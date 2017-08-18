MLP Gas Pipeline Projects Near Approval

By Karyl Patredis

The FERC has a quorum. Now what?

We've had our eye on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) since the beginning of the year. To make a long story short, there have been several "comings and goings" around the FERC over the past year, but now the FERC has returned to a quorum and can finally start approving projects again.

On August 4th, the senate confirmed Neil Chatterjee and Robert Powelson to the FERC. Chatterjee was sworn in on August 8th and will temporarily act as chairman. Powelson was sworn in August 10th and returned the group to a quorum after six months.

Here's a sampling of gas pipelines that are in the queue for approval:

In a podcast posted August 14th, Chatterjee was interviewed regarding the future of the FERC. He said the commissioners' first priority is to get started on the backlog. Chatterjee is well aware of the anxiety that many have felt over the inability to get new projects approved. He assured podcast listeners that Cheryl LaFleur (former acting chairman and the only remaining commissioner before last week's additions) has carefully prepared for the return of a quorum and believes the team will be able to address the backlog in short order, although no specific timeline was provided.

Notably, two other candidates were recently nominated to the FERC and are awaiting confirmation from the Senate: Richard Glick (D) and Kevin McIntyre (R). Glick currently serves as general counsel for the Democrats on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. McIntyre is an attorney leading the energy practice at his law firm in Cleveland and is expected to be named the permanent chairman of the FERC.

The majority of the pipelines waiting for approval are in New England and the Mid-Atlantic. While their completion and operation will be remunerative for their owners, operators, and associated investors, the completion will also likely lower differentials in the area, keeping natural gas prices low. That said, a FERC-approved project does not necessarily mean the project will come to fruition; operators will still face other governmental red tape, particularly in the Northeast region. The Access Northeast pipeline, first proposed by SEP, now an Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) project due to the ENB/Spectra Energy (NYSE:SE) merger, recently withdrew its pipeline application since the Massachusetts court, as of August 2016, has prohibited utilities (the owners of the power plant generating electricity in the region and future customers of the pipeline) from raising rates in order to help support the pipeline. Regulatory approval, once a given with infrastructure companies, are now no longer taken for granted, thereby making existing infrastructure even more valuable.

[1] D has an MLP, Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM).

[2] Including: NJR Pipeline Company, PSEG Power, SJI Midstream, Southern Company Gas, and UGI Energy Services.

Disclosure: © Alerian 2017. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior consent of Alerian. It is provided as general information only and should not be taken as investment advice. Employees of Alerian are prohibited from owning individual MLPs. For more information on Alerian and to see our full disclaimer, visit http://www.alerian.com/disclaimers.

Karyl Patredis is the Manager of Corporate Communications at Alerian, which equips investors to make informed decisions about Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) and energy infrastructure. Ms. Patredis leads the firm's ongoing efforts toward greater organizational efficiency. She also oversees Alerian's feedback process for creative output and is a regular contributor to Alerian Insights, the firm's primary platform for sharing its research findings with stakeholders. Ms. Patredis graduated with a Master of Science in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Dallas and a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Texas A&M University.