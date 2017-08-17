What Will Come Out Of Jackson Hole This Year?

Markets don't like discontinuity, especially when central banks like the Federal Reserve have played such a major role in producing historically high stock prices.

Professional investors, in a recent survey, indicate that as an error by central bankers tops their list of risks to the status quo.

When central bankers assemble together and give speeches, there is a real chance that one or more of the central bankers will say something that will impact financial markets for weeks or months.

Well, August is half over. This means that the meeting held by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City at Jackson Hole, Wyoming is about to take place.

Seems as if, almost every year, some leading central banker says something at Jackson Hole that impacts world financial markets for weeks, even months, after the meeting ends.

Last year, Fed chair Janet Yellen gave off hawkish sounds…and a 19-week rally in the US dollar ensued.

This year, anticipation is building up about what Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank might say.

The speculation is that Mr. Draghi might give off some “hawkish sounds” and this would send off a multi-week rally in the value of the Euro.

Believe it or not, there was a time when central banks got a lot less press and their possible actions were not subject to widespread speculations that drove markets.

Indeed, there is no question that we are in a new era.

The United States economy is now experiencing its ninth year of sustained economic growth, the third longest in US history and is expected to become over the next twelve months the second longest.

Economist Alan Blinder, a professor at Princeton University and former vice-chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, writes “More Sunny Days Are Likely Ahead for the U. S. Economy.” The subtitle to the piece is “Economic expansions tend to go on until something kills them. Today, not many dangers lurk.”

Interest rates continue to remain at extraordinarily low levels. Inflation is low. Unemployment is low. The stock market is reaching new historic highs.

What is there to complain about?

Well, the US economy has only grown at a 2.1 percent annual rate during this recovery. Wage growth is low. Labor productivity growth is low. And, the labor force participation rate is around its lowest level since the late 1970s.

Economically speaking, things just don’t seem to be real comfortable.

Analysts continue to look for problems, here and there. As Mr. Blinder writes, they are looking for something that will kill the markets…and the economic expansion.

“What markets hate more than anything else is a discontinuity.” This quote by George Magnus, an associate at Oxford University’s China Center is reported by Dan McCrum in the Financial Times.

The specific example presented by Mr. Magnus in the article relates to the “move by Chinese authorities, without warning or explanation” to suddenly devalue the Chinese renminbi in August 2015. The move “prompted turmoil in global markets.”

The current concern focused on the Jackson Hole meeting is that some central banker, possibly Mr. Draghi, will present some new bit of information that represents a “discontinuity” with the past, that will “prompt turmoil in global markets.”

Central banks, unfortunately, heads the list of possible providers of potential “discontinuities.”

Mr. McCrum provides this piece of information:

“according to a regular survey of professional investors around the world conducted by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, as error by central banks tops the list of risks to the status quo playing on minds. It comes as central bankers have begun to discuss attempts to normalize monetary policy, by raising interest rates and retreating from bond-buying programs.”

This is where Mr. Draghi’s comments might be particularly relevant. The European Central Bank has not yet “retreated” from its bond-buying program. Mr. Draghi has alluded to the possibility of such a move, but there are no specifics yet.

And, there are still details lacking in terms of what specifically the Fed will do for the rest of the year. This uncertainty with respect to another interest rate move was expressed in both the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

Even more important, however, is the timing and execution of the Fed’s efforts to reduce the size of its balance sheet. Who knows how this will be received when the program is actually acted upon.

What these central banks do is especially important for such sensitive markets as the stock market and the foreign exchange markets. I remarked above about how Mr. Draghi’s comments could impact the value of the Euro.

Perhaps even more important is how the comments of leading central bankers might impact the US stock market.

The Federal Reserve System has basically underwritten the US stock market over the past eight years.

Investors, however, are nervous that this support might end. They continue to watch for confirmation that Janet Yellen and the Fed will keep up their end of the bargain and act to protect the stock market from declining.

But, these are unusual times. There is no record of policymakers ever going through what they are going through right now. And, there is no record of how investors might react to anything that the policymakers might do.

Listening to Mr. Draghi - and to Ms. Yellen - and to other central bank officials, will test the ability of investors to interpret the messages that are being sent.

The pressure on the speakers at Jackson Hole will be to make their messages as clear as possible and, hopefully, avoid giving the appearance of creating any unexpected discontinuity with the signals that they have given in the past.

