A Primer On Quantitative Easing

Don’t Fight The Fed? It seems a day doesn’t go by when we are questioned as to why the stock market keeps rising. Despite relatively stagnant fundamental underpinnings, corporate earnings, and economic growth, new record highs are practically a daily headline. In the past, we have written on behavioral traits and similar historical occurrences to help explain this phenomenon. In this article, we provide another supporting factor of higher equity prices as we tackle a topic that is vitally important to investing, yet one that few investors truly grasp. Importantly, it decomposes the centerpiece of monetary policy of the post financial crisis (2008) era and offers additional perspective on the world as we see it.

In December 2008, during the peak of the financial crisis, the Federal Reserve (Fed) lowered the Federal Funds interest rate to zero. In taking this unprecedented step many investment professionals assumed the Fed was out of bullets to stem the crisis. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke proved them wrong by introducing Quantitative Easing (QE).

QE is often referred to as money printing as the Fed conjures U.S. dollar currency from thin air which it then uses to purchase financial securities. In this day and age, the Fed does not physically “print” new money but effectively does so electronically with a series of 1’s and 0’s. Despite the seemingly magical way money is created for the “benefit of all,” critics of QE are not so enamored. Maybe they understand the long history of financial hardship that has befallen nations that heavily relied on it.

“QE is one such event that will likely be disruptive…” – David Karp

After nearly a decade since the Fed first prescribed QE, whispers of reversing QE (balance sheet reduction or monetary policy normalization) are being bantered about by Fed officials. While the market is ignoring these warnings, this shift in Fed posture and the possibility of action is important. The post-crisis economy and financial markets are deeply conditioned to monetary largesse and excessive liquidity. Changes to these conditions, if they do indeed occur, will elicit “adjustments” likely in the form of severe volatility. Frequently, pivotal market events are not appreciated until after the fact. The possibility that the Fed would actually embark upon a reversal of QE is one such event that will likely be disruptive to the artificial tranquility so enjoyed in the recent past.

Barbie Dolls and Backhoes

At the onset of QE, many bright economists were certain that money printing would lead to inflation. Since that time, these economists have been chastised for their “bad inflation call.” In fact, Ben Bernanke recently took an opportunity to pile on. At a roundtable discussion in April 2016, with current Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen, Alan Greenspan and Paul Volcker, Bernanke stated, “And many, if not all of the things people were afraid of (inflation), or some people were, I think informed people were not so afraid of, uh, were, obviously does not come to pass, I mean that’s simply a fact.”

Despite the ribbing from the media and Bernanke’s certitude, the truth of the matter is that those expressing inflationary concerns in 2008 were correct. The only problem is that they failed to predict where inflation would appear. They did not appreciate at the time that those products closest to the monetary firehose would inflate.

Had the Fed literally dropped $3 trillion out of helicopters, there would have likely been a sharp increase in demand for many household goods and services and general inflation would have risen. Conversely, if they focused $3 trillion on infrastructure projects, inflation would have shown up in construction worker wages, building supplies, and large machinery. Consider what might happen if the Federal Reserve gave every seven-year-old girl $20,000. QE focused on little girls would have resulted in soaring Barbie Doll prices. Instead the Fed’s spigot was aimed at the financial markets. They opted to purchase previously issued U.S. Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) from primary dealers. In taking this tack, they did not give the money to little girls, construction workers or to you and me, but instead gave it to the nation’s largest banks and brokers and ultimately the financial markets.

Inflation from QE has shown up in spades, just not in ways commonly associated with the price level of goods and services. It is occurring in investable financial assets as a direct result of QE.

Between November 2008 and October 2014, the Fed conducted three series of Treasury and MBS purchases (QE I, II and III). During these six years, the Fed quadrupled the size of their balance sheet and effectively flooded the largest banks with liquidity. To support their goals the Fed also conducted Operation Twist. This action designed to drive down long-term interest rates, permitted the Fed to swap shorter maturity securities that had already been purchased in exchange for longer maturity securities. Additionally, the Fed reinvests any principal payments that occur from maturing bonds and mortgage prepayments in order to maintain the incongruous size of their balance sheet.

This surge of liquidity provided these primary banks the means to create new loans and leverage new and existing investments. In the Fed’s mind this was critical as many markets in late 2008 and early 2009 were seizing up and in dire need of liquidity. Liquidity from QE started flowing through the markets which initially served to benefit the most liquid securities. Over time, however, as fear receded, most asset classes started inflating, even those deeply distressed products that were the scapegoats for the crisis. As equity markets rose and interest rates dropped, investors became increasingly desperate for returns and despite lingering reservations about the durability of the recovery, began to shoulder ever more risk in stocks, high yield bonds and many other asset classes.

QE and Equity Prices

We have labored in the past about the sizable increases in stock prices that are occurring despite earnings and revenues growing at considerably slower rates. As mentioned earlier, QE has played a significant role in creating a wide chasm between prices and value, otherwise known as multiple expansion. The graph below highlights the strong correlation between increases in the Fed’s balance sheet and stock market gains.

The sustainability of the initial rally from the March 2009 lows was very much in question in both 2010 and 2011 when QE I and II respectively ended. In both instances the bull market was resuscitated as rumors of new rounds of QE quickly became fact (QE III). Except for the recent “Trump Bump,” a rally based on optimism over Donald Trump’s economic initiatives, the market flat-lined for the better part of the post QE3 period.

Since QE was first introduced the S&P 500 has gained 1,546 points. All but 355 points were achieved during periods of QE. Of the 355 remaining points, over 80% occurred after Trump’s victory.

To visualize how a path to normalized monetary policy might impact the S&P 500, as shown below, we created two scenarios. The first scenario simply allows for the Fed to let maturing securities “roll off” over the next five years. The second scenario, also spanning five years, allows for securities to mature but additionally implies that the Fed sells an additional 10% per year back to the market.

Scenario 1

Scenario 2

QE – ¥ € £

A fair number of economists and analysts suggest that no matter where QE is conducted, QE is fungible. What this saying means is that when other central banks employ QE, the effects are not only felt in their respective domestic markets but, due to the global nature of markets, they are felt around the world. Currently, Japanese, British and European central banks, among others, are conducting QE. Earlier in this article, we placed credit for the recent rise in equity prices on Donald Trump’s aggressive economic agenda. We would be remiss not to also credit these central banks.

The issue of central bank influence through their various means cannot be understated. One other point of interest on this topic, as a matter of emphasis, is that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) owns $80.4 billion of US stocks as of March 31, 2017. This marks an increase of $17 billion from the end of 2016. Their holdings include $2.73 billion of Apple, $1.8 billion of Microsoft, and $1.3 billion of Johnson & Johnson. A complete listing of SNB holdings can be found by clicking here. We remind you, the funds to buy these stocks came from thin air, QE.

Summary

Markets do not wait for events to occur. They are voting machines and constant price changes are reflective of probability changes of certain events occurring. We suspect that over the course of the year, discussion around policy normalization will take center stage. As it does, the potential for a regime shift to higher volatility rises. Such changes can be swift and brutal, or it may occur subtly over time. Based on historical observation, the market rarely offers the gentle mercy of an orderly adjustment. Regardless of how it might happen this time, with asset prices perched in historic territory well above their fundamentals, investors would be well-served to keep in mind that QE was far and away the biggest factor that drove asset inflation for the last eight years.

-----------------------------

This article is the first part of a two-part series. In the next installment, we gauge the effect that QE has had on the bond market. This article will not only provide a compass for what might happen to bonds if the Fed normalizes their balance sheet, but it will also provide a framework for determining whether bonds are fairly priced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.