning, there is a large amount of decommissioning taken by the UK operators, so there has been a bit of reluctance to start that. We've always advocated this is the ideal time to start decommissioning, because it's just a cost to the operator. So in the low point of the cycle, the most competitive prices for rigs can be achieved. So it's taking a while to get going, but we've seen three pieces of work now starting. We're aware that others are planning, some are market inquiries and there is one more tender in play at the moment. So the wheels are beginning to turn. But I think what will happen is if we do get back to the market recovery and it's all about operators looking to turn growing in a rig activity into revenue than decommissioning we put the right again. So it's a bit of a catch 22 year, but the main positive to take from this is decommission has been talked about for a long time and for the time now we're seeing some really big number of different decommissioning programs actually being awarded and being close to be awarded, so that's a change and that is very helpful in terms of demand side, because where we wanted the supply and the demand coming off closer together.

Clint Edgington

And the three pieces of work that you've referenced. Like what's kind of the size of those pieces and how many rigs, or how long will it take to have those three pieces…

Jon Bryce

So TAQA was an 18 month program, Nexen was 12 month program and the Repsol-Sinopec one was, I believe which is one well, but they do have a significant program which they are finalizing in terms of timing. So that’s just three of the many operators in the UK. So that is all very helpful in terms of the demand side.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We currently have no further questions.

Jon Bryce

Okay. Well, if there are no further questions, I'd like to say thank you very much for dialing and listening to our earnings call. And I'd like to Dave to close. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining today's call. You may now replace your handsets.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.