Noble Corp. PLC: Climbing Out On A Limb

The hundred year history of Noble Corp PLC (NE) and its progenitors illustrates its cultural depth with both technology and financial understanding as it managed its way through many oil busts and booms. Beginning as a land-based oil drilling company, morphing into an off-shore drilling company with unique technically, Noble still faces the brunt of the deepest off-shore drilling bust. The oil bust coming as a direct result of competing technicals i.e. fracking.

In several recent presentations, Noble has consistently argued that its market for floaters requires $50 or less crude oil pricing. From its 2nd quarter call,

"You talk about $40 or $50 barrel oil to be buyable. I think that's a good marginal number. We've certainly heard numbers much lower than that on certain field development scenarios. When you see markets that have a good bit of infrastructure, I would say that that marginal field development in those areas is possible at numbers much lower than that."

With oil hovering near $50, we sought to layout the status for three critical posts needed for Noble to either survive, be acquired, or thrive. The three posts include: Noble’s operational cash flows, the state of crude oil pricing (specifically oil inventories), and drilling rig supply and demand. In our belief, understanding these three posts defines a long-term guide into Noble’s health.

Noble’s Financial Position

Our financial model is simple. We applied several financial parameters in order to determine the minimum quarterly revenue at which Noble must maintain to sustain itself. Noble currently has $600M in cash, $4.0B in debt, an unused revolver worth $2.4B, operates at a cash based margin of 45%+ [used 48% in our model], must pay-off approximately $250M/year in debt over the next five years, and currently has interest charges of approximately $280M/year. Capital expenditures for the year are $100M plus approximately $75M in general administrating plus other fixed costs. From a recent news release,

“The Company concluded the second quarter of 2017 with a contract drilling margin of 40 percent, or 46 percent, when adjusted for the $14 million charge . . . ” plus this statement “At June 30, 2017, the Company reported total liquidity of $3.0 billion, comprised of cash and equivalents of $603 million, up from $520 million at March 31, 2017, and a revolving credit facility with total capacity of $2.445 billion. The credit facility, which matures in January of 2020, remains undrawn.”

In our very simple model, using 2nd quarter based operating data, we calculated the following: Noble must average approximately $330M a quarter in order to maintain a neutral cash flow over the next five years. What we found is that revenue in the last two quarters $360M vs. $280M brackets the range Noble needs in order to remain solely cash solvent from operations.

From another call, the company recently offered a view of the state of its business:

“Now I'll turn our attention to the business. I'm pleased to tell you that we've seen a step-up in contracting activity over the recent weeks. After a rather quiet period, the contract awards that began to appear, primarily in the jackups sector in early 2017, have recently spread to the floating side of the business, and Noble is benefited.”

Management now views the business more stable and beginning to show signs of improvement. Management continued,

“Also, following a seemingly endless period of inactivity in the floating rig sector, the floating rig sector has begun to respond with approximately 87 contract awards or extensions since February, including 21 in the month of July according to data collected from IHS.”

We should also note that when a rig comes off contract Noble is often commenting about evaluating which contract to chose when putting the asset back to work.

In our view, Noble is sitting on the edge between complete operational solvency and slight negative cash flow with what appears to be stable to improving business conditions.

A Positive Direction for Crude Oil Pricing

The next post is future oil pricing and price stability. Noble has stated several times that its floater business depends of a stable oil price at approximately $50. Recent news describes a drastic change in world crude oil inventories. In our view, the elephant in the room is the hangover from excessive inventory.

“The rebalancing in the oil market is accelerating," Goldman wrote. "While OPEC production path remains uncertain, recent fundamental oil data have come in even better than we had expected." The investment firm continued, "If sustained, these trends would help achieve the normalization in inventories by early next year.” "Oil prices have rebounded over the past month due to large inventory draws, falling U.S. rig count and strong demand demand data, with prices rising above Goldman's September 2017 forecast of $50 a barrel Brent," the investment bank noted.

Data out of the U.S., Europe, Singapore and Japan now indicate that overall inventory declines of 83 million barrels have occurred since March. The million plus barrel a day cut by OPEC, though seemingly insignificant, and the brisk increase in demand are quickly depleting “the oil glut.”

Needless to write, a return to normal inventory levels will both stabilize and also increase prices. We believe prices will approach the high $50’s to low $60’s by sometime next year.

Fleet Supply and Demand

The supply of rigs play an important part in both obtaining contracts and resulting pricing. A look at the most recent IHS chart shows the current state for offshore rigs is tightening.



Noble’s management added several comments during the last conference, “No, I don't think that we've seen much of the rig attrition at all, frankly. There's a lot of good reasons why contractors don't want to announce and officially retire assets. But the reality is that their ability to spend money to maintain those assets in some kind of condition that the operator is going to want to use those rigs has been limited. And so even though they may not have announced retirements, steel, saltwater and air don't mix.

Continuing, “And we may not see it, Kurt. It's market obsolescence or material obsolescence just through deterioration is going to drive it. You may not see a number of announcements, but the reality is you not seeing those rigs come back into the market. The fleet size is not nearly what we think it is. And the number of real live active rigs out there is not as big as you think. In our conversation with operators, we've had calls very recently where they look for opportunities and they're only going to consider a few contractors in these exercises because they're targeting certain rigs. So I think we're in the trough. I think we'll continue to see some pressure for a while, but I think we're headed out of the ditch instead of into the ditch.”

Put in simple terms, rig supply is dwindling; rig demand is increasing.

Conclusion

The offshore market place strongly appears to have reached a long-term bottom and is in the beginnings of an upturn. Oil prices will be more stable and higher going forward. In our view, Noble’s quarterly revenues must average approximately $300M/quarter going forward to cover its cash needs and to completely remove the risk of bankruptcy. Revenues exceeding $350M places Noble back into a strong position of positive cash flow. The difference between a viable thriving and simply existing company is $50M a quarter. Obviously, $350M a quarter leaves little cash left over for itself to acquire distressed assets.

A Final Thought

Noble is currently being valued [$3/share] as a company for bankruptacy. We disagree. Long-term investing returns depend upon investing when rewards out way risks. Often times, markets miss opportunities. We believe that watching for the next several months is a prudent strategy. But we also believe the markets are turning positive.

