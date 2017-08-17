Updated Investment Thesis After Zynerba's Phase 2 Results Of ZYN-002 In Osteoarthritis

The company has several shots at the goal, and we are reiterating Buy rating with price target = $12.

Results from a Phase 2 trial of ZYN002 in fragile X syndrome are expected to be released by the end of September 2017.

The primary endpoint of reduction from the baseline in the weekly mean of 24-hour average worst pain score at week 12 was not achieved.

This is the second in our series of coverage articles on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE). Read the initiation article here and the first follow-up article here.

Summary of results:

Efficacy data: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) announced results of Phase 2 STOP trial of ZYN-002 (transdermal synthetic cannabidiol) for the treatment of knee pain due to osteoarthritis, OA earlier this week. The primary endpoint of reduction from the baseline in the weekly mean of 24-hour average worst pain score at week 12 was not achieved for both 125 mg and 250 mg dose arms (but showed a dose dependent increase in pain control). The endpoint was marginally achieved in the posthoc analysis in the male population (p=0.049) but not in females. The overall study results could have been affected due to the high placebo effect in the females.

On the other hand, the study achieved statistical significance in a key secondary endpoint. The composite responder analysis (30 percent or more reduction in worst average daily pain scores and 20 percent or more improvement in WOMAC physical function score) achieved statistical significance for 250 mg daily dose (p=0.016). Another secondary endpoint, the responder rate based on 30% or more reduction in worst pain severity at week 8 for 250 mg dose was also achieved with statistical significance (p=0.037). Some other secondary endpoints also showed a trend towards statistical significance.

Safety data:

ZYN002 was safe and well tolerated. 50% patients on ZYN002 had at least one treatment emergent adverse event, compared to 42% on placebo. Most common treatment emergent/treatment related adverse events in ZYN002 arms were: application site dryness in 3.8% and headache in 3.3%. Treatment related discontinuation rate was 5.6% in ZYN002 arms and 7.5% in placebo.

A KOL and study investigator, Dr. Daniel Clauw, Professor of Pain Management and Anesthesiology at the University of Michigan, and Director of the Chronic Pain and Fatigue Research Center expressed confidence in the study results in the press release and mentioned that he was impressed with the composite responder result.

Our take: We consider the results encouraging. Osteoarthritis affects about 31 million people in the U.S. There is a need for more effective medications to manage chronic pain due to knee OA. NSAIDs are widely used but have side effects like gastric ulcers and renal failure on long term use. Many patients receive local steroid injections regularly, but these can cause increased systemic steroid absorption leading to side effects like high blood sugar, high blood pressure etc. Many primary care physicians are not comfortable with prescribing opioid medications for pain control (due to the risk of abuse and diversion), resulting in functional limitation and significant morbidity for these patients. Oral medical marijuana is already approved in certain US states for knee OA if prescribed by a physician.

There are gender disparities in knee OA. In general, women are more affected and have a more severe form of knee OA than men. Before age 55, men have more osteoarthritis than women, but after this age, 60% of OA cases are in women. Postmenopausal women have increased OA risk which could be due to a decrease in estrogen. Women also present in more advanced stages of OA than men. Various explanations for these gender differences include anatomical differences, hormonal factors, previous trauma, and genetic factors.

The secondary endpoint of composite responder rate is more clinically relevant than the primary endpoint since it also includes the improvement in function, a key clinical endpoint. The responder analysis also helps to mitigate the placebo effect which may have confounded the primary endpoint results (per conference call). There does not seem to be an issue with drug absorption since 250 mg dose arm showed plasma drug levels that were double that of 125 mg dose arm on pharmacokinetic analysis. The management does not think that increasing the dose further is likely to be of benefit.

Zynerba management will meet with FDA later this year and has expressed confidence in advancing ZYN002 to pivotal Phase 3 trials in 2018. The Phase 3 trial is likely to enroll a larger number of patients and will be done for possibly a longer duration of treatment, thus increasing the probability of success. Moreover, the management is optimistic that FDA will agree with using the composite responder endpoint as the primary endpoint in the pivotal trials (which was met in phase 2). We agree that ZYN002 has a potential to be of clinical benefit to some knee OA patients. It has the potential to be the first-in-class approved CBD therapy in this indication and could achieve market penetration from medical marijuana due to less systemic side effects and avoidance of stigma associated with using a drug of abuse.

Next catalyst for Zynerba:

Results from a Phase 2 trial of ZYN002 in fragile X syndrome are expected to be released by the end of September 2017. The company still has a shot at about 71,000 patients in the US with this condition (an orphan indication). The study has a six-week dose titration period, followed by three treatment arms (ZYN002 50 mg, 100 mg, or 250 mg daily) for six more weeks. The primary endpoint of this study is the changes in anxiety, depression, and mood as measured by the Anxiety, Depression, and Mood Scale (ADAMS).

More shots at the goal:

Zynerba is also developing ZYN001, a pro-drug of THC (psychoactive cannabinoid) in two large markets: fibromyalgia (6.1 million patients in the U.S.) and pain due to peripheral neuropathy (about 15.2 million patients in the US). Randomized Phase 2a trials in these indications are expected to begin by end-2017.

Updated valuation:

Cash reserves were $70.2 million at the end of Q2'17. Operating cash burn was $15.3 million in H1'17. The management guidance is that it is well funded till 2019. There is no long-term debt.

We have removed focal epilepsy and osteoarthritis from our valuation model. We increased the annual wholesale price for ZYN002 to $64,000/year, which is in line with other orphan indications. If FXS Phase 2 trial is successful, we will increase the probability of reaching the market in our model to 65% (from 30%), and our peak US risk-adjusted sales estimate in this indication will increase to $241M (from current $111M), thus increasing the fair value of stock to $20. On the other hand, if the Phase 2 trial in FXS fails, the stock is likely to fall to around $4. We assign equal probability to both these success/failure scenarios for FXS data and are reiterating Buy rating with updated price target = $12 (scenario probability adjusted). We will re-evaluate and post revised price target after the fragile X syndrome data based on the result.

Risks in this investment: This is a speculative investment. The Phase 2 trial in FXS may fail, and this may further depress the stock price. The company may need to raise capital in near future causing equity dilution.

