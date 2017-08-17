Sienna Senior Living: Growth Continues

Investment Thesis

Sienna Senior Living (OTCPK:LWSCF) (SIA.TO) posted strong Q2 earnings on August 9, 2017. The company saw growth in its same property net operating income [SPNOI], occupancy rate, and its adjusted funds from operation [AFFO].

With management’s goal to grow its private pay portfolios, and execute its portfolio renewal strategy, Sienna is expected to continue delivering growth to revenue and AFFO in the future. As Canada’s population continues to age, Sienna’s growth outlook is excellent. For investors who wish to add some defensive stocks to its portfolio, Sienna Senior Living is an excellent choice.

Source: Company Website

Q2 Financial Highlights

In the past quarter, Sienna’s consolidated SPNOI went up by 2.8% from Q2 2016. Its retirement residences once again grew rapidly. Its SPNOI growth was 10.1% from Q2 2016. Like Q1, the strong growth was largely due to a much-improved occupancy rate, which grew from 93.5% in Q2 2016 to 94.7% in Q2 2017. Its SPNOI for long-term care facilities increased meagerly by 0.1% in Q2 2017 from the same time last year. This result was lower than the growth of 1.6% in Q1 2017. Management in the conference call indicated that timing was the issue, and expect the long-term care segment to remain slow in the next few quarters.

Source: Q2 2017 Report

Sienna’s OFFO per share went up to C$0.330 in Q2 2017 from C$0.300 in Q2 2016. Its AFFO per share rose to C$0.369 in Q2 2017 from C$0.353 in Q2 2016. Both showed significant growth. Overall, its Q2 financial report was strong except for weakness in the long-term care segment.

Improving debt leverage

Sienna has done a great job to reduce its debt to gross book value in the past few years. Its debt to gross book value was 51.5% at the end of Q2 2017 (Q1 was 52.4%). This was 410 basis points less than its debt at the end of 2015. Given the strong demand of senior residences and senior residences’ resiliency against economic cycles, I believe this debt ratio is acceptable.

The company has a weighted average term of 4.8 years with a 3.8% weighted average rate. With over half of its debts maturing after 2020, the company appears to be healthy enough to weather any short-term rate hikes.

Source: June 2017 Investor Presentation

Sustainable Dividend Payout Ratio

Sienna currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.075 per share or an annual dividend of C$0.90 per share. Its dividend payout ratio of 58.9% (Q1 was 61.6%) is very healthy. Since 2013, Sienna’s annual AFFO per share grew from C$1.21 to C$1.41 in 2016.

As a result, the company’s annual payout ratio has declined from 72.4% in 2013 to 61.6% in 2016. Its dividend is not only sustainable, but an increase is not out of the question. Unfortunately, the company has not increased its dividend since December 2012 even though their payout ratio has been improving. The company appears to place its priority on growing and upgrading its portfolio and repay its debt.

Source: June 2017 Investor Presentation

Growth Outlook

Beside accretive acquisitions and organic growth, Sienna plans to grow its portfolio by redeveloping some of its properties or expand on excess land that they owned. Several excess lands they have that they are planning for future expansion include its property in West Kelowna, Osoyoos, and Kamloops in BC. In Ontario, they plan to develop its land at Grimsby, and Campbellford. They are also converting about 1,000 Class B&C beds into Class A beds. These projects will add more revenues and AFFO to the company.

Source: June 2017 Investor Presentation

Valuation

Sienna Senior Living is currently trading below its NAV of C$17.75. Compared with its other Canadian peers, its Price/NAV is about average but significantly below its retirement peers in the United States (~1.13x).

Its Price to AFFO in 2016 was 12.8x, about 5x below Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTC:CWSRF) (CSH-UN.TO) and 0.4x below Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF) (EXE.TO). With AFFO growth expected this year and next year, we believe it is possible to achieve an AFFO per share of at least C$1.42. Using a conservative P/AFFO multiple of 12.8 based on Sienna’s 2016 P/AFFO, we believe a conservative price target of $18.18 is achievable for 2018.

If the market begins to favor the company, a P/AFFO multiple of 15x is possible. Based on this multiple, we derive an optimistic price target of $21.3. Therefore, a price target in the range of $18.18-$21.3 is likely. With its dividend, the total return of Sienna in 12 months will be in the range of 10%-28%.

Investor Takeaway

Sienna continues to trade at a discount to its peers in Canada and the US. With growth expected in its AFFO in the remaining of 2017 and FY2018, we expect the stock price will trend higher. With dividends, its 12-month total return will be in the range of 10%-28%. For investors seeking a reliable source of dividend, this company is a perfect candidate. It is also one that is less impacted by the economic cycle. Long-term investors will likely be rewarded.