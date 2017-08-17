Why Tesla Might Fail

I explain why I find this risk so worrying, and the three reasons why I don't find it worrying enough to abandon my investment in Tesla.

In this article, I detail what I see as the #1 risk to Tesla: a sudden change in strategy by one of the large auto companies.

Introduction: The Silicon Valley car company

Previously, I wrote about why I think Tesla (TSLA) has a good chance to be the world’s dominant automotive company by 2030. In this article, I’ll discuss why that might not happen. As an investor, it’s important to understand multiple plausible scenarios, including both how things could go right for a company and how they could go wrong.

What makes Tesla different from other companies is its clarity of purpose and vision. Where other automakers drag their feet, Tesla sprints. Tesla is hot with the optimization fever that defines Silicon Valley. The default assumption in most of American industry is that the normal or traditional way of doing something is the best way. The default assumption of Silicon Valley companies like Tesla is that the normal or traditional way is sub-optimal and there is a better way, often a radically better one.

This alternative intellectual approach has led Tesla to make very different strategic moves than other automakers. The ultimate example, for me, is its decision to install full self-driving hardware in all of its production cars. In fact, it was not long after that announcement that I knew I had to own Tesla shares. I’ve been closely following the tech industry for a decade, and I’ve never seen anything so exciting, daring, and genius.

Tesla headquarters in Palo Alto, California. Source: Tesla.

The #1 risk

But now Tesla has shown its hand. All that other automakers have to do now is copy Tesla’s playbook. In fact, large automakers have the upper hand. The largest have a production volume of 10 million cars per year, twenty times higher than Tesla’s aspirational run rate of 500,000 cars per year by the end of 2018. If one or more of these companies were to install full self-driving hardware on all of their production cars, there is no way that Tesla could keep up with the amount of data collected and its self-driving software development effort would fall behind. This is the #1 risk to the optimistic scenario for Tesla that I previously outlined.

Moreover, there is no economic, technological, or strategic reason for other automakers not to do so. Whereas incumbents face structural difficulties in selling electric cars at high volume, no such structural obstacles exist in equipping production cars with self-driving hardware. It just comes down to leadership’s clarity of vision and the willingness of shareholders to go along.

This is the weakest point in Tesla’s strategy. It’s the area I worry most about.

Why this risk doesn’t stop me from investing

As worrying as this risk is, it isn’t worrying enough to stop me from investing in Tesla. There are three reasons why:

1. As far as we know, other automakers currently have no plans to install self-driving hardware in production cars before 2020. So, if other automakers just stick to their current stated plans, the risk will be avoided. This should be considered the default outcome.

2. Based on past behaviour and current technological positioning, incumbent automakers appear unlikely to move quickly enough to deploy production self-driving hardware before the launch of the Tesla Network.

3. Tesla’s lead in electric cars could buy it time to catch up if it falls behind in data collection for self-driving development.

I will elaborate on each of these three reasons below.

Tesla demonstrates its full self-driving production hardware. Source: Tesla.

1. What happens if other automakers stay the course?

The earliest that incumbent automakers have said they plan to release a car with full self-driving hardware is 2020. Many are targeting 2021. At least some of these cars are supposed to be self-driving at launch, but I am skeptical of this claim. It may take billions of miles to train self-driving software and to prove that it’s safer than human driving.

Accounting for the time it takes to produce and deliver the car, accumulating those miles with a single, popular model could take a year or more. That would put the launch of self-driving at 2021 or 2022. Some aspects of software development that are independent of the quantity of data collected may also add lead time to the launch.

So, that puts the launch of full self-driving by an incumbent automaker no earlier than 2021, if companies stick to their current plans. Tesla plans to launch self-driving in 2019 or 2020, which would give it a lead of at least one year. On the stay the course scenario, then, Tesla would be in a great position.

With the launch of Tesla’s autonomous ride-hailing service, the Tesla Network, Tesla’s cars would drive 5 to 10 times more miles, i.e. as much as a human-driven fleet 5 to 10 times its size. Since these would be fully autonomous miles, the data would also be more valuable. This would offer at least a temporary protection against being overtaken in driving data accumulation even if one of the largest automakers installed self-driving hardware on all of its production cars.

During this window of one or two years, Tesla would experience virtually unlimited demand and a massive influx of capital, enabling the aggressive acceleration of its production ramp. Keep in mind that Tesla already has plans for up to four more Gigafactories. Since Gigafactory 1 in Nevada is planned to support the production of 1 million cars per year, an additional four Gigafactories could indicate plans for production of 5 million cars per year.

Achieving this scale of production would safeguard the Tesla Network against any data-based incursion from incumbents. Tesla’s competitive position would be safe, and it would generate billions in profit.

2. Incumbent automakers appear unlikely to move quickly enough

In the past, incumbent automakers have been unwilling or unable to copy Tesla even when it seemed like the obvious move. The starkest example is that Tesla enabled over-the-air updates for its cars in 2012 and now, in 2017, five years later, still no other automaker does this.

General Motors (GM), for one, is finally coming around. On GM’s Q2 2017 earnings call, CEO Mary Barra said that GM is “in the process of deploying a new electrical architecture” for its cars that will enable over-the-air updates. Barra did not indicate when the new architecture would be deployed except to say that it would be “before 2020.”

GM has deployed 180 Chevy Bolts equipped with self-driving hardware for internal testing. Source: GM.

Another example is advanced driver assistance systems. Tesla’s Autopilot system launched in 2014 and has remained at the forefront of driver assistance technology since. Again, GM — perhaps the most technologically progressive incumbent automaker — is attempting in earnest to catch up with Tesla. But even when GM’s Super Cruise driver assistance system launches this fall, it will lack many of the functions of Autopilot. Since GM’s cars don’t yet receive over-the-air updates, Super Cruise’s functionality will fall even further behind Autopilot as more time passes.

These two examples are not just illustrative but are in fact directly relevant to the topic at hand. Over-the-air updates and an advanced driver assistance system are both critical to using customers’ cars to train, test, and validate full self-driving software. There needs to be a feedback loop between the latest version of the self-driving software and the data collected.

In Tesla’s development process, a software feature that performs a specific driving task first runs in “shadow mode,” in which the system’s decisions are cross-checked against the driver’s decisions and the actual or probable outcome (e.g. an airbag deployment). After running in shadow mode, the feature can be activated and begin to actuate the car.

Slide from a presentation by Sterling Anderson when he was Director of Autopilot Programs at Tesla. Source: MIT Technology Review.

Without over-the-air updates, there can be no feedback loop. Without driver assistance software, individual features can’t be tested in a real world environment on the scale of a large production fleet. A crucial step of the development process will therefore be missing. So, both are required.

It’s about putting in place the whole development pipeline. A feature travels through the pipeline from testing in simulation to testing in a small internal test fleet to testing in shadow mode in a production fleet to testing in actuating mode in a production fleet. This creates a rapid cadence of test, update, test, update.

GM can’t usefully deploy production self-driving hardware before it deploys its new electrical architecture, since that electrical architecture is needed to enable over-the-air updates. The same goes for other companies: production self-driving hardware has to come with or after hardware and software for over-the-air updates and advanced driver assistance. This takes time to develop and deploy.

What’s more, GM and other incumbents are building self-driving systems reliant on lidar. It doesn’t look like affordable lidar will be available until at least 2018. This means that 2018 is theoretically the earliest that these automakers could deploy production self-driving hardware.

GM’s subsidiary Cruise Automation tests a self-driving car on the streets of San Francisco.

However, if incumbent automakers follow their typical development cycle, there may be a years-long delay before lidar ends up in production cars. Mark Hibben writes:

...automakers are currently lining up the hardware that they will use for autonomous vehicles to arrive sometime around 2020. Because of the long development times for new auto models, key design decisions are made several years in advance. The automakers have to base their design decisions on what's available several years before production begins, not on what might be available when production begins.

It could be 2020 or 2021 before we see lidar in production cars. That would put the deployment of production self-driving hardware in line with incumbent automakers’ current stated plans. This gives Tesla time to launch the Tesla Network before other automakers complete the development of full self-driving.

3. Could Tesla fall back on its lead in electric cars?

In the event of unexpected delays to Tesla’s development timeline or unexpected acceleration of an incumbent’s timeline, there is still one potentially viable path left for Tesla. Tesla’s ability to produce electric cars in high volume could allow it to differentiate itself in the autonomous ride-hailing market.

RethinkX estimates that the cost per mile of self-driving electric cars will be less than half that of self-driving gasoline cars, owing to electric cars’ longer lifetimes, lower energy costs, and lower maintenance costs. (See Rethinking Transportation, page 18.) Tesla, as an electric autonomous ride-hailing company, could differentiate itself on cost, even as a late market entrant.

If more driving data does not run into diminishing returns, Tesla’s autonomous ride-hailing service could be, while still much safer than human driving, less safe than the services of competitors with vastly more data. In that case, cost-based differentiation might not matter.

The last hope for Tesla would be that demand for self-driving cars exceeds supply. If the choice is not between a self-driving car and a safer self-driving car, but between a human driver and a self-driving car with superhuman safety, then Tesla can survive — at least for a while. With this borrowed time, it could attempt to scale production and catch up with its competitors.

In this scenario, Tesla’s attempt to do for car manufacturing what self-driving does for driving — its “Alien Dreadnought” advanced automated manufacturing effort — could end up saving the company if it is successful and can be deployed in time. Its Alien Dreadnought factories could provide further cost differentiation and allow for production to be scaled faster and with less cost.

Aerial video of Tesla’s Gigafactory 1 in Sparks, Nevada. Credit: Duncan Sinfield.

The bottom line

In my view, the main advantage of incumbent automakers over Tesla is their production volume. The #1 risk to Tesla is that incumbents will use this production volume to collect more driving data for self-driving development than Tesla can before Tesla launches the Tesla Network.

This risk does not stop me from owning Tesla shares for the three reasons I described above: 1) this risk scenario contradicts incumbents’ stated plans, 2) incumbents are likely unwilling or unable to accelerate their stated plans, and 3) all is not necessarily lost even if this happens.

Supposing this risk is avoided or successfully mitigated, the potential upside for Tesla over the very long term is well beyond 10x.

Other risks

Other real or perceived risks to Tesla are running out of capital, competition from incumbents’ forthcoming electric cars, and failure with the Model 3 in terms of production rate, reliability, or gross margin. Another is Tesla’s rejection of lidar ruining its self-driving efforts. Let me briefly address each of these other risks and in so doing explain why I don’t consider them as the #1 risk.

Running out of capital: First, both equity and debt investors seem eager to provide Tesla will capital. Second, Tesla can be profitable in 2018 if it meets its production volume and gross margin targets for the Model 3. Third, in an emergency, Elon Musk — the company’s CEO, chair, co-founder, and largest shareholder — has $11 billion in SpaceX equity (SPACE) to draw on.

Competition: ValueAnalyst observes that competing automakers planned production volumes of electric cars is modest relative to what Tesla’s plan for five Gigafactories would indicate. Despite the hype, electric cars from competitors have so far fallen flat.

Model 3: The actions and words of management indicate confidence in the Model 3’s production ramp, reliability, and gross margin. Management is sometimes over-optimistic, but generally hits close to its targets, even if it takes longer than initially stated.

With regards to the Model 3 production ramp and reliability, I believe the grounds for concern are not unreasonable but ultimately they are probably mistaken. Based on what we know now, the Model 3 production ramp should be slow until October, at which point it should start to pick up steam. The car should at least have better reliability than the Model S or Model X initially did.

With regards to gross margin, even if management falls far short of the 25% gross margin, it would not be a catastrophe for Tesla. If gross margin is even half that, the Model 3 will still be a success. Some wonder how the Model 3 could be profitably sold for half the price of a Model S, but this is no different from any lower-end car that is sold for half the price of a higher-end car.

Lidar: Some experts argue that lidar isn’t necessary for self-driving. It should be noted that lidar doesn’t work in heavy rain, fog, snow, or dust. Tesla’s innovations with radar can replace some of the functionality of lidar, and radar works in all weather conditions.

Certainly none of these risks should be ignored or treated dismissively. My view is simply that the balance of evidence indicates that these risks are not severe enough to make Tesla an inadvisable investment. The risks are acceptable and the potential upside is very large, so Tesla is fundamentally a sound investment.

