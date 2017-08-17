There is no reason to own this stock. This ugly duckling will never become a SWAN stock (=Sleep Well At Night).

No matter how much I love growth stocks, I stay away from Netflix (NFLX). It is the only FANG stock that I don't own and don't want to. The reason why I hold off is not because of the obvious P/E overvaluation. You can read and probably have read enough articles on that subject here on Seeking Alpha or on any given investor website. A lot of value investors seem to think that all FANG stocks and even all growth stocks are overvalued, just because their P/E ratio is high. They miss a lot of great growth stocks.

There are other reasons that I stay away from Netflix. The first reason is that I see Netflix as the only FANG stock without a moat. The second is that there is not enough revenue growth compared to its revenue. The third and fourth reasons are a lack of operational cash flow and too much debt. Those four reasons make Netflix the ugly duckling of FANG. And, because investing isn't a fairy tale, the ugly duckling will never become a SWAN.

FANG: the moats

If I say that Netflix is the only FANG stock without a wide moat, I have to qualify this. I think about every investor knows by now what a moat is: a competitive advantage that protects the company against competitors. The term was made popular among investors by Warren Buffett. Moat can, for example, be brand equity. Typical examples are Coca-Cola (KO) or Apple (AAPL).

What are the moats of the FANG stocks?

(Source: iconfinder.com)

Facebook (FB): next to its valuable brand name, Facebook simply has got the user base which gives it a moat: more than 2B MAUs (monthly average users). Even though you might want to shut down that Facebook account every now and then, you stay on the platform, because all of your friends are on it too, and you get the feeling that you miss something if you don't check it every now and then. You also want to stay in touch with people who live far away or who you simply don't see so much. This is the power of the network.

Besides that, Facebook is also a huge source for news. A study showed that 44% of US adults get news from Facebook. That gives the company a huge power. More and more, Facebook is starting to resemble an interactive and crowd sourced substitute of the papers of the 21st century. And, Facebook is extremely good at using that power to sell it advertisements to companies that want publicity.

(Source: lwbcommunity.org)

Amazon (AMZN): Amazon's moat is at least double: in e-retail and in AWS, Amazon Web Services. For millennials, Amazon is the most relevant brand there is. Amazon sells more than twice as much clothes online than its closest competitor Nordstrom (JWN), and it even wants to get bigger in the apparel market.

But it is taking on so much other industries that it is very probable that they will have tens of other moats in the near future. With the acquisition of Whole Foods Market (WFM), Amazon also wants to take on traditional groceries retailers like Wal-Mart (WMT), Target (TGT), and Kroger (KR). The Amazon Echo is the most sold voice assistant device, with 70% market share. There are rumors about healthcare, Amazon is going after the furniture market, it wants to sell tickets, etc. AWS has become the reference with the biggest market share in the exploding cloud data management. And, Amazon Prime is a producer of original media content now. I could go on and on, but I think you get it: Amazon has not a moat, but a whole collection of moats.

(Source: logomaker.com)

Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL): Google, the company's search engine is the place to be for all your internet searches. It has a global market share of 81% in the search engine market. Its Google Chrome also has 59% global market share for desktop browsing. And, its mobile operating system Android crushes the competition:

If the inventor of the economical use of the term moat, Warren Buffett, and his sidekick Charlie Munger say that Google has moat, then it is the truth and nothing but the truth. And, it was in strong words too: "Google has a huge new moat," Munger said. "In fact I've probably never seen such a wide moat." He added: "I don't know how to take it away from them," he added. "Their moat is filled with sharks." The company also has the lead in the autonomous driving market with their subsidiary Waymo. There is Gmail, Google Drive, Google Photos etc. And, there are numerous moonshot projects in all areas of living that could produce new moats.

(Source: businessinsider.com)

Netflix: Where is Neflix's moat? I don't see it. Yes, it has first mover's advantage in the direct-to-consumer media market. But mySpace had first mover's advantage as well in the social network market before Facebook, and where is it now? In 2006, MySpace was the fourth most visited website in English, just after Yahoo (now Altaba (AABA)), Google and MSN, Microsoft Network, the then popular chat of Microsoft (MSFT). The only real survivor of those four today is Google. And, that is also how it could go with Netflix.

The company doesn't have a very special technology either. Other companies don't need Netflix's algorithms or platform to stream. Just look at Hulu and BAMtech, which Disney (DIS) took a majority stake in.

Until now, Netflix may have more data on what its viewers watch and how, at what time etc. But there too, the competitors are catching up. Disney now uses artificial intelligence to track your reactions in the theaters and will be able to use that data to even make more connection with the audience than it has done so far in its movies (and other content).

So, where is Netflix's moat? Just having the lead itself is no moat.

Moat conclusion: webs

If you look at the other FANG stocks, then you see that Amazon, Facebook, and Google (Alphabet) all have a moat or even several moats. If you don't have Facebook or all its parts (WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger), you lose a lot of communication channels. There are no alternatives with the same size of users, the same user-friendly interfaces, and the same easy-to-use features.

Google still is the internet search machine, but there is a whole integrated platform: Android, Gmail, Google Finance, Google Photos, Google Drive etc. Getting rid of everything Google does is difficult, just as with Facebook. It is a spider web that is hard to get out of.

Amazon is rapidly creating its own web of services too: AWS, online retail of everything, Echo, Prime, and a lot of new initiatives.

Where is the web that gives Netflix a moat? I don't see it. Even Disney, with its interconnected movies, TV channels, merchandising, and, of course, theme parks, has a much wider moat than Netflix.

Where 'old' moats were just one advantage above a competitor, you see that the new moats make webs of interrelated services that reinforce each other. Netflix doesn't have that kind of web. It has no (modern) moat.

Content: becoming more and more expensive

(Source: pitechnologies.org)

Bill Gates famously said in 1996 that content is king, and Netflix seems to believe this, since it started with its own content creation in 2012, resulting in the first installment of House of Cards on February 1, 2013. But it doesn't have the huge library of content that Disney has. To catch up, it would probably take decades of expensive production. Netflix targets to provide 50% of its content to be original. The company says it is 'one-third to halfway' of its objective, but I'm not sure what that means. Is it measured in number of viewers or titles in the library? I think it means the number of viewers.

Credit where credit's due: Netflix succeeds in creating very successful content, which is clearly one of the reasons why its number of subscribers keeps growing.

But the creation of content will become more and more expensive. With just a limited number of creative screenwriters, good producers, and famous actors and actresses, the demand will exceed the supply, which will mean higher and higher prices to create top notch content. Don't forget that Disney too wants to create extra content for its streaming service which will start in 2019. And, what about Facebook's Watch, YouTube Red, Amazon Prime, Hulu etc.? There will be a bidding war for the best ideas and the best people. Bidding wars are expensive, and so it will cost Netflix more and more money to grow its library.

Future Cash Flow

Let me be clear: as a customer, I like Netflix, its innovation, and its content a lot, but as an investor, I don't see the upside for Netflix. I think every little grain of optimism is already baked into the stock and then some. This is the fair value of the stock based on future cash flow, provided by simplywall.st:

Now, I know that this is just one way of calculating the fair value of a stock, and especially for growth stocks, you should be very careful about which parameter you take. Mind you, I am not an investor who doesn't understand the mindset of a growth investor. For my own portfolio, I have a mixed approach of DGI and high growth stocks. I even have a series here on Seeking Alpha about potential multibaggers. It has three installments so far (and more to come): about Shopify (SHOP), the Canadese service for small retailers, Baozun (BZUN), the Chinese Shopify and Momo (MOMO), the Chinese combination of Snapchat and Tinder.

Revenue Growth

For growth stocks, I like to look at revenue growth. This is the revenue comparison of FANG:

As you can see, Amazon has by far the biggest revenue, followed by Alphabet, Facebook, and then Netflix, which has only 6.5% of Amazon's revenue. What do I want to see now? That Netflix has by far the highest revenue growth, because of the law of large numbers. This is the actual revenue growth of FANG over the last five years:

Facebook is really outstanding here, whereas Amazon, Alphabet, and Netflix are actually quite close to each other. So, despite its much smaller revenue number, Netflix is not able to outgrow the other FANGs meaningfully.

Operating Cash Flow

A second important aspect is operating cash flow or OCF. Just to remind you: that is all the revenue minus the costs to operate your business. This is for growth stocks a much better basis to see if the company grows than net income, because GAAP net income includes several items which can blur the growth of a company. And, OCF is what can be used to invest into the company for further growth. Let's look at the OCF of the other FANGs and then at that of Netflix. I use FAST Graphs for this metric. Each time, I use a 10-year time frame, which goes back eight years and then includes the estimates for 2018 and 2019.

Facebook's OCF:

Facebook's OCF has gone up by 30.5% annually since the company's IPO. That is huge growth. And, this metric also shows that Facebook is actually undervalued at this moment. For the years to come, Facebook's OCF growth is expected to slow down somewhat (17% and 25%), but still, this is exceptional growth for a company that already has such a huge revenue.

This is Amazon's OCF over the same period:

Amazon has an OCF growth of 25% annually over the 10-year period, an outstanding performance which made the company able to pump a huge heap of money into initiatives to enable further growth. Again, this metric shows us something about the stock price of Amazon. It has gone up together with the OCF and probably will keep following that orange and blue line in the FAST Graph, which means the stock price still has a lot of growth potential left.

This is the OCF evolution of GOOGL over the same period:

The company was able to grow its OCF at a speed of 18.2% annually and is even expected to accelerate in the next two years to 21% and 19%. Again, this enables the company to invest in a whole range of initiatives to grow its company, by investing in Waymo (its self-driving cars subsidiary), buy health app startups andhave moon-shot projects of all different kinds by which it shapes the future of our society and the company itself.

And then, finally, this is Netflix's OCF chart of the same period:

As you can see, since 2014, the company has no OCF, or rather a negative one. That means that it is more expensive to operate the company than it generates revenues and that all initiatives to grow the company have to be paid by debt.

Debt

The fact that Netflix has a negative OCF means it has to take on more and more debt to grow the company. As a result, Netflix has an S&P credit rating of B+, which is non-investment grade or junk bonds and even falls in the 'highly speculative' debt rating. Facebook doesn't even have a credit rating, since it has no debt at all, Alphabet has AA+, which places it just one rank under the only two with an AAA rating, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Microsoft. Amazon has AA-, which is also considered as high grade.

If (or should I say when?) the interest rates start to rise, Netflix could come into serious problems. Lending even more money could become too expensive, and the growth initiatives could be forced to stop because of that. And, with the growing costs of content, which I have already talked about, Netflix doesn't seem so stable. If I would have to choose a FANG ship to weather the storm, it certainly would not be Netflix.

Conclusion

Even though I like Netflix's content and the Netflix system, a good product doesn't always mean a good stock. Because of the lack of moat, the revenue that doesn't grow enough compared to its revenue basis, the negative operational cash flow, and Netflix's high level of risky debt, I think investors should avoid Netflix.

As an investor for the long term, I don't short, because I want my returns over the long haul to be more than 100%, which is the highest outcome of shorting. So, I don't know if you should short Netflix or not, but for investors for the long term, I think it is way too risky to buy Netflix's stock and too little upside left, in contrast to the other FANG stocks. I don't think this ugly duckling will ever become a SWAN stock (sleep well at night).

