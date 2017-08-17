B.O.S. Better Online Solutions' (BOSC) CEO Yuval Viner on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 17, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Yuval Viner - CEO

Eyal Cohen - Co-CEO and CFO

Analysts

Yuval Viner

Thank you for joining our quarterly call today. I am pleased with the second quarter results that reflect continuing profitability and improve of financial position. I'm confident that we will meet our annual goal of $0.5 million net income and growth in revenues as compared to year 2016.

We are continuing our day-to-day efforts to expand our product offering, increase our market share, reduce cost and improve our operational performance. I'm sure that those efforts will continue to support our organic growth of revenues and profit year-by-year.

Now, I would like to turn the call to Mr. Eyal Cohen, Co-CEO and the CFO of BOS.

Eyal Cohen

Thank you, Yuval. As Yuval stated, BOS has increased its outlook for profit and revenues year-to-year and we have never missed our target since our appointment in 2010. In order to increase our growth and profit, and market rate going forward, we will have to do it through acquisitions in addition to our organic growth.

I am investing extensive efforts to allocate appropriate candidates for acquisitions. We are looking for synergic acquisitions for our two divisions. Acquisitions of companies which are profitable and in a size that we can smoothly integrate and finance. I will use my extensive experience and conservative approach for successful acquisitions. Thank you very much.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey guys congratulations on another good quarter there. Just had a quick question on your sale cycle, when you announced some of these contracts, how long does it usually take before you start realizing revenue and are they front loaded or are you getting paid installation cost or does most of your revenue start later after installation is complete?

Yuval Viner

I will take this question. Actually we have two kinds of revenues from our two divisions. So the supply chain divisions, the contract that we announced are usually delivered within a year, gradually. And once we delivere the project, we recognized the revenues. And on the other division, RFID and mobile, usually when the project is of a short period project or it’s about three months and we recognize the revenues at the end and at the completion of the quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you and congratulations again on another good quarter.

Yuval Viner

Thank you.

Eyal Cohen

Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, I’m just curious how do you plan on financing any future acquisitions?

Eyal Cohen

I will take this question. As I mentioned, we are looking for acquisitions that are in the size that we can smoothly finance. I believe that in most of the acquisition will be financing by three elements. One is, one-third will be by cash and other will be by commitment to the service side and for the third will be by raising additional equity. But we are not a big company, we are selling about $30 million and the size of the company that we are claimed to buy won't be higher than $3 million acquisition, I believe, this was a commitment. But I believe that this won't be higher than this amount.

Unidentified Analyst

Your stock price is extremely low. I’m concerned that you guys continue to dilute with additional shares at such a cheap stock price. I think that scares investors away from you guys.

Unidentified Company Representative

Actually you will be surprised but from in the last eight months we raised only $190,000. This is only the amount that we raised as a public company and so I don’t think that the reason for the low share price is shares that we are selling in the market.

Unidentified Analyst

I cannot agree, but that’s okay. Thanks.

Yuval Viner

Yes, thank you all. And talk to you again in our next conference call. Thanks.

