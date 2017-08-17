Pull The Trigger On Intec Pharma's Offering

Risks include disappointing data for both late- and early-stage product candidates, setbacks with clinical studies, significant competition in both spaces being targeted and the possibility of future dilution in 2018.

The acquisition of Neuroderm illustrates interest in the space from larger firms, and AP-CD/LD's controlled release PK profile leading to more stable LD levels with fewer peak to trough fluctuations could make it a prized asset.

Utilizing the AP platform with cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is looking like an intelligent move, with early data showing improvements over GW Pharmaceuticals' Sativex.

The firm's Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CD/LD) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease symptoms in advanced Parkinson's disease patients has shown much promise in prior trials.

Shares are reacting favorably to a public offering, and I will be interested to see which institutions are buying in, as well as if insiders are doing so.

Shares of Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) are reacting favorably after the company launched a public offering expected to raise gross proceeds of around $50 million.

The firm has stated that funds will be used to progress its pivotal trial of the Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CD/LD) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease symptoms in patients with advanced disease in addition to general purposes. Keep in mind that management has guided for enrollment completion near year end or in the first quarter of 2018. The ACCORDANCE study is enrolling patients (n=328) at sites in the United States, Israel and Europe into one of two treatment arms. Patients will receive the AP-CD/LD or Sinemet, an immediate-release Carbidopa/Levodopa medication currently on the market.

The primary endpoint for the trial is changed from baseline in the percentage of daily OFF time during waking hours while key secondary endpoints include safety, daily OFF time (hours), ON time with and without troublesome dyskinesia (hours), number of daily LD doses and quality-of-life measurements as evaluated by the Parkinson's Disease Questionnaires: CG1-1, Parkinson's Disease Sleep Scale and the Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS).

Figure 2: Promising mid-stage data (Source: Corporate Webpage)

An interesting aside, in April, I recommended readers take a closer look at Neuroderm as a top momentum pick for the year. The firm was also targeting advanced Parkinson's patients with a novel liquid formulation of Levodopa/Carbidopa administered subcutaneously and estimated to be able to achieve over $700 million in peak sales in the United States. The company was subsequently acquired and the deal was the largest ever purchase of an Israeli firm by a Japanese company.

An Intriguing Early Stage Candidate

The firm is also pursuing use of its AP platform with cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the two primary cannabinoids contained in Cannabis sativa. AP-CBD/THC is being developed initially for low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia with other potential indications to follow.

Its phase 1 trial was a single-center, single-dose, randomized, three-way crossover study comparing pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability of two separate formulations of AP-CBD/THC with Sativex in 21 normal healthy volunteers.

Phase 1 results pointed to improvements over GW Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:GWPH) Sativex in exposure of CBD (290-330%) and THC (25-50%), with a median time of peak concentration 2-3 times longer and significantly higher absorption. Hopefully mid-stage studies will prove management's hypothesis correct that AP-CBD/THC should result in an improved therapeutic effect over current treatments.

Final Thoughts

As of June 30th, the company reported cash and cash equivalents of around $17.9 million compared to a "loss and comprehensive loss" of $11.2 million. With successful closing of the share offering, I expect dilution won't be an issue until after enrollment is completed in 2018.

I will be quite interested when filings come out to see which funds bought up shares in the offering and if management participated (chairman of the board and some directors did in the March private placement).

Also of note, in July, Jeffrey Meckler's appointment as CEO was announced after already serving as vice chairman of the Board of Directors. Meckler prior was involved at Cocrystal Pharma (OTCQB:COCP) and Cypress Bioscience, the latter of which was acquired for $255 million.

Full enrollment of the pivotal Parkinson's study as well as continued data for early-stage AP-CBD/THC provide continued upside while partnering in the near to medium term would not be a surprise. Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma's purchase of Neuroderm goes to show that larger companies are still interested in improved treatments for Parkinson's. AP-CD/LD's controlled release PK profile leading to more stable LD levels with fewer peak to trough fluctuations could make it a prized asset for a potential acquirer.

Figure 3: LD plasma levels in advanced PD patients on AP-CD/LD versus QID administration (four hours apart) of a commercial CD/LD formulation (equivalent daily dose) (Source: Corporate Website)

Conservative investors may want to wait for a pullback in shares before initiating a position while those more aggressive could do so in the near term. A dip in the share price in the absence of catalysts until enrollment completion for the late stage trial would be a welcome opportunity to add shares.

Risks to thesis include disappointing data for both late- and early-stage product candidates, setbacks with clinical studies, significant competition in both spaces being targeted and the possibility of future dilution in 2018.

