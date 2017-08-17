Revance Therapeutics: An Undervalued Botox Competitor

Company description:

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new botulinum toxin, daxibotulinumtoxinA (Daxi). The company is testing Daxi in two delivery systems: topical gel (RT001) and injectable (RT002). RT001 is currently in preclinical testing to determine which indications to initiate clinical trials. RT002 is currently in clinical trials for three indications:

Glabellar lines (frown lines) in Phase III trials with results due in Q4 2017. Cervical dystonia with recently released positive Phase II results in May 2017. Plantar fasciitis in a phase II trial with results due in Q4 2017.

In its Q2 conference call, RVNC guided that it has sufficient liquidity to fund operations through the first quarter of 2019. Given its closest product to market is still about three years away, RVNC will most likely need to raise funds over the next 12-18 months. It currently has $165.5 million in cash and an at-the-market facility with the ability to raise roughly $50 million more to fund operations. This will give the company runway to the third quarter 2019 based on its current cash burn rates. Management is also seeking opportunities to partner outside of North America, which will provide another liquidity resource. In my opinion, a partnership won’t occur until after Phase III results in the frown line indication later this year as this will improve the terms of any potential partnership, assuming results are positive.

Timeline:

Based on industry standards and current guidance from management, the following timeline can be estimated:

Frown Lines (Company Guidance):

Q4 2017 - Phase III efficacy results

2018 - Phase III safety results

2019 - BLA Filing

2019/2020 - U.S. Approval and Launch

2020+ - Ex-U.S. Approval and Launch

Cervical Dystonia (Estimate):

2H 2017 - FDA/EMA Phase III Trial Design meetings

2018 - Initiate Phase III Trial

2021 - Phase III results

2022/20223 - Approval and Launch

Plantar Fasciitis (Estimate):

Q4 2017 - Phase II results

2019 - Initiate Phase IIb trial

2021 - Phase IIb results

2022 - Initiate Phase III trial

2025 - Phase III results

2027/2028 - Approval and Launch

Mechanism of Action:

Botulinum toxin works by targeting neuromuscular junctions. These neuromuscular junctions are used by the nervous system to send signals through acetylcholine to tell our muscles to move. Botulinum toxin binds to these neuromuscular junctions then is passively transported through endocytosis. During the process, the botulinum toxin molecule is activated causing it to move across the vesicle membrane and into the cell cytoplasm. At this point, the botulinum toxin cleaves the SNAP-25 protein, preventing acetylcholine from being released. This leaves the body unable to transmit a signal for muscles to move causing temporary local paralysis in the muscle.

Simply, botulinum toxin prevents the body from sending signals to muscles telling them to move causing temporary paralysis in this muscle. For example, frown lines are caused by muscles contracting; once a botulinum toxin injection is received, those muscles no longer receive the signal to contract which causes the frown lines to recede temporarily.

Currently, the four formulations of botulinum toxin on the market all have warning labels of various adverse events due to diffusion. When a consumer receives an injection, they receive a large enough dose for the botulinum toxin mechanism of action to work effectively; however, the molecule has a propensity to spread throughout the injection site causing other muscles to interact with the botulinum toxin which leads to facial freezing, eye lid drooping, muscle weakness, and other side effects.

Daxi is being developed as a response to this issue by taking the botulinum toxin molecule and introducing RVNC’s peptide technology. RVNC’s peptide changes the mechanism of action of the botulinum toxin as the peptide carries a positive charge while the botulinum toxin carries a negative charge; this causes the peptide to surround the botulinum toxin molecule. This interaction causes Daxi to be actively transmitted while other neuromodulators are passively transmitted. This difference reduces the amount of diffusion of the botulinum toxin that is caused by passive transmission. In turn, active transmission will allow higher doses of botulinum toxin which leads to increased efficacy, longer duration of effect, and fewer adverse events. If Daxi’s peptide technology can prevent this issue in any capacity, then Daxi could become a market leader in one or more indications.

RT001 - Topical Gel:

RT001 is the topical gel formulation of Daxi being investigated by RVNC, and is currently in preclinical trials. RT001 was being investigated in two indications, crow’s feet and hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating); however, after mixed results and failed trials, RVNC decided to halt the program.

In the crow’s feet indication, RT001 produced positive results during Phase II trials then failed a Phase III trial. After failing the first Phase III trial, RVNC initiated a proof-of-concept trial which produced positive results leading RVNC to initiate another Phase III trial for crow’s feet. RT001 failed this second Phase III trial which led RVNC to halt clinical phase testing of RT001 and focus its efforts on RT002.

In the hyperhidrosis indication, RT001 was tested up to a Phase II trial and halted shortly after due to the results from the final Phase III trial in crow’s feet. The trial achieved positive results; however, the results weren’t statistically significant as there were only 67 patients enrolled in the trial.

Quite frankly, the failure of the topical gel application isn’t surprising. A topical gel applicator will have trouble succeeding as the botulinum toxin will have significant diffusion and issues penetrating deep enough to reach the muscles for the mechanism of action to work. RT001 remains in preclinical testing in a number of indications; however, I remain skeptical that a topical gel application of botulinum toxin will ever succeed.

RT002 - Injectable:

RT002 is the injectable formulation of Daxi being investigated by RVNC, and is being tested in three indications:

Frown Lines - RT002 is currently in three Phase III tests in this indication, two are testing for efficacy and one is a long-term safety study. Initial studies began in a Phase I/II trial, RT002 was administered in four cohorts where the final cohort was the only one that measure duration of effect. In this cohort, RT002 showed a duration of effect of 29.4 weeks. In Phase III trials, three different doses of Daxi were tested against Botox 20U and a placebo to test for efficacy and determine optimal dosing for Phase III trials. In this trial, Daxi was tested at 20U, 40U and 60U; all three cohorts proved to be more effective than 20U Botox. It was determined that 40U Daxi was the optimal dosage as its median duration was 23.8 weeks against 18.8 weeks in Botox.

When discussing this trial during its latest quarterly conference call, management indicated that it believed a duration of effect of six months could be achieved. Management is hoping to bring RT002 to market with a label indicating a duration of effect of six months compared to Botox’s duration label of 3-4 months, which will allow it to significantly differentiate Daxi when compared to Botox in the frown line indication.

Cervical Dystonia - RVNC released Phase II results in cervical dystonia in May of this year. The results were positive and proved to be superior compared to all formulations currently on the market. Daxi’s duration of effect was 24 weeks in all three dosing cohorts, and management believes the duration of effect could have been longer if the testing hadn’t been stopped at 24 weeks due to trial design. Daxi’s duration of effect is quite impressive considering Dysport, Xeomin, Myobloc, and Botox all have a duration of 12-16 weeks.

I believe the biggest takeaway in these results is that there were no dose escalation related adverse events. This is a significant point as RVNC believes its peptide technology allows it to safely deliver higher doses of botulinum toxin when compared to competitors, and this data served as more evidence to these claims. RVNC is currently in discussions with the FDA and EMA to determine Phase III trial design, which should begin in early 2018. If these results are shown again in the Phase III trials, then Daxi could become the market leader in the $1 billion cervical dystonia market.

Plantar Fasciitis - Daxi is currently in Phase II testing for plantar fasciitis. In its latest conference call, management confirmed that this is more of a Phase I/II trial as the trial is designed for eight-week endpoints with a 16-week follow-up with each patient. Its focus in this test is to determine what benefits Daxi will provide, if any. Once this phase is complete and if results are positive, then a Phase IIB trial will be run to determine which dose is optimal for a Phase III trial. This indication is in early testing; however, if Daxi’s results are proven to be positive in the frown lines indication, then it is reasonable to assume that this indication will also see positive results once the optimal dosing is determine.

Phase III Frown Lines Trials:

In its July 2017 Investor Presentation, RVNC detailed the design of the ongoing Phase III frown lines trials. The primary endpoint is a composite of two data points:

Subjects with a 2 point or greater improvement from baseline in the investigator assessed frown line severity score A patient and investigator assessed frown line severity score of “none” or “mild”

The primary endpoint will be used for FDA approval upon trial completion. The secondary endpoint measures duration of reduction in severity, and is being tested for marketing purposes as RVNC is seeking to prove its claims of a six month duration of effect.

RVNC is using 40U RT002 in these trials as it was chosen to be the optimal dose based on risk/reward analysis. Since 40U RT002 was tested in Phase II trials, RVNC has analyzed this data using the Phase III trial endpoints.

This analysis shows that in per-protocol analysis, 51.3% of patients meet the primary endpoint, while in intent-to-treat analysis, 52.8% of patients met this endpoint. Xeomin, which is the closest comparison to Botox, showed results of 48% of patients meeting the primary endpoint which led to FDA approval. Botox was approved before the latest FDA approval guidelines, so the trials cannot be compared.

In the secondary endpoint, percentage of patient with a severity score of none or mild will be assessed over time. Based on Phase II trials, RT002 shows 30.2% of patients still have a score of none or mild at week 24, whereas Botox has shown to only have 12% of patients with this score at week 24.

The Phase II data analyzed in the Phase III trial endpoints do not guarantee positive results in the Phase III trials; however, the data does point to a high chance of success. I believe positive results in this trial will significantly derisk RVNC’s pipeline, and if the duration of effect proves to be six months, then Daxi will be the superior neuromodulator in the frown lines market.

Market Opportunity:

RVNC’s Daxi will be competing with four other neuromodulators currently on the market.

Dysport - This formulation attempts to use smaller molecules of botulinum toxin to produce a better effect; however, the smaller molecules lead to greater diffusion. This greater diffusion leads to more adverse effects and less efficacy. Dysport is simply an inferior neuromodulator. Xeomin - Xeomin is similar to Botox in efficacy, and is offered at a slightly discounted price to Botox and Dysport. Merz Pharmaceuticals developed Xeomin and is a smaller, private pharmaceutical company and it has made minimal efforts to take a larger share of the neuromodulator market. Botox - Botox produced by Allergan (NYSE:AGN) dominates the neuromodulator market and will serve as the main competition for RVNC as Botox accounted for $2.8 billion of the $3.7 billion in 2016. Myobloc - This is a botulinum toxin type B formulation, and is currently only used in cervical dystonia with a duration of effect of 12-16 weeks.

RVNC has a focused strategy on how to attain market share in its three indications:

Frown Lines - Frown lines is the only cosmetic indication currently being pursued by RVNC. Frown lines, known formally as glabellar lines, are simply forehead wrinkles, and can be treated for 3-4 months at a time. RVNC has stated it will attack the frown lines market by providing a superior duration of wrinkle reduction. Daxi has shown in clinical trials to have a duration of effect that is on average five weeks longer than Botox; the value proposition to consumers is the chance to have fewer visits to maintain the same results as Botox. RVNC believes by highlighting its superior duration, it can take share from Botox as well as the other competitors. I believe that RVNC can easily take share from Dysport and Xeomin with a solid marketing effort and a superior formulation. The key will be taking share from Botox, which will prove difficult given its market position; however, if Daxi can prove its superior duration of effect, then RVNC could easily take enough share from Botox to capture 20% or more of the market. Considering the market size and market growth rate, RVNC doesn’t need to take a large amount of market share to be considering commercially successful given its current valuation. Cervical Dystonia - Cervical dystonia is a painful condition defined by involuntary muscle contractions in the neck. This can cause the head to move uncontrollably forward or backward. Neuromodulators are used to treat the symptoms of cervical dystonia as it weakens the muscles in the neck that cause the contractions. Since the muscles in the neck are large, a higher dosage of botulinum toxin is needed to treat this condition. RVNC believes its peptide technology will allow it to safely use higher doses than competitors, which will allow for more effective and longer lasting treatment. In its most recent quarter’s conference call, RVNC detailed the significant results compared to current competition in cervical dystonia. Based on the Phase II results, Daxi’s duration of effect lasted 24 weeks compared to the 12-16 week duration of effect of Botox, Dysport, Myobloc, and Xeomin. If these results are replicated in Phase III testing, RVNC will easily have the superior neuromodulator in this indication, and will be able to take significant share as a result. Plantar Fasciitis - Plantar fasciitis is a condition in which the band of tissues (plantar fascia) that run across the bottom of the foot becomes inflamed. Plantar fasciitis is one of the most common causes of heal pain. RVNC is investigating whether botulinum toxin can help reduce this heal pain by targeting the inflamed tissue. There are currently no neuromodulators in this indication, so RVNC will have the first-mover advantage. If Daxi proves to be a viable treatment, then it could easily achieve 50% share of this indication.

Valuation:

In valuing RVNC, I make a few key assumptions sourced from the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Research Association: Annual development costs of $4 million per trial, future costs of $1,300,000 for approval costs for each drug, and manufacturing and marketing costs of 60% annual revenue. These assumptions as well as the discount rate and risk adjustment methods are based on industry standards. Formulations in Phase II trials are typically risk adjusted by 30%, formulations in Phase III by 67%, and formulations facing FDA approval are risk adjusted by 81%.

Based on industry analysis, RVNC estimates frown lines and cervical dystonia are both roughly $1 billion markets, and plantar fasciitis is a $250 million market. Based on Global Industry Analysts, Inc. report, the neuromodulator market is expected to have a CAGR of 10.7% over the next decade. As of the quarter ended June 30, 2017, RVNC has a fully diluted share count of 34.3 million. I use a discount rate of 15% based on RVNC’s cost of capital; this along with the risk adjustment factors provide a cautious approach to a risky clinical stage biotech company.

Frown Lines: In valuing the frown lines indication, I assume RVNC can take 20% market share, which I believe is a conservative assumption based on RVNC’s data produced to date showing Daxi to be a superior formulation. Based on these assumptions, the frown lines indication can be valued at an NPV of roughly $965 million or about $28.15/share. Risk adjusting by roughly 80% gives a valuation of $22.75/share. Since this indication reports Phase III results in Q4 2017 and will still need FDA approval, the valuation should be risk adjusted by a blended factor of 80%.

Cervical Dystonia: In valuing the cervical dystonia indication, I follow similar assumptions to the frown lines indication. Assuming 20% share, the cervical dystonia indication can be valued at an NPV of roughly $795 million or about $23.25/share. Since this indication recently reported Phase II results and will still need to be evaluated in Phase III trials, then approved by the FDA, the valuation should be risk adjusted by a factor of 67%, giving a valuation of $15.50/share.

Plantar Fasciitis: RVNC will have first-mover advantage in plantar fasciitis, so I assume RVNC will be able to take a market share of 50%. Based on the current market of $250 million, the plantar fasciitis indication can be valued at $370 million, or $10.80/share. This indication reports Phase II data in Q4 2017, so plantar fasciitis will still need to be evaluated in Phase III trials, then approved by the FDA. Adjusting for these factors by 67% gives a risk adjusted valuation of $7.25/share.

This analysis gives a total risk adjusted value of $45.50/share, which is under the consensus from sell side of $50.

If Daxi proves to be as effective as shown in the released Phase II results in frown lines and cervical dystonia, then it would prove to be the superior formulation in these indications and could easily take higher market share than 20%. If this bullish scenario plays out, taking into consideration the estimated consumer growth of the neuromodulator market and expanding indications, RVNC could become an attractive buyout target.

Risks:

Reliant on success of RT002 - RVNC’s success lies entirely in RT002. If the drug proves to be ineffective in upcoming trials, then RVNC’s equity is most likely worthless as RT001 and RT002 will no longer have commercial prospects.

Access to financing/Dilution - RVNC will most likely have to use its at-the-market financing facility again further diluting shares. Currently, RVNC has sufficient liquidity through the first quarter of 2019 so any further dilution won’t happen in the short term. If Phase III trials in frown lines are success in Q4 2017, then RVNC will be able to partner outside North America which will allow it to access financing without further share dilution.

Competition - In my opinion, this is the biggest risk facing RVNC. Botox will prove to be extremely competitive due to AGN’s marketing capabilities and Botox’s entrenched position in the market. If RT002 proves to be the superior drug, then RVNC will have a great chance to take market share. I believe RVNC can be a successful investment if it takes 20% share in the frown lines and cervical dystonia markets; however taking even a small share from AGN will prove to be a significant undertaking.

Manufacturing/Supplier Issues - RVNC internally produces RT001 and RT002, if there are issues at its facilities or with its suppliers, then operations would be significantly affected including trials being halted.

Short Thesis:

The short thesis on RVNC centered on the Phase II frown lines data release. In this release, the safety data and efficacy data featured different population values for the same cohorts. The safety data featured the full cohort populations while the efficacy data had 10-15 patients missing in each cohort with no explanation as to why the patients were missing. The short thesis stated that these patients were not included in the efficacy data as they would prove that Daxi doesn’t work. The second portion of the short thesis stated that even if these results were included, Daxi wouldn’t meet FDA approval standards for botulinum toxin formulations in clinical trials.

The missing data portion of the short thesis has been indirectly addressed by RVNC when it presented data from its Phase II clinical trial at the TOXINS 2017 conference. This presentation details the patient populations and why the patients were not included in the efficacy data. The results presented in the Phase II trials were based on per-protocol analysis, which only includes data from patients who completed the trials, so the missing patients were excluded due to breaking various trial regulations. The majority of patients broke trial regulations by showing up either too early or too late by five days to the 24 week follow-up appointment. In fairness to this portion of the short thesis, data providing clarity over this issue was delayed in being released. While the initial trial release was certainly confusing, based upon the detailed updates, I believe the missing data portion of the short thesis no longer holds water.

The misleading data portion of the short thesis has also been indirectly addressed in RVNC’s August 2017 investor presentation, where it applies the primary and secondary endpoints in the Phase III frown lines trial to the 40U Daxi data from the Phase II trial. RVNC details the per-protocol analysis (those who complete the trial) and the intent-to-treat analysis (all trial participants), where the intent-to-treat analysis proves to be better than the per-protocol analysis, so when the “missing” patients are added, Daxi proves to be even more effective. More importantly, using this data shows that Daxi would meet FDA approval standards in the Phase III trials. This does not guarantee trial success; however the Phase II data meeting the FDA approval requirements proves the misleading data portion of the short thesis to be false.

Conclusion:

Based on the data released to date, RVNC's RT002 appears to be safe and effective, giving a high chance of RT002 making it to market.

RT002 has shown to be a superior neuromodulator compared to current competition, and if these results are replicated in the upcoming Q4 trial results, then RVNC's pipeline could become significantly derisked.

I believe RVNC is undervalued based on conservative market share assumptions and risk-adjusted discounted cash flow analysis. If results are positive in the Q4, then RVNC could easily find a partner for commercialization outside of North America and become a takeover target.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RVNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.