First Hawaiian: King Of The Islands

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) is the oldest, as well as the largest, full service bank headquartered in Hawaii. It also maintains a leading position in Guam and Saipan as well. The bank interests me for numerous reasons, so I decided to begin the research process with this article.

The business

FHB owns the largest deposit market share in Hawaii at roughly 36.6% (according to its most recent 10-K), as well as the largest shares in Guam and Saipan, at 36.1% and 38% share, respectively. I find this attractive for a few reasons.

For one, operating in Hawaii seems to lend the company a "WD-40" style niche, because it's highly specialized and profitable, but not really large or profitable enough for the biggest banks to want to compete with it, at least in my opinion. I don't think it would be very lucrative for say JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) or Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) to come in and compete with it in Hawaii, let alone in Guam or Saipan.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH), its closest competitor in size, maintains 31.8% deposit share, with the top six banks holding 98% overall deposit market share in Hawaii, according to FHB's most recent investor presentation. I think this means an almost automatic moat for Hawaiian banks, especially the largest, most dominant two. Loyalty among customers also appears to be strong, as well as "sticky".

It also provides the company with a growing, low-cost deposit base - largely due to its leading market share, but also because of its strong brand and embedded identity within the community's mind. Deposits have grown 6.2% annualized since 2005, increasing every year, including the Great Recession years. Loans grew at a similar rate and have also increased every year, with the exception of 2010-2011 where they remained flat - but didn't decline. This appears to be one of the banks people flocked to the last time we had a major crisis in the U.S.

A dominant franchise business

FHB's strong franchise business niche also comes with certain risks. It's highly leveraged to the growth of the Hawaiian economy, which relies heavily on tourism and military spending. It operates roughly 57 branches in Hawaii, but only three in Guam and two more in Saipan. This also means it's subject to not only things like tsunamis, earthquakes, etc. but also potential geopolitical tensions, such as the recent escalations between the U.S. and North Korea, where Guam was directly threatened. Still, 83% of deposits are based in Hawaii, and roughly 70% of loans.

It's also a "controlled" company, because BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY) owns roughly 62% of its common stock, and is largely able to say what the company can (or can't) do whether minority shareholders like it or not. It's effectively a controlled subsidy of BNPP, so this is something to keep in mind for potential investors (such as myself).

Comparative valuations: A better bank for less?

First Hawaiian is by no means cheap on an absolute basis or even in relation to some of its peers on the mainland U.S, but it's trading at a discount to Bank of Hawaii.

The duopolistic Hawaiian banks both maintain solid asset quality, and I think both are above-average operations, but FHB is my favorite.

For one thing, FHB currently yields above 3%, where BOH's yield is stuck below 2.5%. FHB also maintains superior returns on tangible assets and equity. Actually, it leads the pack.

Source: 2017 investor presentation

To conclude with a final metric, I'll also highlight FHB's leading efficiency ratio of roughly 47% versus the average of 59.9% for U.S. public banks with $10-50 billion in assets. The ratio remained around 47.3% during its most recent quarter while it was at roughly 55.9% during Bank of Hawaii's most recent quarter.

Conclusion

Both Bank of Hawaii and First Hawaiian trade at premium valuations, but they also have very deep, entrenched moats in my opinion. This allows them to maintain dominate market shares with very little competition from larger players. I am especially interested in FHB, due to its relatively cheaper valuations, higher dividend yield, best-in-class efficiency ratio, and stellar asset quality. I think it's the best franchise money can buy when looking at publicly-traded banks in Hawaii.

