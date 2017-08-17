The Bon-Ton Stores' (BONT) CEO Bill Tracy on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:BONT)

Good day, everyone and welcome to The Bon-Ton Stores Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Results Conference Call. Please note that today’s conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Jean Fontana. Please go ahead, ma’am.

Jean Fontana

Thank you. Good morning, everyone and welcome to Bon-Ton’s second quarter fiscal 2017 earnings conference call. Bill Tracy, Incoming President and CEO and Nancy Walsh, Executive Vice President and CFO will host today’s call.

You may access copy of the earnings release on the company’s website at www.bonton.com or by calling 203-682-8200. The statements contained in this conference call which are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in such statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in the cautionary note in the company’s earnings release and all of which are described in the company’s filings with the SEC.

With that, I will turn the call over to Bill.

Bill Tracy

Thanks, Jean and good morning, everyone. We are pleased to have made progress in our business during the second quarter across a number of our key initiatives. While we still had work to do to enhance the business for the long-term we are certainly taking steps in the right direction.

For the second quarter, comparable sales declined 6.1%, an improvement over the 8.8% decrease in the first quarter, which will strengthen several categories including fine jewelry, young men’s denim, big and tall and our growth businesses such as Under Armor, Tommy Hilfiger and Vera Bradley. Our cosmetic business performed ahead of our expectations driven by the strength in the fragrance category. We are also pleased with the continued momentum in our e-commerce business, which saw a double-digit increase during the quarter. We expect to continue to see comps get better in both the third and fourth quarter as we begin to face easier compares from last year.

We also plan to make greater inroads with our ongoing initiatives, including our new and expanded businesses, conversion and marketing initiatives and our profit improvement plan. We made great progress on our cost reduction plan as we reduce SG&A by $20.7 million in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $9.1 million, an increase of $6.6 million compared to last year’s second quarter. Second quarter 2017 adjusted EBITDA includes $12.1 million in benefit from gift card breakage and gains in our real estate transactions. Overall, we believe that the initiatives we are undertaking in merchandising and marketing should drive improved performance in the second half, which gives us conference that we will achieve our adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year.

As we look ahead, we are focused on further enhancing our business in a number of key areas. Let me provide color on each. First, we are evolving our merchandise strategy emphasizing the brands and categories that most appeal to our customers. As we look ahead, we will further expand our merchandise offerings focusing on five core areas of the business for the remainder of the year, gifting, cold weather merchandise, activewear, denim and private and exclusive brands. Our gifting and impulse businesses will be a key focus as we head into the holiday season. This will include growing our toy offering by launching FAO Schwarz and expanding Discovery Kids product. In addition, we have been very successful with our pantry offering in the past and we are further expanding our specialty food business with national brands, such as Harry and David and Hickory Farms as well as key local brands.

As a northern department store, we want to be the dominant player in the cold weather category. This winter we will showcase cold weather brands like Steve Madden, Calvin Klein and Vince Camuto, or for more layer-in top pieces and debut a new glove and beanie bar feature all of which we expect will generate excitement in this category. That said we are still planning cold weather conservatively for the year. Given the unfavorable weather trends over the past several years, importantly, we are working closely with our vendor partners to ensure that we are poised to buy for the trends that are selling well in seasons, which will enable us to drive performance in this category and customize our assortment base on seasonably appropriate fashion trends at each location. We will also focus on growing our active business across all size ranges. Expand our Under Armor business, which has been a very solid performer and launch other brands such as Adidas Kids and Champion for men, women’s and kids. We are also seeing strong performance in our denim business, led by key brands such as Levi’s, Gloria Vanderbilt and Silver and we will be further emphasizing this business going forward as we focus on featuring the latest trends.

Finally, we will continue to drive increased penetration of our private and exclusive brands, which we plan to grow from about 17% penetration currently to 25% in the next several years. This will be driven in the back half of this year through the expansion of our private brands such as LivingQuarters and Studio Works as well as partnerships such as a very successful Max Studio Edit by Leon Max. Our home business remains a key differentiator for Bon-Ton. As we build on the success that we have seen in this category and the ongoing popularity of home décor and design. We are also growing our decorative home offering online and in stores. Our assortment will now feature more lifestyle décor merchandise, enabling customers to find pieces that showcase the unique personality at home. We will continue to enhance our home business with the expansion of our furniture offering in 11 new locations in the third quarter. We are found that offering home and furniture enables us to round out our assortment, allowing us to be more competitive in the marketplace. It also serves as a great marketing vehicle drawing existing and new customers to our stores.

Our close to home initiative also includes and continues to be successful and a key differentiator for us. We saw great response to our first online sourcing fair and based on that success we opened our second online sourcing fair, which will run through the end of August. We expect to expand this program to 189 doors by the end of the year. Our second initiative focuses on driving consumer engagement and conversion. Traffic has been a headwind across the industry and we anticipate that we remain challenging. As improvements in conversion rate have a positive impact on overall results, we are focused on converting more customers that walk though our doors or visit us online. We are doing this from several angles that include a number of more tactical actions to improve customer service. This includes executing our toes on a tile initiative to improve how we greet our customers, increasing weekend staffing, reducing associate turnover by providing better training and in certain cases relocating customer service centers to the entrance of the store.

We are also evolving our marketing programs to better capture consumer attention and engage her with the Bon-Ton brand. We have partnered with an outside consultant who evaluated our current marketing program and made recommendations on where our efforts should be focused going forward. As a result of their findings, we are now creating more targeted marketing programs and optimizing our media mix to focus on areas that more effectively drive our business. For example, we have begun to place more emphasis on digital marketing to drive both our web and in-store businesses with targeted communications about the hottest brands, products, categories and special events. Given our customer base, we are also prudently leveraging traditional media channels that we have seen her responsive such as radio and television. We are also working to simplify our coupon strategy to ensure our customers see that they are getting the best deal when they shop at Bon-Ton.

Turning to e-commerce, we are taking steps to make our website more customer-friendly. We recently launched our new style to go fashion solution making trend line outfits quick and easy to buy. She can also now easily see what great events had taken place at her local store and be greeted with messages from the store manager inviting her to come shop. In addition, in September, we will be unveiling our new branding initiative and tagline better brands, bigger savings. This tagline speaks to our commitment to offer key national brands such as Calvin Klein and Michael Kors which greatly differentiate us from our competition in the majority of our local markets. As a reminder, we overlapped with Macy’s with just 32% of our markets, what we overlap the Kohl’s and JCPenney, which do not carry many of our major brands in 87% of our markets. The new tagline also refers to our promise to provide great savings to our customer throughout the remainder of the store. Importantly, we believe that this new brand identity will resonate with a broader consumer base than our current U.S. store, U.S. style tag enabling us to be more readily convey our amazing value proposition to consumers and ultimately engage with new customers who may never have to set a shopping at Bon-Ton previously. Overall, we believe that these marketing and customer service initiatives coupled with the work that we are doing to enhance our merchandise assortment will enable us to see better conversion trends in the second half of the year.

Third, our omni-channel business continues to have solid momentum and we are further enhancing the strength. As part of this, we are focused on increasing productivity in our West Jefferson fulfillment facility, where we have made good progress thus far. That said, we are continuing to refine our operational processes and procedures, we put the best team and training programs in place and improve the systems that we are using to make facility more effective and efficient overall. We expect that this will ultimately enable us to drive productivity up by nearly 25% for the year.

Fourth, we will see an opportunity to capitalize on competitor closings to enhance our real estate portfolio. For example, with expanded merchandise assortments at select stores to capture demand from customers that were impacted by these closings, one category where this is providing an incremental lift to our business is in cosmetics, as cosmetics can find favorite brands and products at Bon-Ton.

Finally, we have continued to strengthen our executive leadership team, which we are very excited about. As we previously announced, we have made changes with our merchandising, planning and private brand areas, most notably, promoting Chaz Offer to EVP, Chief Merchandising Officer, where he will be responsible for leading our merchandising strategy. In addition, Norm Veit has joined us as EVP, Chief Information Officer bringing extensive knowledge at IT operations and strategic planning as we work to further enhance our e-commerce and mobile businesses. We have a very strong team in place. And I look forward to working with the entire team as we execute our growth and profit improvement strategies. Overall, we expect that our focus on merchandising, conversion and omni-channel initiatives will continue to make the positive progress in the business for the remainder of the year.

Now, I will turn it over to Nancy to discuss our financial performance.

Nancy Walsh

Thank you, Bill and good morning everyone. As Bill mentioned, we are pleased to have made incremental improvement in our business during the second quarter. And as a result of this progress and our expectations for the remainder of the year, we are maintaining our full year guidance.

Turning to our second quarter results. Comp sales decreased 6.1% and total sales decreased 7% to $504.4 million. July was our strongest month in the quarter and this momentum has continued into August. Average ticket size increased in the quarter due to growth in units sold per transaction. Traffic trends while still negative improved from the first quarter, reflecting our efforts to drive customer engagement through expanded and more relevant marketing. Private label credit card sales as a percentage of total sales increased approximately 40 basis points to 57.4% in the quarter, signaling that our best customers remain fully engaged with our business.

We were also pleased to have continued our double-digit growth in omni-channel sales during the quarter driven by increased demand and conversion on both our e-commerce and mobile channels in the period. Other income in the quarter benefited primarily from $4.6 million in gift card breakage, a favorable variance of $4.3 million over the prior year. Gross margin decreased 100 basis points to 35.5% of net sales due primarily to increased promotions in the quarter. We remain committed to cost savings and continue to effectively execute on a number of profit improvement initiatives. These efforts resulted in an SG&A expense reduction of $20.7 million or 9.8% during the quarter.

Expenses totaled $191.2 million or 37.9% of net sales, which is a reduction of approximately 120 basis points compared to the expense rate in the prior year second quarter. We realized savings associated with prior year closed stores and reductions in consulting fees, medical insurance, payroll, taxes and rent as well as $7.8 million in gains associated with real estate transactions. Overall, we anticipate we will realize net savings of $50 million to $55 million in 2017 excluding the $10 million of expense associated with the 53rd week of this year. This resulted in an adjusted EBITDA increase of $6.6 million totaling $9.1 million in the current period, including gift card breakage, gains on real estate transactions and severance costs compared to adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 million in the prior year, including consulting fees and severance cost. Please note that the adjusted EBITDA is not a measure recognized under GAAP, refer to the table in our press release, which reconciles its non-GAAP measure to net loss.

Turning now to a review of select balance sheet items and other data. We ended the period with inventory down 5.1% from prior year as we remain disciplined in our inventory management program. That said, we are well-positioned with merchandise as we begin the fall season. We ended the quarter with total debt excluding non-cash items of $986.8 million, up 4% compared to the prior year period. This was the result of increased borrowings under our revolver to support various financing transactions and associated fees and to fund CapEx partly offset by cash from operations. At period end, debt consisted of $350 million of our senior notes due 2021, $506.3 million under our asset-based lending facility, $124.2 million of capital leases, and $13.3 million of financing leases associated with the Evergreen store. We expect to decrease debt by approximately $10 million to $15 million by the end of this fiscal year.

As of July 29, 2017, the company had approximately $171 million of excess borrowing capacity under its revolving facility. As of August 14, 2017, the company had $189 million of excess borrowing capacity under the credit facility. Historically, the second quarter represents our lowest availability level of the year given our significant seasonal variations. As their inventory levels build in advance of the holiday season, we anticipate higher levels of excess availability in back half.

Debt to EBITDA on a 12-month trailing basis is 9.3 times compared to 9.2 times in the previous year. Capital expenditures for the quarter, including external contributions, were approximately $21 million and net of external contributions were approximately $17 million. Our CapEx spending focused primarily on projects that build infrastructure for growth such as omni-channel enhancements, customer-facing store upgrades and information technology.

Turning now to our full year 2017 guidance, we are maintaining our full year adjusted EBITDA guidance of $115 million to $125 million. For reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA, please refer to our press release. We also continue to expect loss per share to be in the range of $2.08 to $2.59 inclusive of the $0.05 per share expense related to the 53rd week. Updated assumptions in our full year guidance include the following: a comp sales decrease now ranging from down 3.5% to down 4.5%, which excludes sales from the 53rd week; gross margin rate decreased now ranging from 40 to 60 basis points below the 2016 rate of 35.5%; SG&A expense now ranging from $834 million to $839 million, including approximately $10 million for the 53rd week compared to SG&A expense of $880.6 million in fiscal 2016. The improvement compared to the company’s prior guidance is primarily due to lower expenses related to the company’s recent real estate transactions as well as lower payroll and medical expenses. CapEx not to exceed $30 million, net of external contribution and an estimated 20.3 million weighted average shares outstanding. As a general note, our Form 10-Q for the second quarter will be available by September 7.

With that, we will open the call for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we will go first to Carla Casella from JPMorgan. Please go ahead, ma’am.

Nancy Walsh

Hi, Carla.

Carla Casella

How are you?

Nancy Walsh

Fine, thanks. Good morning.

Carla Casella

So, I am wondering that you are seeing much difference in performance between your mall stores and those that are off mall?

Bill Tracy

I don’t think we have that in front of us. I don’t think we are aware of anything that’s significantly different between the mall and the freestanding.

Carla Casella

Okay. And then on the gross margin weakness, you called out heavier markdown and I am wondering if you could give us anymore granularity on how much of that was clearance and what the ongoing non-clearance merchandise margin, was that up or down in the quarter and whether you think any of this was impact from JCPenney closing 127 stores across its chain?

Bill Tracy

I would tell you we are certainly seeing a more positive impact by the Macy’s closing. We are about nine stores this year that Macy’s has closed in our markets that we are certainly seeing a lift as I have mentioned in my remarks. I think the JCPenney closings have had a minimal impact. I mean if you look from what I saw of the list that was Penny’s closed were very small stores for the most part. So in the areas where we are, being like in $2 million range of a volume store, so that hasn’t been as much of an impact or a boost, but so in the Macy’s has.

Carla Casella

I am wondering though if JCPenney while they are going out of business and discounting did that cause more promotional pressure on your stores that were nearby, could that be…?

Bill Tracy

I think always more promotional pressure, but it certainly right now put a six week height of the GOB. That puts pressure for that six week period time then it passes and then we start ramping up and getting the benefit if you will.

Carla Casella

Okay, great.

Bill Tracy

But we didn’t do anything differently to promote the GOB stores that we bought.

Nancy Walsh

So Carla I will follow-up on that that last quarter we talked about in particular the Macy’s closing stores from ‘16 and ‘17 how much better they performed than our average that is following consistently in Q2 and particularly the 2017 closings and where Macy’s had they are going out of business sale for everything including cosmetics, we really saw tremendous strength in those particular doors. As Bill is mentioning about JCPenney, the initial time when they are going through the going out of business in those particular areas, we do see a decline, but that tends to pop-up going back. But we don’t normally see a tremendous impact from the JCPenney stores as much as with Macy’s.

Carla Casella

Okay. And on the ongoing merchandise margin excluding clearance, is that up or down?

Nancy Walsh

It was down as well.

Carla Casella

Okay. And did you give same-store sales for the six months?

Nancy Walsh

We did not.

Carla Casella

Okay. And then just one quick on the gifts card breakage, I am assuming that’s a one-time benefit or is that something we could see that other income increased going forward?

Nancy Walsh

No, that is a one-time benefit.

Carla Casella

Okay. And my last question accounts payable, the days in payable seem to come down a little bit, I am wondering if you have changed any terms or paying your vendors any sooner and getting any margin benefit for that?

Nancy Walsh

We have very long-standing relationships with our vendors. And we continue to receive tremendous support from them. And we continue to manage our business accordingly.

Bill Tracy

Like I would tell you, in my newness as the incoming guy and I have been out in the market and meet with the vendor community and they have been very supportive with The Bon-Ton. It was really just terrific. So really exciting to see that.

Carla Casella

Great. Thank you.

Steven Ruggiero

Thank you for taking the questions. I have three, I just want to verify a fact before I ask my first question that’s regarding SG&A down 20 points year-over-year for the quarter, Nancy you had indicated I believe that it was included $7.8 million in gains related to real estate in the current quarter?

Nancy Walsh

That’s correct.

Steven Ruggiero

Okay. So the first question is are there any more real estate transactions that will close this year that result in gains and that is part of your guidance that you have provided us with today for SG&A?

Nancy Walsh

So I will start with that we are always looking for opportunities to monetize our assets particularly real estate. I do have a transaction that we are working on currently in the third quarter. At this point it looks pretty good. I will update as appropriate. But it is not currently included in our plan that has been provided so that would be a little bit of upside for us in terms of both cash and a very small profit.

Steven Ruggiero

Okay. Sub-question, how many stores do you expect to end up with – at year end?

Nancy Walsh

We are expecting to close between six and eight stores this year. So I would – that would get us to about 255 to 265, 255 sorry.

Steven Ruggiero

So six to eight, including what you have done in the first half?

Nancy Walsh

That’s correct.

Steven Ruggiero

Okay. Second question is almost a comment and that is your comp store sales growth now down 3.5 to 4.5, if I run my numbers based on what you have done in the first half with down two comp store sales in the second half, you are about at the low end closing in at the low end of your guidance, what gives you the confidence that you are going to only have down two in an environment where foot traffic transactions were down mid single?

Nancy Walsh

Well, like we talked about the end of the first quarter, we have run those same scenarios where we take our current trend in the first half. And we take a look at the initiatives that we have in play right now which we have talked about will impact us much more heavily in the second half. So the customer conversion initiatives we talked about, our marketing initiatives, some other merchandising initiatives that we are putting into place and assuming a relatively conservative portion of those actually occur we are still showing that the second half is achievable. And then building in the profit improvement which we have very successfully achieved last year, we are on track for this year, certainly maybe a little bit ahead. And we are expecting the benefit, the biggest benefit of that to occur in the second half. So you will note that when we took the comp down, we also increased our sales reductions or the expense reductions rather, because we are seeing that we are trending a little bit ahead. So all of those combined we are comfortable that we can hit that minus 3.5, minus 4.5 in terms of comps and be in the range of $115 million to $125 million in EBITDA.

Steven Ruggiero

Okay. Which leads to this final question…

Bill Tracy

We don’t provide quarter-to-date results. Now, we have seen in our business, proven the business of all July was our best month in the second quarter. The trends thus far in August have been consistent with July, so that gives us further confidence.

Steven Ruggiero

Okay, Bill that’s helpful. Thank you. And then the final question for you both, you indicated once again $115 million or $125 million as full year adjusted EBITDA guidance, your interest expense, your CapEx really isn’t changing sort of obvious the assumption that has or a couple of the assumptions that need to change potentially related to getting to your new guidance for decrease in debt, you were at down 20 to 30, now you are down 15 to 20 at the end of fiscal 2017, this is what you are guiding to, is it working capital or what’s the rub here that gives you less confidence to reduce debt more?

Nancy Walsh

Well, most of it performance from the first half, so the working capital assumptions have decreased with that and the real estate transactions are assisting, but to be conservative we have taken down that estimate.

Steven Ruggiero

Okay, that’s fair. Alright. Thank you so much. Good luck with the second half.

Nancy Walsh

Thank you.

Bill Tracy

Thank you.

Bill Tracy

Thank you for joining us today. And we appreciate your interest in The Bon-Ton.

