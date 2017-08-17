So About That Gary Cohn Rumor

It didn't take long before that contention would be proven demonstrably correct.

On Wednesday evening, I warned readers that the fate of Gary Cohn was going to be important for markets.

Ok, so let me start this short piece by saying that I'm writing it at 12:45, so I have no idea how we'll close.

But what I do know is that what I wrote last night about how one of the biggest concerns investors should have going forward is whether or not Gary Cohn resigns from Trump's administration has proven to be demonstrably prescient.

Here's an excerpt from that post:

As you might have heard, Gary Cohn is said to be displeased with the situation. And see this is another one of those times when politics undoubtedly has implications for markets. Because Gary Cohn is a key piece of the puzzle for tax reform and not only that, he is by many accounts first in line for Janet Yellen's job.

Well first thing this morning, Yale’s Jeffrey Sonnenfeld told CNBC the following about Cohn:

I don’t want to be an alarmist, but there is a lot of faith that he is going to help carry through the tax reform that people are looking for. I think if he steps away, it would crash the markets.

Then, just a short while later, a rumor began to circulate that Cohn was set to resign.

First Axios, and then the White House itself, rushed to call that "100% false," but the damage was already done. Look at this stacked, 4-pane with S&P futures (SPY) on top followed by the VIX, Nasdaq futures, and USDJPY:

Anyone wants to look at those candles and try to argue Cohn doesn't matter to markets?

I'm just kidding. Please don't argue that.

But in case you're inclined, here's the series of headline that hit on the Terminal from that first purple bar to the second:

All Eyes on Gary Cohn

Cohn Is 'One of the More Credible Cabinet Appointments'

REPORTS THAT GARY COHN RESIGNED ARE SAID ‘100% FALSE’: AXIOS

Markets Reverse Tack on Axios Tweet

Role of economic adviser Gary Cohn in particular focus; unconfirmed rumor fueled by Twitter post from unverified account that he was stepping down swept through markets; Axios reported it’s completely false

Banks Pared Losses as Axios Deflects Speculation Cohn’s Quitting

COHN INTENDS TO REMAIN IN POSITION AS NEC DIRECTOR: WHITE HOUSE

USTs Further Pare Gains as White House Affirms Cohn Position

So that's what the pros were seeing, reading, and trading on. There is no question about it.

As of midday, the market has yet to retrace the risk-off move and indeed, Donald Trump doubled down on the rhetoric that reportedly angered Cohn this morning. That's not a partisan statement, all you have to do is look at Trump's Twitter feed for confirmation - it's right there.

Here's a more telling chart that shows you the reaction across assets as the Cohn rumor started to circulate (VIX in bottom pane):

And that's just one unconfirmed rumor that was subsequently denied.

My question to you remains the same as that which I posted in the comments section of the linked article above: Do you really think the fate of Gary Cohn in this administration doesn't matter to your portfolio?

If your answer is "yes, I still believe that," well then maybe you didn't check your portfolio this morning.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.