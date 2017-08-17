Urban FT Offers To Buy Digiliti: Is This A Creative Marketing Ploy?

The financial statement clause in the deal would allow Urban FT to walk away from this proposal relatively easily.

Urban FT is making a lot of noise about this offer, behavior which is contrary to what I would expect from a potential suitor until a deal was closed.

DGLT rocketed over 400% before the stock was halted on a buyout offer from Urban FT for an undisclosed sum of cash.

It's safe to say that a lot more people have heard of the firm Urban FT after Wednesday's action on Digiliti Money, Inc. (DGLT) than the previous day. DGLT's stock price was on a ski slope to zero since the start of August on a series of bad news, culminating with a corporate update on August 14th that included a deadly trifecta of a delay in financial reporting, admission that previous quarters will need to be restated and the threat of Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

On Wednesday morning, in came Urban FT as a white knight, offering to buy out DGLT for an undisclosed sum of cash. That resulted in the stock rising an incredible 435% on 16 million volume in less than half of a day's worth of trading before the stock was halted as the NASDAQ requested additional information. DGLT released an 8-K/A after market close on Wednesday but it remains to be seen if that will satisfy the NASDAQ request and if it will trade on Thursday or sometime soon.

I managed to get in DGLT early and sell out of enough shares where I am playing with house money. I posted a screen capture of my position in DGLT with certain fields blanked out below only to keep the trolls at bay who might say I am stuck bagholding a halted stock.

To get to the topic at hand, why would Urban FT wish to purchase DGLT? The simple answer would be that it is cheap ($2 million market cap on Tuesday, $10 million market cap after the run on Wednesday) and that Urban FT sees some synergies. But I noticed behavior that I consider to be quite unusual for a potential suitor of a company.

First, take a look at Urban FT's Twitter page:

When a company offers to buy another company out, I expect to see a certain level of discretion at least until the acquisition is complete. Instead, Urban FT is reveling in this. There was a total of 16 Tweets/retweets about this proposal on Wednesday from the company's account, including one where the company retweeted an investor's suggestion that the buyout will cause the stock to move to $3.00. I noticed that their followers have spiked as well. I will gladly give Urban FT another follow if the firm actually does come through on a $3.00 per share price tag for DGLT.

Next came some extremely positive comments from management in an article by bankingtech.com called "Urban FT throws Digiliti Money a life raft":

Urban FT's CEO believes that synergies can be had by reducing DGLT's data costs and increasing gross margins by adding DGLT's "exceptional" clients to Urban FT's platform. There is nothing unusual about a company talking up its latest acquisition. But that is usually done after the acquisition is settled. As a DGLT shareholder, Urban FT appears to me to be quite desperate to close this deal. If DGLT doesn't get a good price from this buyout offer, I could vote no to it and encourage others to do the same. 160% of the float traded on Wednesday which means that there are a lot of shareholders who invested based on this buyout offer. The stock could have moved as much as it did because Urban FT's CEO was so confident in this deal and traders bid up the price in response. This leads to my final point.

Pay attention to the final sentence in the article:

Digiliti Money has until 21 August to respond to the bid, which is subject to a financial audit as well as other due diligence and regulatory approvals.

These are pretty standard conditions as part of any buyout offer. However, DGLT just announced that recent financial reports are not to be relied upon as they need to be restated. This audit clause means that Urban FT could easily walk away from this deal at any time. But in the meantime the company has achieved considerable publicity because of this offer.

Something doesn't quite add up with this situation. Was this just a ploy by Urban FT to gain some publicity? As it stands right now, this cash offer would have to be $10 million to justify the run-up in the stock price to a dollar. I suppose we'll find out in the next few days how much this offer really was.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DGLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.