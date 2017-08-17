Mexco Energy: What Went Wrong?

Mexco Energy (NYSE: MXC) published fiscal Q1 results on August 9th after the close, missing my estimates significantly. I am publishing the below update with significantly lower fair valuation and new estimates for the rest of the year. I believe the shares are worth $5.70, 15% higher than their latest trading price.

What Went Wrong?

Mexco Energy missed my expectations for two reasons:

1. Lower than expected realized prices. I based my expectations and valuation assuming the differential used in the company reserve report of $0.22 per barrel applied to the NYMEX spot and future prices of WTI. In reality, the company-disclosed oil differentials apply to ‘posted’ WTI, which has averaged about $3.50 per barrel lower since the start of 2016. I’m embarrassed to have made such a basic modelling error and have corrected it in the outputs below.

I based my expected gas realizations assuming the differential used in the company reserve report of $0.18 applied to the NYMEX spot and future prices of Henry Hub. Actual differentials for the quarter were $0.54. Note that over the last five quarters, the actual differential has averaged $0.48, higher than the differential used in the reserve report. This may be because the SEC mandates that the reserve report use the average prices received on the first day of each month for the prior twelve months. While the higher differential is disappointing, I don’t expect this to be a permanent trend and have not made any changes to my assumptions going forward.

2. Higher than expected production expenses. This was partly the result of a reversal of a prior benefit made in error of $67k. Adjusting for this reversal, production expenses were $9.92/boe, in line with recent quarters, which have averaged about $10/boe.

My assumed production expenses were $7.48/boe, which is the production expense for PDP reserves in the company’s reserve report. For all reserves, Mexco assumed $8.42/boe. Investors should question whether or not Mexco can achieve the production expenses in their reserve report given that they are significantly below recent quarter expenses. I have adjusted my production expense assumptions to $10/boe accordingly.

Updated Valuation and Projections

I am updating my valuation for these modeling changes. The effect of larger oil differentials to NYMEX futures, combined with lower oil futures since I first published my report, have lowered the benefit from commodity prices to $2.0mm. Incremental after-tax production expenses discounted to today lower valuation by $1.7mm.1 I value the shares at $5.70, a 15% premium to their price as of 8/16/2017.

My updated projections are below. Using my updated assumptions, Mexco will make about $1mm in EBITDA this year but won’t turn profitable.

Other Tidbits

Investors interested in Mexco Energy should listen to Pioneer Natural Resources’ (NYSE: PXD) Q2 earnings call. Pioneer disclosed additional capex per well in its Midland Basin wells to add a fourth string to their casing design, which it believes is necessary to handle pressure change issues in the basin. They also disclosed higher gas to oil ratios than the company expected and deferred part of their drilling program into 2018. These announcements spooked investors, which drove share prices of Permian producers down. On balance, this news is negative for Mexco, though it is hard to gauge just how negative since we don’t know how much of Mexco’s reserves are in wells operated by Pioneer.

References:

1. Assumes the following production amounts in each fiscal year: 108 kboe (2018), 152 kboe (2019), 200 kboe (2020), 248 kboe (2021), followed by annual declines of 6.7% through 2040 thereafter.

2. Old expectations based on NYMEX futures prices as of 8/4/2017, old differential assumptions, and old production expense assumptions. New expectations based on NYMEX futures prices as of 8/16/2017, new differential assumptions, and new production expense assumptions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MXC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.