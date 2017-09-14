Vanguard's Look At Health Care Stocks

At first glance, uncertainty seems to be the order of the day when it comes to health care. A fluid political situation means regulations governing health insurance may change, affecting not only payers but providers of medical services.

But take a deeper look and the noise around health care isn't likely to affect the long-term prospects of the health care industry, said Jean Hynes, with Wellington Management Company LLP. Wellington has been the manager of the $46 billion Vanguard Health Care Fund since its inception in 1984.

Combine an aging population with a "revolution in science and biology" and the future looks bright for certain health care stocks, said Ms. Hynes, portfolio manager of the Health Care Fund.

There will be challenges, said Ann Gallo, a global industry analyst on the health care team at Wellington who focuses on health care services. While demand for health care is "close to infinite," our ability to pay for it isn't-a situation that is forcing policymakers to make tough choices, she said.

Ms. Hynes and Ms. Gallo recently sat down with Vanguard to discuss their observations on the health care industry and their investment management strategy.

Vanguard: Jean, can you describe the current structure of the team?

Ms. Hynes: We have a health care team of ten investors that follow over 1,000 companies globally. The team includes seven global industry analysts and three research associates. We split up coverage by the different sectors.

Vanguard: Can you explain how you view the health care universe?

Ms. Hynes: We believe there are three sectors in health care: biopharmaceuticals, medical technology, and health care services.

The way we look at biopharmaceuticals probably makes us a little different. We combine biotechnology and pharmaceuticals and look at it as one industry. Before the 1980s we only had oral drugs and then companies started developing proteins. Small, emerging companies are the ones that developed them, and they were called the biotechnology industry.

Fast forward to 2017: You have small biotech companies developing small-molecule oral drugs, and you have large pharmaceutical companies developing biologics [genetically engineered proteins derived from human genes]. If you go into the lab of a large company and the lab of a small company, they're exactly the same, so we like to think about these industries as one industry-biopharmaceuticals.

This benefits us because when we identify something that we think is going to change medicine we are able to construct our exposure to it in a way that encompasses small-, mid-, and large-[size] companies. It enables us to get greater exposure to exciting new developments, while managing risk.

Ms. Gallo: I'd add that within sectors, we spend a lot of time looking at subsectors. Within health care services, there are 15 subsectors. We found over time there tends to be a high degree of correlation among the stocks within the subsectors, but not across the subsectors. That creates a lot of opportunities for us to add alpha and reduce risk by deploying subsector strategies as well as stock-specific strategies. Importantly it's something we have always done in health care services, and increasingly we have been deploying the approach in medical technology as well.

Vanguard: Can you describe your thoughts on the health care industry and how this drives your investment decisions?

Ms. Hynes: We have two strong beliefs. The first is that we are going through a revolution in science and biology. We now understand biology at a completely different level than we have before. This has been enabled by both the sequencing of the first human genome about 17 years ago and the launch of machines that have brought the cost of sequencing down. Both factors have enabled experimentation at a level that we weren't able to achieve even ten years ago. It feels like we are at the very early stages of understanding diseases, what causes diseases, and finding much more targeted ways to treat diseases.

Ms. Gallo: We also believe that when you factor in demographic trends, including the aging population and the growing wealth of emerging market economies, demand for health care will remain exceptionally robust for decades to come. Unfortunately our ability to pay for this demand is not nearly as robust. The problem has become particularly acute in the U.S. and is one of the factors driving a shift in our reimbursement model from one that rewards volume [fee-for-service] to one that rewards value. We are seeing this play out around the globe as well. In fact, many European countries are ahead of us in this regard. Importantly, over time, the impact on all industry participants will be profound. This reality underscores our investment process.

We approach stock-picking with the underlying assumption that the bar is much higher in a reimbursement-constrained world. Only companies that offer game-changing innovation, as Jean described earlier, and/or meaningful value enhancement will thrive. This is what we look for when we populate our portfolios. The "value" concept can seem a bit ambiguous, so let me throw out a few examples: Does the company offer a service or product that maintains or improves the current standard of care but in a manner that is more efficient or less costly? Does the company provide data, tools or analytics that increase transparency throughout the system and help us migrate to a system that rewards value?

Vanguard: Can you talk about the research your team does and how that influences your investment process?

Ms. Hynes: Health care is an industry, which, in the case of biopharmaceuticals, has long development cycles and, in the case of health care services, has a lot of nuances. It's the ability that we get from working at Wellington-the ability to focus in great detail on one narrow slice of the health care universe over a long period that is a competitive advantage for our team. We have this culture of deep research-I know probably a lot of people say that, but I think we practice it-and that leads to insights. When we break it down, we ask: What is the world going to look like in 2020 or 2025? What is the size of the health care pie and how is it split between different companies in terms of profitability? Then, when we figure out where the world is going, which areas are going to grow, which new medicines are going to change the standard of care, then we try to identify companies that are going to benefit from that. [We also ask] are they the right price? Are they the right valuation? That's how they get into the fund.

Vanguard: What do you see as some risks to the industry?

Ms. Hynes: I think the biggest risk is that it's a highly regulated industry. There are pockets of the biopharmaceutical industry that we believe are taking advantage of loopholes. They have the ability to continue to raise the price of their drug, but we don't think it'll be sustainable going forward. Hopefully, we can identify the companies where, as the health care pie grows, they'll get more of the allocation of that pie. We spend a tremendous amount of time trying to understand the complex way drugs are paid for around the globe, particularly in the U.S., to form our views.

Ms. Gallo: Regulation probably has an even greater bearing on health care service companies, which is why we invest so much time and energy understanding what is going on in [Washington,] D.C. But over the very long term, I believe the introduction of more highly functioning market forces will exert an even greater impact on the health care system. What do I mean by this? As we all remember from Economics 101, the intersection of supply-and-demand curves determines equilibrium prices, the value ascribed by consumers to various products and services. Due to abundant frictions throughout the health care system, the supply-and-demand curves currently don't intersect as they should. As a result, society does a uniquely bad job allocating our scarce health care dollars on the products and services deemed most valuable by consumers. It is my strong belief that over the long term, greater transparency, a more rational alignment of incentives and again, more highly functioning market forces will enable us to do vastly better in this regard. The good news for active health care investors is that this path forward will inevitably be disruptive and we will see a sharp divergence in the performance of companies able to make this transition from those that cannot.

Ms. Hynes: The big picture though is pretty positive. When you think about health care as an industry, health care inevitably has to grow because of the demographics. When you look at the number of people entering their 70s, the demand for health care is going to increase.

We do believe this is a growth story. There will be pockets of companies that will really benefit from that growth in both volume and the ability of societies around the world to want to live better lives. It's our job to find where that opportunity is and identify the potential risks and how to avoid them.

Written by Vanguard

Read more by Vanguard

Notes:

For more information about Vanguard funds, visit institutional.vanguard.com to obtain a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus. Investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other important information about a fund are contained in the prospectus; read and consider it carefully before investing.