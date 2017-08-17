Booming Holland

Only the rising euro could throw some sand in the wheels.

With the world economy also stronger and a eurozone recovery boosting trade, we don't see this changing anytime soon.

The Dutch economy is booming driven by powerful tailwinds that have a tendency to reinforce themselves.

Holland experienced 1.5% growth in the second quarter; it hasn't experienced growth like this since the financial crisis. It actually hasn't even done anything special to achieve this growth as the country is governed by a caretaker government since the elections in May.

What is fulling this growth? As it happens, we can mostly thank the monetary union for it.

Interest rates way too low

Asset buying by the ECB

Competitiveness

All this is fueling demand, creating something of a virtuous cycle as it tends to reinforce itself.

By law, the ECB (European Central Bank) is beholden to buy government securities in accordance to a fixed formula. This forces the ECB to also purchase German and Dutch public bonds, something these markets really don't need and which keeps long interest rates lower than these would otherwise be.

Add to that the one-size-fits-nobody policy rates of the ECB, which vary from -0.4% to +0.25%, which is also way too low for the Netherlands (and Germany).

No wonder consumer sentiment is at a 10-year high and house prices are booming (up 14% from last year), which fuels a wealth effect that further stokes consumption.

Employment is also rapidly increasing, the economy created 200,000 jobs in a year with the unemployment rate falling to 5.0%. Not yet low enough to trigger substantial wage inflation, but we can't be all that far off as job vacancies rose by 20,000, a sign of a tightening market.

The booming economy also fills the Treasury, which enables fiscal policy to go from austerity into expansion, although we have to wait what the new government (whenever it will be ready, that could still take a while) plans are.

Pro-cyclical

So what we have here is a growth spurt of the economy, firing out of all cylinders and boosted by pro-cyclical policy and asset price rises, reinforcing the cycle.

What we're seeing here is to a considerable extent the mirror image what we've seen in the eurozone periphery, which used to be plagued by a vicious cycle of downward spiraling economies reinforced by pro-cyclical policies.

For years, the likes of Greece, Spain, Portugal and Italy were hobbled by too tight monetary policy and capital outflows which further tightened liquidity in these countries.

Capital outflows in a currency union are pretty devastating as they lead to a liquidity crunch. When a country has its own currency, the outflows cause this to devalue which boosts economic activity.

Also, the new holders of the currency can only invest in the country's assets, so that money never really leaves the country. Under a currency union, there is no offsetting devaluation and the money is simply invested elsewhere.

Something like this is now going on in the North, like the Netherlands, but in reverse. That is, rather than dampen divergent economic development, the euro tends to reinforce it.

A silver lining

There is one silver lining though, which could rebalance the economies of the eurozone toward a more stable situation. The North could easily overheat, generating inflation which would make it much easier for the periphery to gain at least part of the competitiveness it lost versus the North after the start of the euro.

The creation of the euro led to large capital flows from the North to the periphery because the latter had suddenly lost its exchange rate risk, making it much more attractive to invest overnight.

The inflow created economic booms (bubbles even, especially in Spain and Ireland) with a lasting legacy that these countries accumulated a growing inflation differential versus the North; that is, they lost a great deal of competitiveness.

They were no longer able to restore competitiveness like in the past by devaluing their currency and the effect on trade balances has been remarkable.

The Netherlands, for instance, basks in a trade surplus in excess of 8% of GDP.

Booming demand and higher inflation will not only decrease that (this is already happening to some extent) but will also make it easier for the periphery to catch up.

The absence of the devaluation possibility forced these countries into a devastating internal devaluation; that is, an effort to undercut German and Dutch inflation in order to restore competitiveness.

The deflationary policies necessary to achieve that were devastating for their economies, nominal growth came to a halt or even declined, considerably worsening debt dynamics through the denominator effect.

The ECB

The big question, of course is what, if anything, the ECB is going to do in the face of booming Northern economies. The music out of Germany and the Netherlands is that the ECB should already have increased interest rates and cut its asset buying program.

The ECB is in no hurry to change policy, and it is right in our view. The worst that can happen is that some of the Northern countries overheat a little and suffer from some inflation.

We have already explained why, from a eurozone-wide perspective, this is actually desirable, as it helps the periphery recouping the competitiveness it lost in the first decade of the euro.

A somewhat higher inflation overall will also help defuse some of the ugly debt dynamics that many members of the eurozone suffer from. We should also not forget that the euro has already risen quite substantially versus the dollar and other major currencies this year, which adds to the deflationary pressures.

Dutch shares

It is somewhat surprising that the rising euro hasn't dented the enthusiasm on the Dutch stock exchange; here is the iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN).

It's up more than 27% for the year, that's quite a performance already, and that in the face of a rising euro which hobbles the competitiveness of some of the big corporations that are listed in the Netherlands and part of EWN.





Although the rise of the euro does give EWN a considerable boost since it's listed in dollars. This becomes pretty obvious when you compare it with the chart of the AEX, the Dutch index, which has mostly been trading sideways since April whilst EWN has kept on rallying on the back of the strengthening euro.

Its biggest three holdings are Unilever (NYSE:UN) with 16.10%, ING (NYSE:ING) with 11.8% and ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) with 9.6%. The EWN trades at a P/E of 21, but this is backward looking.

And the three top stocks have had terrific runs; here is Unilever:

It's up almost 50% for the year, which is a pretty spectacular performance for a company of this size operating mostly in fairly slow growing parts of the consumer sector.

A dividend yield of nearly 3% and a massive buyback program surely help as did the takeover bid by Kraft. In response to that, the company is buying back the outstanding preferred Dutch shares for 450M euros, a move that might be the beginning of the end of its dual structure. The rise of the euro isn't so welcome for Unilever though.

ING's run has been less spectacular but still pretty good.

ASML Holding also had a terrific year so far, also up nearly 37%.



This is of course the leader in lithography machines, the dazzlingly complex machines that etches the circuity on silicon that makes it into chips.

Can it last?

We think that the Dutch economy will purr for some time to come, simply because growth in the world economy is increasing, and the Netherlands is a very open economy, highly dependent on the state of the world economy. From Bloomberg:

The world economy looks well on its way to a year of faster, firmer growth after rising at its most rapid pace in 2 1/2 years in the second quarter. The expansion is broad based as long-time laggards Japan and the euro area perk up. Even more encouraging: The gains look sustainable because they’re not generating much in the way of inflation or other excesses that frequently presage a downturn, economists said.

The tailwinds from a pro-cyclical policy and rising asset prices and employments are simply too strong at the moment. The ECB will tighten policy only very gradually, the only headwinds we see are from the rising euro, although there is always the possibility of something unexpected to happen.

Conclusion

The Dutch economy is booming, and we don't think this is going to end anytime soon. It is still profiting from an enormous gain in competitiveness as a result of the creation of the euro, but the euro is also leading to pro-cyclical policies, further boosting growth.

Growth in the world economy is a further positive, with only the rise of the euro itself as a bit of a headwind. Dutch shares will likely continue to rise, but perhaps not quite with the same speed as the first quarter of the year as the rise in the euro could start to bite quite a bit in corporate earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ASML over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.