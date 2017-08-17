Peyto Ride Along (Part 3)

In Part 1 and Part 2, we trimmed down Peyto’s (OTCPK:PEYUF) inventory of booked and unbooked locations by taking a qualitative, narrative-driven approach to thinking about the quality of their resources. As a result, we reduced the booked locations from 947 to 724 and the unbooked locations from 1,175 to 409, for a total of 1,133 locations. While this is much lower than the 2,122 locations they show on slide 24 of their June 2017 investor presentation, as we shall see in today's post, it is more than adequate to meet the assumptions baked into the proved and proved plus probable reserves estimates.



We will start today by taking a distinct and independent approach to estimating the location count that we urge all investors and analysts to take when assessing an E&P company. This will give us a second perspective to compare and contrast with the one developed in Parts 1 and 2. Here we will find congruence, but we will nonetheless go through the exercise with you because often these two approaches (that from Parts 1 and 2 and the one we will take today) will contradict each other and serve as a red flag and give rise to more questions.

Location Mapping

Figures 1 and 2 show maps of the Greater Sundance and Brazeau areas from slides 27 and 28 of the June 2017 corporate presentation that we have subsequently edited for our own purposes. We have carefully inspected each leased section within each map and assigned it a color-coded block based on how many horizontal wells we think Peyto could fit in that section. A blue squares mean, in our estimate, four horizontal wells could be placed in that section. The dark orange squares mean two more. And the light orange squares mean just one more. We have left blank the section where we feel there are too many wells already for us to feel confident that at least one more well could be place. We have also left blank some of the squares where for other reasons we just can't tell.

In all cases, we have tried to err on the side of caution. If we thought we could fit 2 or 3 in a section, we would assume 2. If we thought we could fit 1 or 2 in a section, we would 1. Also note that we are implicitly assuming just one formation/layer will be economic in a given area in the current economic context. For more on the logic behind this assumption, here again is our quick explanation from Part 2:

It's rare to have more than a few layers that can be economic at the same time. This is due to the inherent variability of nature combined with the fact that any such layers would competing most intensely against each other by selling into the exact same markets.

Figure 1: Greater Sundance Area

Figure 2: Brazeau

In total, this exercise yields 939 gross locations, which is not so different from our estimate of 1,133 locations from the different angle we took in Parts 1 and 2. And, given the high-level (low granularity) nature of both approaches, we take their being roughly within 20% of each other as a sign of congruence.

As we shall see, the difference between 939 and 1,133 for our purposes will turn out to matter little. While calibrating our valuation model to match the reserve report figures from the 2016 Annual Information Form, we found that the number of wells needed to match the estimate of proved reserves was 287 net new wells. For the proved plus probable reserves, this number was 566. Given Peyto’s high working interests across its acreage, the gross and net well locations are likely to differ by no more than 5%. Taken together, therefore, the 939 and 1,133 estimates of locations are both plenty to satisfy the reserves estimates. We care about this because we will be using the reserve estimates as a starting point (and a calibration point) for our model before making pricing and other adjustments to run scenario analysis.

Valuation Model

When making a valuation model for an E&P company, the first thing to do is recreate (or create from scratch) a type curve that you think will most accurately reflect the per-well cash flows being generated in the auditor's reserve report. Then you must add a drilling schedule whereby new incremental wells are added to the company-wide production mix, each following the type curve as they are added. Along the way, you want to adjust the various inputs and assumptions to match the outputs of the most recent reserve report. In making these adjustments, we are simultaneously calibrating the model and discovering what are most likely the various assumptions and inputs being used by the reserve auditors in generating their report. This means that each time we make an adjustment we need to ask ourselves, "Does this make sense? Is this within reason? Could this assumption be supported by someone undergoing an audit?" We want to avoid arbitrarily manipulating the inputs in a haphazard fashion just to get a set of outputs that matches the reserve report data. If we do that, then we cannot have the confidence in our model that we will be getting the right sensitivities as we adjust inputs later for scenario analysis.

A Conservative Valuation: The Proved Reserves Scenario

The PV10 for Peyto's proved reserves is reported as $3.5 billion in the 2016 AIF. We were able to match this PV10 to within 5% in our model while still keeping all of our other key outputs within 5% of their reserve report counterparts. Since, when calibrating, we are trying to match several different outputs at the same time that are all interrelated, we take 5% as the range within which we are happy if we can satisfy all outputs simultaneously (Figure 3 shows these outputs). To impose a stricter requirement would encourage the kind of arbitrary adjustments and "fudging" of input parameters we are trying to avoid. As a result, the starting PV10 from our model is $3.43 billion instead of the $3.5 billion stated directly in the 2016 AIF.

Figure 3: Model Outputs vs Reported Proved Reserves Data

The next step after calibrating the model to the reserve report data is to factor in the expenses that are excluded from PV10 calculations. These are interest expenses, G&A, and (in Peyto’s case) performance based compensation. These must be factored in to get a company-level valuation. This has the effect of lowering the valuation from $3.43 billion to $2.55 billion.

The next step is to replace the reserve report commodity price forecasts with our own price forecast. In this case, for natural gas, we will use historical differentials for Peyto's spot realizations and the Henry Hub futures curve (with 2% annual escalation beyond the futures curve) to generate a natural gas price forecast. For NGLs, we take the 2016 price realizations and then scale them going forward based on the WTI futures curve. Figure 4 shows the difference between the reserve report price forecast for AECO vs the AECO price forecast implied by the HH futures curve and historical differential.

Figure 4: Reserve Report AECO vs HH Futures-Based AECO

Given the significant difference in pricing forecasts, it should not be surprising that swapping out price forecasts drops the valuation from $2.55 billion down to $1.31 billion (in all cases, assuming a 10% discount rate). The associated IRR is just 0.43%.



Given the low IRR and a current market cap of more than $3 billion, this conservative scenario (if realized) suggests that Peyto is significantly overvalued. At the same time, it is worth pointing out that this conservative scenario does support the idea that even in these poor circumstances, Peyto will likely remain solvent.

“Most Likely” Valuation: Proved Plus Probable Reserves Scenario

For our "most likely" valuation, we will start by calibrating the model to the numbers associated with the reserve report estimate of proved plus probable (2P) reserves. This results in a slight increase in type curve performance and a well count of 566 net locations.

As with the proved reserves model, here we start out with a PV10 ($4.9 billion) that is slightly below the reported PV10 ($5.1 billion) but that is still within our + or - 5% requirement and allows us to satisfy all of the other outputs in accordance with the same standard (see Figure 5).

Figure 5: Model Outputs vs Reported 2P Reserves Data

In this case, factoring in interest expense, G&A, and performance-based compensation reduces the value from $4.93 billion to $3.94 billion, and a corresponding IRR of 12.23%.

When running a conservative scenario, we will often use a futures curve on the theory that a sophisticated investor could use delta hedging with these futures contracts to effectively "lock in" the futures curve pricing. However, there's also a strong argument to be made for using the futures curve as the "most likely" pricing forecast to use in the analysis for this "most likely" valuation scenario. In such a case, the valuation drops to $2.04 billion, with an IRR of 5.20%. As a compromise between the alternatives, we decided to see how this would change with a parallel upward shift in the futures curve by $0.50/GJ (gigajoule). The result is a valuation of $2.65 billion and an IRR of 7.58%.

This is clearly much better than what we got in the conservative case; however, it does seem to suggest that Peyto is slightly (though not significantly) overvalued. If, for instance, someone preferred to use 7.58% as a discount rate (or something similar) instead of 10%--which is arguably appropriate given the current interest rate environment--then you could argue Peyto is currently trading almost exactly where it should be.

Next Steps

Our next article on Peyto will be the last in this Ride Along series. We will put together our optimistic case scenario, tie up any lose ends, and share our model with you. In the meantime, feel free to chime in and let us know which E&P we should turn to next.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.