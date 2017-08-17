T2 Biosystems: Does This Busted IPO Have More Upside After 50% Rise?

Given this, we are publishing previously exclusive research done one month ago for perusal to the wider Seeking Alpha community.

However, the shares have been on the move recently, rising more than 50% in August to date.

T2 Biosystems is the classic IPO that had dropped some 80% from its offering price in 2014.

The Chinese use two brush strokes to write the word "crisis." One brush stroke stands for danger, the other for opportunity. In a crisis, be aware of the danger — but recognize the opportunity. —John. F. Kennedy

One month ago, we did a deep dive over at our sister publication, the Insiders Forum, on a small biotech concern that was down more than three-quarters from its original offering price back in 2014. However, the company had some attractive features and some recent insider buying.

The shares have since rallied some 50% in August, and could rally further, given how far below their 2014 IPO price they still are. Given that, this seems like a classic "busted IPO" now on the rise. Therefore, I am now going to make that previously exclusive analysis available for perusal to a wider audience here on Seeking Alpha.

The following is reposted from our article published July 19, 2017:

Company Overview:

With a market capitalization of around $90 million, shares of T2 Biosystems (TTOO) have fallen nearly 80% since their initial public offering in late 2014. Price action has not fared any better in 2017, as year to date the share price has been chopped roughly in half. For a firm ranked the second fastest growing public company in Massachusetts, management has a lot of room to improve in terms of generating returns for shareholders.

The Lexington-based biotech was founded in 2006 with the objective of improving patient outcomes, lowering mortality rates, and reducing costs to the healthcare system by enabling medical professionals to make better informed treatment decisions earlier. As an in vitro diagnostics company, they offer their T2 Magnetic Resonance Technology (T2MR) as a fast, sensitive and straight-forward alternative to competitor diagnostics. T2MR can receive different sample types (urine, saliva, serum, plasma, whole blood, sputum) and swiftly detect biomarkers and pathogens.

Product Portfolio:

Originally the firm targeted sepsis and Lyme disease, two areas for which management believes significant unmet medical need exists as currently approved therapies could realize greater efficacy if conditions were diagnosed sooner. In 2014 they received FDA approval for their initial two products, T2Dx Instrument and the T2Candida Panel.

According to their annual report, sepsis is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, with a mortality rate of around 30% and affecting primarily elderly, immunocompromised, and critical care patients. Consider that the cost of treating sepsis amounted to over $23 billion in 2013, or 5% of costs related to domestic hospital stays. Candida is the deadliest form of common bloodstream infections that cause sepsis (mortality rate on average 40%) and affects over 135,000 patients in the United States each year. A study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine concluded that targeted antifungal treatment provided within 24 hours of symptoms appearing led to hospital stays decreasing by ten days and average cost of care per patient decreasing by $30,000.

Traditionally, diagnosis of sepsis can be a tedious process of obtaining blood cultures and species identification, where false negative test results commonly occur which in turn leads to delays in patients receiving the targeted treatment that they so desperately need (also incurring additional expenses for hospitals). Consider that negative blood culture results are only trusted by 36% of physicians and that the window of the first hour of treatment is crucial, with each hour of delay correlated with an average decrease in survival of 7.6%. Other studies showed that Candida mortality rate can be significantly reduced if targeted therapy is administered within 12 hours of symptoms appearing. Taking into account the above, pivotal trial results of T2Candida were quite definitive, with actionable results delivered on average in 4.2 hours.

On their quarterly conference call Senior Vice President Rahul Dhanda highlighted a case study involving the Lee Memorial Health System, revealing that adoption of the T2Candida Panel has resulted in $200 savings every time they test a patient based on the value of negative test results allowing them to discontinue therapy, all the while reducing length of patient stays and avoiding complications that arise when Candida is untreated or treated too late.

Management’s chosen strategy has been to establish a direct, targeted sales force in the United States, while partnering in Europe for distribution, whose task it is to educate physicians and highlight the value proposition of their products in order to drive adoption. The business model is a simple one of establishing recurring revenue streams as hospitals order T2Dx and utilize diagnostic panels, while the longer term strategy is to broaden into other indications and addressable markets beyond infectious disease.

As for applications in development, management is focusing on T2Bacteria, T2Resistance and T2Lyme. Earlier this year a multi-site clinical trial for T2Bacteria was initiated.

As stated before, competition from much larger companies with traditional blood-culture diagnostic offerings (ie. Becton Dickinson, bioMerieux) is a concern, as well as those offering post-culture species identification including using both molecular and non-molecular methods (ie. Luminex, Genmark, Accelerate Diagnostics, Cepheid, Bruker).

In terms of future catalysts that could boost share price, the firm continues to expand their European presence to 10 countries and management has guided for a filing to the FDA in the near term for their T2Bacteria offering. Additionally, they expect to obtain a CE mark to launch T2Bacteria in Europe in the second half of 2017, complete preclinical studies for T2Lyme, and begin preclinical studies for Gram-negative resistance panel (early 2018) as part of their partnership with Allergan (AGN).

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

Although analyst coverage on the name appears mixed, the average price target of just over $6.00 a share represents over a double from the present share price. On May 28th BTIG upgraded the name to Neutral from Sell with a $4 price target, citing the upcoming panel for T2Bacteria as a positive catalyst. It appears that insiders have been buying shares on the open market, including a director purchasing $35,000 in stock and the COO purchasing 5,000 shares (both in early June). Two other officers made small buys of 1,000 shares apiece at the same time.

The company’s most recent quarterly report indicates a turnaround might be in early innings, as management secured commitments from new hospital clients in the United States and Europe that will grant access to an estimated 30,000 additional patients annually who are considered to be at high risk of sepsis. They ended the quarter with contracts in place at 126 hospitals in the United States, while product revenue of $631,000 grew 45% over the same quarter last year. As for the balance sheet, they ended the quarter with $58.8 million in cash while operating expenses of $12.5 million were roughly equal to the previous quarter.

Outlook:

Obviously, T2 Biosystems has not delivered for shareholders to this point in its journey as a public company. However, it is targeting an important niche and has managed to garner FDA approval and move from a Tier 4 to Tier 3 stock. Sales growth is proceeding nicely, albeit off a small base and insiders are doing some small buying. The company should have enough cash on the balance sheet through at least the end of 2018.

In addition, the shares surged 15% yesterday after the company announced CE Mark certification for its T2Bacteria Panel performed on its T2Dx instrument. I think T2 Biosytems merits a place on the ‘watch list’ and possibly a small stake for more aggressive investors within a well-diversified biotech portfolio. I plan to initiate a small holding and keep an eye on this possible turnaround play pending further developments.

We often miss opportunity because it's dressed in overalls and looks like work. —Thomas Edison

